ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima man gets 5 years probation for threatening judge

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a91UD_0j3GpLPK00
Collins

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of threatening Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser in a video posted online was sentenced to five years on community control Monday.

Ronald Collins, 49, was convicted of retaliation, a third-degree felony, and attempted retaliation, a fourth-degree felony, for threatening a public servant “involved in a civil or criminal action or proceeding” on March 31. According to police, the man was angry following unrelated court proceedings.

Collins is ordered to pay court costs and stay away from the people he threatened and their families.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Lima man’s execution date pushed back again

LIMA — A man sentenced to death for a 2002 Lima shooting is receiving another reprieve. Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Cleveland Jackson is among three death row inmates to receive reprieves of execution. According to the release from DeWine, the reprieve is due to “ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction … without endangering other Ohioans.” Originally set for June 15, 2023, Jackson’s date of execution is now set for July 15, 2026.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

600 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday. 800 block of West O’Connor Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 200 block of East O’Connor Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 600 block...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman faces 9-36 months or community control for burglary

LIMA — A Lima woman faces nine months to three years in prison or community control for third-degree felony burglary. Madison Coulter, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge which was reduced from first-degree felony aggravated burglary Wednesday morning. Another count of aggravated burglary was dismissed. According to the indictment,...
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Court docs: Woman accused in stabbing of daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman accused of stabbing a female victim identified as her daughter multiple times during a domestic dispute could now face upwards of 3 to 16 years in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 32-year-old India Gray...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested on Probation Violation

A man was arrested after an incident Thursday evening in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of King Street at around 5:40 Thursday evening in reference to a domestic dispute. Cecil Potter was taken into custody.
KENTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Bush gets 75 to life

Logan County Common Pleas Court Judge Kevin Braig imposed an aggregate sentence of 75 years to life on 19-year-old Josia Bush for his role in a Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019. Bush was found guilty of several counts stemming from the incident in October, the most serious of which were two counts of Complicity to Murder, an unspecified felony.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man declared incompetent for court, to receive treatment for restoration

LIMA — A Lima man accused of two counts of felonious assault was determined unable to understand court proceedings and act in his own defense on Wednesday morning. David Crim, Jr., 61, will undego psychiatric treatment at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital for up to a year to restore his competency, Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser said.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 28-Nov. 8

Plummie L. Gardner III, 24, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $375 fine. Davionte K. Gilcrease, 23, of Lima, found guilty of dus. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $350 fine. Bobbie C. House, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty...
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Lakeview woman arrested on felony tampering charge

A Lakeview woman was charged with a felony Wednesday night in Lewistown. Washington Township Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without any headlights on, sitting in the middle of the roadway in the area of County Road 91 and County Road 54. Officers observed the front seat passenger,...
LEWISTOWN, OH
The Lima News

Baumert sentenced to two years for burglary

LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to an indefinite two-year prison term in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday after he reportedly stole two cell phones from a woman when she asked him to leave her home in February. Eric L. Baumert, 27, pleaded guilty in September...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Man’s bond raised to $400K for drug charges

LIMA — A Lima man’s bond for numerous drug charges was raised on Tuesday morning to $400,000 after he consumed cocaine while out on a previous bond. Terry Watkins-Thomas, 35, is charged with four counts of third-degree felony heroin trafficking, four counts of third-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, third-degree aggravated drug trafficking, third-degree felony having weapons under disability, fourth-degree felony heroin possession with multiple specifications, fourth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound with multiple specifications and first-degree felony cocaine possession.
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

Two Bryan men plead guilty to assault

Two men from Bryan have pleaded guilty to assault after they beat a man at the side of the road. Gary Brown, 61, and Tyler Brown, 30, appeared Oct. 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. The men, who are formerly of Fostoria, were indicted...
BRYAN, OH
peakofohio.com

Logan County Grand Jury indicts 17

The Logan County Grand Jury handed down several indictments this week. Tanito Petaway – Three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree, Major Drug Offender Specification, “MDO”, Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, and Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree.
The Lima News

Delphos man jailed for vehicular assault at Cairo grain elevator

CAIRO — A man is in a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries after a man struck him with a car at the Cairo Grain Elevator entrance on Oct. 29. According to a Tuesday release, Derek Tussing, 31, attempted to pull a woman from her car before 6:00 p.m. When he was unsuccessful, he entered a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition before driving “at a high rate of speed” directly into the grain elevator entrance and striking employee Richard Stemen, who was life-flighted to the Columbus hospital.
CAIRO, OH
wktn.com

Eleven Arrested on Union County Grand Jury Indictments

Earlier this month, the Union County Grand Jury returned a total of sixty-one indictments involving twenty-one individuals as a result of a nine month investigation into alleged drug sales and use in Northern Union County. The investigation was conducted by the Multi-Agency Drug Enforcement or M.A.D.E. Task Force. This week,...
UNION COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently submitted applications for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Alex Casada of Saint Johns and Kathrine Miller of Lima; Kaitlynn Pemble and Clystal Ramirez, both of Harrod; Kyler Betts and Autumn Eastridge, both of Lima; Charles Perkins of Lima and Linzy Mundy of Findlay; Dustan Lucas and Jeanette Fuller, both of Lima; Matthew Dugan of Cridersville and Hailey Whitaker of Wapakoneta; Tyler Richmond and Kelly Garrod, both of Delphos; Steven Mulcahy and Hira Rashid, both of Lima; Jeffrey Martin and Delena Skaggs, both of Lima; Carl Frisch of Alger and Alyce Stoud of Harrod; and Joshua Ely and Shelly Wireman, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
californiaexaminer.net

State Police Stop A 14-year-old In Mercer County And Find A Dead Man Who Had Been Shot

The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered in Mercer County, Ohio after police stopped a 14-year-old kid for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. There were “many signs of criminal conduct,” according to the Pennsylvania State Police, both before and after the trooper stopped the kid on Interstate 80 in Findley Township last Saturday. A firearm was found in the car, the trooper stated, corroborating the boy’s story.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Delphos Herald

Delphos Police reports

DELPHOS — The Delphos Police Department received 339 calls for service in the month of October, bringing the total to 3084 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of October and do not include traffic citations, crashes, etc. The police...
DELPHOS, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
8K+
Followers
294
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy