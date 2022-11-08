ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

The Weekly: Florida Republicans dominate midterm election

ORLANDO, Fla. – After sweeping victories for Florida Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm election, it’s clear the nation’s onetime premier swing state is now solidly red. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, the two Republicans at the top of the ticket, dominated their Democratic opponents, winning their respective races by 19% and 16%.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida state leaders begin surveying property damage from Hurricane Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie joined Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday to survey property damage with homeowners along Wilbur by the Sea, where several homes collapsed due to the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. The post-Nicole storm erosion created a domino effect for homes...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

5 deaths attributed to Nicole, 4 of those in Orange county, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are five confirmed storm-related deaths attributed to Nicole, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission say. Officials said four of those are in Orange County, and one is in Duval County. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may have been landing of Boeing-built spaceplane | WATCH: Drone...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flagler College floods as Hurricane Nicole hits St. Augustine

St. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine sits more than 150 miles up Florida’s Atlantic coast from where Nicole made landfall Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane, but it was not spared much of same damage assessed throughout Central Florida after the storm. Photos and video from St. Johns...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
click orlando

🎤 Talk to Tom answers your questions, LIVE!

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re a loyal News 6 viewer, you know Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells has been covering Central Florida weather for a long time. (Okay, he’s not THAT old. Ha!) Tom said before social media was a thing, a News 6 producer came up with...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Central Florida airports set to reopen after Nicole barreled through Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole on its way out of Central Florida, the Orlando International Airport and Daytona Beach International Airport announced they would reopen starting Thursday evening. According to airport officials, the airport is scheduled to reopen at 8 p.m. for domestic arrivals only. [TRENDING: Beachside...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s where to find a Veterans Day celebration near you

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and many Central Florida counties are gearing up to celebrate those who put their lives on the line to keep us free. Below is a list of celebrations being held across Central Florida. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole devours Florida...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

A1A back open in Marineland after ocean flooded road during Nicole

MARINELAND, Fla. – Crews had to pump water off State Road A1A in Marineland Thursday after Nicole caused the road to be flooded with ocean water. The beachside road was flooded at the St. Johns/Flagler county line, and the road was closed for several hours, according to our News 6 partner WJXT.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

More clouds, few storms possible to close out the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will turn slightly cooler behind a cold front Sunday afternoon, but even cooler air moves in towards the end of the upcoming work week. Sunday’s front will bring extra clouds and the chance for a few storms through the first half of the day.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy