Tom Hardy visits NKY restaurant while in area filming 'The Bikeriders'

Tom Hardy stopped by a Northern Kentucky restaurant while filming "The Bikeriders" in Cincinnati.

Walt's Hitching Post in Fort Wright, Kentucky thanked the British actor for his visit in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie," the post read. "Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"

The Northern Kentucky hotspot also hosted former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Cris Collinsworth and "Thursday Night Football" sportscaster Al Michaels in September.

"The Bikeriders," a 1960s-set movie starring Hardy, Jodie Comer and Austin Butler, began filming in Cincinnati last month.

Hardy previously posted photos on social media from Powell MMA and Fitness, a mixed martials arts gym in Cincinnati's West End, and the NKY Martial Arts Academy in Ludlow, Kentucky.

Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman will also be featured in "The Bikeriders," directed by Jeff Nichols. According to Film Cincinnati, the film was inspired by Danny Lyon's 1967 photography book of the same name and follows a '60s Midwestern motorcycle club as it "evolves over the course of a decade from a community for outsiders into a far more sinister gang."