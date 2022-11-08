Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged his side not to hold back in their Premier League games out of fear of being injured before the World Cup.The football manager told his Qatar-bound players to throw themselves fully into their Wolves match on Friday, 12 November.“Get it out of your mind, you are professional athletes, this risk is always there for you so commit yourself to your job and every action and the risk will be less. That’s it,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

34 MINUTES AGO