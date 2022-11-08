Read full article on original website
What … just … happened 🥴
Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
Nicole topples Christmas tree at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – While the coast saw the worst of Nicole, many areas inland experienced strong wind gusts. The squally weather came as some had already put up Christmas decorations, and one local city is dealing with some holiday damage. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes...
Downtown Tampa Winter Village to open for holiday season
The Downtown Tampa Winter Village, presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning, will open for the holiday season on Nov. 18 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.
Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
Nicole hits Polk County overnight
Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s a list of reopenings following Tropical Storm Nicole
Many locations in Central Florida were forced to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival early Thursday morning in preparation for the storm, which hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Now, as Nicole bends away toward the northwest, many of these locations are set to reopen. Check below for a...
Hurricane Nicole impacts Electric Daisy Carnival setup in Orlando day before rope drops
ORLANDO, Fla. – As communities throughout Central Florida emerge Thursday to assess property damage from Hurricane Nicole, Orlando’s Tinker Field was found to be quite shaken up itself. Tents, signage and other loose debris could be seen strewn across the space Thursday morning. The venue at the steps...
City Of Largo Updates Storm Closures, Changes
LARGO, Fla. – To ensure the safety of team members and the community the following changes are in place for city services. Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, all City of Largo facilities will remain closed to the public on Thursday, Nov 10. All City
Nicole damages home in Hudson as storm passes through Tampa Bay area
For Chris Ortiz, Nicole caused a tree to fall in his back yard and through his roof at his home in Hudson.
Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida
Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
Here are the top 10 ‘luckiest’ stores to buy lottery tickets in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you missed the chance to win big after the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was claimed earlier this week, you still have a chance to try your luck in other ways. Data from the Florida Lottery shows the top 10 locations in Central Florida that...
Risk of beach erosion seen on Florida's east coast after Nicole exists in Tampa Bay area, engineers say
TAMPA, Fla. - Homes that were once beachfront property collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in the wake of Hurricane Nicole's landfall on Florida's east coast. That same risk of beach erosion also exists in the Tampa Bay area. The beach is more than sand and surf. Engineers and geologists said...
Lakeland’s new crown jewel: Bonnet Springs Park
LAKELAND, Fla. — Once an eyesore and unused, a blighted old rail yard in the middle of Lakeland is now a jewel of the community and being touted as the Central Park of Central Florida. Welcome to Bonnet Springs Park. On this episode of To The Point Already, Bay...
Tropical Storm Nicole batters Pasco County harder than Hurricane Ian, residents say
Residents in Pasco County said Tropical Storm Nicole hit their area much worse than Hurricane Ian.
Lakeland area sees gusty winds, heavy downpours following Nicole
LAKELAND, Fla. — Around Plant City and Lakeland, Nicole's winds caused some minimal damage and local flooding. Not long after the sun came up you could actually see what was left of the center of circulation coming right over the area. Fortunately, there were no reports of any major...
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonight
Winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to intensify Wednesday evening. Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning.
LIVE WEB CAMS: Check out how Nicole impacts Port Canaveral, Daytona Beach, Flagler Beach and Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Nicole brings severe weather to Florida, you can check out what things are looking like via our live web cameras. From Port Canaveral to Flagler Beach to Daytona Beach and back to Orlando, you can see how Nicole is impacting Central Florida. [TRENDING: Florida amendment...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Blues, brews & rock ‘n’ roll
After making it through Tropical Storm Nicole and its rainy, windy weather, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful, busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area.
Nicole becomes hurricane while making landfall on Grand Bahama Island, NHC says
Hurricane Nicole is churning over the Bahamas Wednesday as it gathers strength along its projected path towards Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the road, bridge closures in Central Florida due to Nicole
Nicole is expected to impact roadways in Central Florida as it makes its way into the state through the east coast of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is a list of road and bridge closures in Central Florida counties as of 5:46 p.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
