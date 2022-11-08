Read full article on original website
The Weekly: Florida Republicans dominate midterm election
ORLANDO, Fla. – After sweeping victories for Florida Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm election, it’s clear the nation’s onetime premier swing state is now solidly red. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, the two Republicans at the top of the ticket, dominated their Democratic opponents, winning their respective races by 19% and 16%.
Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
Florida state leaders begin surveying property damage from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie joined Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday to survey property damage with homeowners along Wilbur by the Sea, where several homes collapsed due to the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. The post-Nicole storm erosion created a domino effect for homes...
5 deaths attributed to Nicole, 4 of those in Orange county, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – There are five confirmed storm-related deaths attributed to Nicole, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission say. Officials said four of those are in Orange County, and one is in Duval County. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may have been landing of Boeing-built spaceplane | WATCH: Drone...
Flagler College floods as Hurricane Nicole hits St. Augustine
St. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine sits more than 150 miles up Florida’s Atlantic coast from where Nicole made landfall Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane, but it was not spared much of same damage assessed throughout Central Florida after the storm. Photos and video from St. Johns...
🎤 Talk to Tom answers your questions, LIVE!
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re a loyal News 6 viewer, you know Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells has been covering Central Florida weather for a long time. (Okay, he’s not THAT old. Ha!) Tom said before social media was a thing, a News 6 producer came up with...
Florida emergency management director: Nicole coastal damage could have been worse
ORLANDO, Fla. – Damage sustained along the Volusia coastline from Nicole was far less than anticipated, said Florida’s emergency management director Thursday. “I’m going to be honest with you,” Kevin Guthrie told News 6, “I thought it was going to be more than we’ve had so far, I figured we may have upwards of 100.”
Florida’s Black Restaurant Week encourages diners to ‘try something different’
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Houston-based organization aimed at highlighting Black-owned businesses is bringing its campaign to the Sunshine State. Florida’s Black Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday, Nov. 11 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 20. The event highlights African American, African and Caribbean cuisine in an effort to...
Central Florida airports set to reopen after Nicole barreled through Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole on its way out of Central Florida, the Orlando International Airport and Daytona Beach International Airport announced they would reopen starting Thursday evening. According to airport officials, the airport is scheduled to reopen at 8 p.m. for domestic arrivals only. [TRENDING: Beachside...
Here are the top 10 ‘luckiest’ stores to buy lottery tickets in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you missed the chance to win big after the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was claimed earlier this week, you still have a chance to try your luck in other ways. Data from the Florida Lottery shows the top 10 locations in Central Florida that...
WATCH: Drone shows wreckage of Florida beachfront homes ruined by Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Drone video provided to News 6 takes a closer look at the wreckage that used to be a string of beachfront homes along Atlantic Avenue, stretching from Daytona Beach Shores to Wilbur-by-the-Sea. With the tide receded and the sky clear, many people could be seen along...
‘Quite the story to tell:’ Florida mom gives birth during peak of Hurricane Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole created a memorable night for Florida residents as the historic storm battered the state, carved away at the coastline and collapsed houses into the Atlantic Ocean. Most people chose to hunker down and brave the storm from the comfort of their homes, however,...
WATCH: Drone video shows Florida homes falling into ocean after Nicole rips through state
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Drone video provided by Bridgepoint Global shows the devastation wrought on the beachside community of Wilbur-By-The-Sea after Nicole battered Florida’s east coast causing rapid erosion. The video taken Thursday shows a palm tree plummeting into the Atlantic Ocean as sand quickly loses its tenuous grip...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Nicole leaves big mess for residents to clean up
More than a month after Florida’s west coast was ravaged by Hurricane Ian, the state’s east coast was struck by another hurricane on Thursday. While Nicole was only a Category 1 storm, it still did enough damage to leave residents with a big clean up ahead.
Here’s where to find a Veterans Day celebration near you
Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and many Central Florida counties are gearing up to celebrate those who put their lives on the line to keep us free. Below is a list of celebrations being held across Central Florida. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole devours Florida...
A1A back open in Marineland after ocean flooded road during Nicole
MARINELAND, Fla. – Crews had to pump water off State Road A1A in Marineland Thursday after Nicole caused the road to be flooded with ocean water. The beachside road was flooded at the St. Johns/Flagler county line, and the road was closed for several hours, according to our News 6 partner WJXT.
Bird’s-eye view: Nicole tore chunks from Volusia beaches, snapped homes in half
PONCE INLET, Fla. – New aerial video shows how Hurricane Nicole took bites out of the Volusia County coast, chewing up sand dunes, seawalls and parts of homes. Sky 6 flew over the beaches Friday from Ponce Inlet north to Wilbur-by-the-Sea, where two dozen homes were deemed unsafe and some had already collapsed.
More clouds, few storms possible to close out the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – It will turn slightly cooler behind a cold front Sunday afternoon, but even cooler air moves in towards the end of the upcoming work week. Sunday’s front will bring extra clouds and the chance for a few storms through the first half of the day.
