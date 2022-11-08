CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) – There’s a new resource working to help Illinois women as they navigate the world of entrepreneurship. It’s called “WE Hub” or “Women’s Entrepreneurship Hub.” The Illinois non-profit, Women Employed started the initiative with a focus on advancing workplace equity. The website pulls together statewide resources for women, particularly those that are Black and Latina, who are looking to start and grow their businesses.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO