ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona election: Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key races

Maricopa County, Arizona voting machines: Officials say 'no voters were turned away'. Maricopa County officials say they have identified a solution after about 20% of their polling sites were experiencing issues with tabulation machines across the Valley, just hours into Election Day. Board chairman Bill Gates speaks with LiveNOW about the issue, and solution.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts. As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves, and heavy...
FLORIDA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 11-13

From Veterans Day ceremonies to Bulgarian folklore festivals, there's no shortage of events going on across the Phoenix metropolitan area this weekend. Veterans Day events (Nov. 11) Avondale. Veterans Day Ceremony and Fun Run. "The City of Avondale, in collaboration with local veteran groups and Estrella Mountain Community College, will...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Lauren Boebert, Colorado GOP representative, in tough reelection bid

Colorado Republican firebrand U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was in a tight race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who lambastes what he calls Boebert's divisive brand of "angertainment" in Washington. A Donald Trump loyalist, Boebert has established herself as as a national lightning rod in...
COLORADO STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Supporters, opponents of Proposition 308 speak out

The measure, if approved, would allow those who attended and graduated high school in Arizona to be eligible for in-state tuition at any state university or community colleges. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Beto O'Rourke concession speech: 'I'm in this fight for life'

EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke took the stage Tuesday night in El Paso facing a crowd of supporters delivering a concession speech for the third time in four years. O'Rourke lost the Texas governor's race to incumbent Republican Greg Abbott in a race that was called very early in the night.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy