Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona election: Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key races
Maricopa County, Arizona voting machines: Officials say 'no voters were turned away'. Maricopa County officials say they have identified a solution after about 20% of their polling sites were experiencing issues with tabulation machines across the Valley, just hours into Election Day. Board chairman Bill Gates speaks with LiveNOW about the issue, and solution.
fox10phoenix.com
VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts. As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves, and heavy...
fox10phoenix.com
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
fox10phoenix.com
Video across Florida: Tropical Storm Nicole devastates coastal, inland areas from Melbourne to Clearwater
Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts were felt from Daytona Beach to Melbourne to Polk County and over to the Florida West Coast. Power outages, flooded roadways, and crumbled piers were a reminder that the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season isn't quite over. Drone operators and local residents recorded videos of eroded beaches...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona veteran receives honorable discharge after decades-old error was corrected
PHOENIX - Nearly 50 years after serving during the Vietnam Conflict, a Phoenix area veteran is finally receiving an honorable discharge from the Army. Silvestre Primous, now in his 70s, received his honorable discharge during a small ceremony held in Phoenix. The ceremony was filled with food and music, as well as family and friends.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 11-13
From Veterans Day ceremonies to Bulgarian folklore festivals, there's no shortage of events going on across the Phoenix metropolitan area this weekend. Veterans Day events (Nov. 11) Avondale. Veterans Day Ceremony and Fun Run. "The City of Avondale, in collaboration with local veteran groups and Estrella Mountain Community College, will...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Handful of Arizona US House seats remain too early to call
PHOENIX (AP) - A handful of U.S. House races in Arizona remained too early to call as Republicans hoped to shift the state’s 5-4 Democratic tilt by picking up two and possibly three seats. Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the GOP candidates a leg up in those...
fox10phoenix.com
In death, Arizona woman gave others a new lease on life
Dejanae Rodgers unexpectedly passed away on Nov. 5, but even in death, she is helping others. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Lauren Boebert, Colorado GOP representative, in tough reelection bid
Colorado Republican firebrand U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was in a tight race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who lambastes what he calls Boebert's divisive brand of "angertainment" in Washington. A Donald Trump loyalist, Boebert has established herself as as a national lightning rod in...
fox10phoenix.com
Supporters, opponents of Proposition 308 speak out
The measure, if approved, would allow those who attended and graduated high school in Arizona to be eligible for in-state tuition at any state university or community colleges. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Beto O'Rourke concession speech: 'I'm in this fight for life'
EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke took the stage Tuesday night in El Paso facing a crowd of supporters delivering a concession speech for the third time in four years. O'Rourke lost the Texas governor's race to incumbent Republican Greg Abbott in a race that was called very early in the night.
fox10phoenix.com
Paths for Hurricanes Ian, Nicole eerily similar to Charley, Jeanne in 2004
ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2004 hurricane season was a remarkably busy season for Central Florida. The season featured three hurricanes – Charley, Frances, and Jeanne – that all made landfall. Charley made landfall in Cayo Costa on August 13, 2004 – the same spot where Hurricane Ian made...
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Nov. 11-14
PHOENIX - Expect to see some more freeway closures and restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be shut down between Loop 101 and Greenway Road starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman still helping others in death, thanks to organ donation
PHOENIX - Family members of an organ donor in the Phoenix area is trying to get the word out about just how important it is to give the gift of life. The Rodgers family is staying positive after their daughter, 23-year-old Dejanae, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 5. "It's been...
fox10phoenix.com
Some Arizonans wonder why it's taking so long to get election results
It has been a day since the polls closed, and we are still waiting on results for various high-profile statewide races. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak looks into the factors behind this wait.
Comments / 0