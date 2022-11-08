Read full article on original website
Related
The collapse of crypto firm FTX and its superstar founder explained: Here's what happened and what it all means
Sam Bankman-Fried and his crypto exchange, FTX, spectacularly imploded this week. Here's what happened, and what it all means.
FTX's bankruptcy caps off a brutal period for the tech industry, which laid off more than 20,000 people in the last 2 weeks alone
FTX's multi-billion dollar implosion caps off a particularly brutal period for tech, which saw mass firings across the industry over the last 2 weeks.
‘Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’: How a mass lockdown at the world’s biggest iPhone factory is India’s big chance to beat out China as Apple’s favorite supplier
A recent lockdown and mass worker escape from Apple’s top iPhone supplier in China is accelerating the company’s shift to make more smartphones in India.
Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden is formally kicking off his participation at a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States’ commitment in the region where a looming China is also working to expand its influence. Biden’s efforts at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit are meant to lay the groundwork ahead of his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping — the first face-to-face encounter of Biden’s presidency with a leader whose nation the U.S. now considers its most potent economic and military rival. The two leaders will meet on Monday at the Group of 20 summit that brings together leaders from the world’s largest economies, which is held this year in Indonesia on the island of Bali. Traveling to Phnom Penh earlier Saturday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden will raise issues such as freedom of navigation and illegal and unregulated fishing by China with the ASEAN leaders — aimed at demonstrating U.S. assertiveness against Beijing.
Mexico ups target for cutting emissions, boosting renewables
Mexico announced Saturday that it will raise it target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and boosting the rollout of renewable energy, though it remains a regional laggard on climate action
This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer
The business isn't sexy, but it is highly reliable. Which is why income investors should love it and the stock's high yield.
Comments / 0