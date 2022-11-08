Read full article on original website
Packed house honors winners of CFO of the Year Awards
The Arizona chapter president of Financial Executives International (FEI) honored some of Arizona’s best and brightest financial leaders at the 14th Annual CFO of the Year Awards Thursday night at Chateau Luxe. Sponsors of the event included JPMorgan Chase, CBIZ MHM, Keyser, Lovitt and Touché, and Vaco. “The...
These 18 founders share how practicing gratitude helped their business mindset
Founders, does gratitude really transform your brain? How has practicing gratitude helped your business mindset?. To help you acknowledge the benefits of practicing gratitude in business, we asked founders and other thought leaders this question for their best strategies. From helping you develop a growth mindset to improving sleep quality, there are several ways that gratitude can transform your brain and in turn, improve your overall mindset to best run your business.
Development of new education facilities focuses on flexibility, safety
In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Arizona charted a new course to diversify its economy, attracting businesses in the semiconductor, electric vehicle and advanced manufacturing industries. These investments will provide jobs for locals but will also bring new families — and students — to the Grand Canyon State. Fred Bueler, vice president at Chasse Building Team, says that the southwest, northwest and southeast reaches of Greater Phoenix are experiencing the highest rates of growth and seeing an influx of new education facilities coming out of the ground.
Here are the winners of Governor’s Celebration of Innovation
The Arizona Technology Council, in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority, has announced the winners of the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation awards. Winners of this prestigious annual award program represent the best of the best in Arizona’s technology, science and education ecosystem. This year’s recipients were recognized tonight in a ceremony at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
Here’s how transportation is the road to economic development wins
Dr. Emmet Brown (“Back to the Future”) may have once said, “Roads? Where we’re going we don’t need roads.” But here in Arizona, not only do we need roads — we need expanded and improved roads. We also need rail and air transportation. And we need them all to support the deluge of economic development across the state. And, while the Grand Canyon State’s economic developers may not have a time-traveling DeLorean at their disposal, they do have the expertise to help forecast and prepare what’s needed for the roadways and railways ahead.
Real Estate Pulse: Ben Gottlieb talks legal issues to watch in 2023
Ben Gottlieb, one of the most successful real estate attorneys in the Valley and founder of Gottlieb Law, says there are plenty of things buyers and sellers and developers should keep their eyes on heading into 2023. “We are in an interesting, evolving real estate dynamic right now,” Gottlieb says....
Here are the 2022 Az Business Angels of the Year
Each year, Az Business Angels casts a spotlight on the nonprofits, business leaders, and organizations that are making the biggest impact on our communities. : Champions of Change: Nonprofit social services organizations of the year. : Nominations open for 2023 Champions of Change. “We want to engage the nonprofit leaders...
ACC approves energy saving programs for APS and TEP customers
Yesterday, utility regulators at Arizona Corporation Commission approved new energy saving programs for Arizona Public Service (APS) and Tucson Electric Power (TEP) customers. The energy efficiency programs, unique to each service territory, will give customers more options to save money on their utility bills and improve the health and safety of individuals. The decision to approve $97 million annually for both utilities includes funding for several new offerings, such as Advanced Rooftop Controls that improve indoor air quality for public schools and expanded access to home weatherization services that can make or break many customers’ electric bills.
Large majority of Arizonans support desalination plant, according to poll
Following Arizona leaders approving a more than $1 billion investment into new water infrastructure, a new poll finds that Arizonans overwhelmingly support talks of a potential desalination plant. According to the poll by Alloy Analytics, 74% of likely voters in Arizona support the desalination plant efforts. “The support for a...
Students at Arizona charter schools score among U.S. leaders
Newly-released results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), better known as the Nation’s Report Card, demonstrate continued strong performance among students attending Arizona charter schools. Overall, Arizona district and charter students scored at approximately the national average among 4th and 8th graders in the NAEP testing areas...
Fiesta Bowl Friday with Davina Seville
In 1971, nine local business leaders gained approval from the NCAA on the idea of an Arizona-based college football bowl game to enhance the stature of the state. Today, that game is the iconic Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. This year, the game will take place on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at State Farm Stadium and serve as a College Football Playoff Semifinal Game. The winner will go on to the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 9, 2023.
What will Arizona political landscape look like after the election?
Early returns were positive for Democrats, and numbers as of Wednesday morning look good for Kelly. Paul Bentz, Senior Vice President of Research & Strategy at public relations firm HighGround, joins Good Morning Arizona to discuss the latest election numbers. Tabulation to resume Wednesday morning after Election Day issues. Updated:...
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
'I think it'll be life-changing': Passage of Prop. 209 changes how debt can be collected in Arizona
PHOENIX — Two-thirds of all bankruptcies in the U.S. are due to medical debt. A newly passed proposition has eased that burden for all of the state's residents. Proposition 209, a ballot measure that's expected to help protect Arizonans who struggle to pay medical and other types of debt, appears to have passed with overwhelming support on Election Day.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
Democrats padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the ballots left to be counted.
Props. 420 and 422: Southeast Arizonans split on rural groundwater initiatives
Voters in southeast Arizona may split on a pair of initiatives that would have allowed them to form local boards to manage their groundwater supplies. Propositions 420 and 422 are similar measures for nearby rural districts, but early results suggest 422 could pass while 420 fails. For much of rural...
TUCKER CARLSON: Democracy is a faith-based system... but who could believe in this?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over Americans still not knowing some results in the midterm elections on Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
