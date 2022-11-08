Read full article on original website
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal not to focus World Cup
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged his side not to hold back in their Premier League games out of fear of being injured before the World Cup.The football manager told his Qatar-bound players to throw themselves fully into their Wolves match on Friday, 12 November.“Get it out of your mind, you are professional athletes, this risk is always there for you so commit yourself to your job and every action and the risk will be less. That’s it,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Don’t mention the penalties! England’s 1990 team look back at the World Cup match that changed everything
“It’s the one thing over my career I look back and think: if only,” Gary Lineker says. “‘Gary Lineker, Leicester and England’ is one thing; it’s a whole different thing if you could go: ‘Gary Lineker, World Cup winner.’” But it wasn’t to be.
‘Sport is cruel’: Sarah Hunter gutted after England lose World Cup final
Captain Sarah Hunter said “sport is cruel” after she was left gutted by England’s 34-31 loss to New Zealand in the World Cup final.The Red Roses came up just short at Eden Park, losing for the first time in 31 matches against the defending champions in front of a sell-out crowd.Simon Middleton’s side, who had three tries from Amy Cokayne, led for large spells in Auckland despite playing more than an hour after Lydia Thompson was sent off for a high tackle.Hunter told ITV: “I’m gutted. I’m so proud of the team, we came out fighting.“We had our backs against...
