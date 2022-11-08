Read full article on original website
Related
Schumer hails Democratic retention of Senate as he condemns GOP’s violent rhetoric
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Democrats’ retention of the Senate majority a vindication, and said that the American people rejected the violent rhetoric from the Republican Party. Mr Schumer made the remarks shortly after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto clinched her re-election in Nevada late Saturday evening after mail-in ballots moved the race in her favour. “Democrats will once again have a majority in the Senate and I will once again be majority leader,” he said. “This election is a victory, a victory and a vindication for Democrats, our agenda and for the American people.” Democrats now have 50...
Donald Trump may have had a bad week with US voters, but Republicans in Israel still love the former president
Insider met with Republicans Overseas at "Trump Square" in Petah Tikva, Israel, to discuss Donald Trump's overwhelming popularity in the country.
Toomey points to Trump for GOP losses in midterms
Outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey this week placed blame for the Republican Party’s midterm election failures squarely on the shoulders of f
Comments / 0