Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
Former Dodgers Outfielder Enters Free Agent Market
Former Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock declined his $13 million option with the White Sox, taking a $5 million buyout and hitting free agency.
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
New York Mets rumored to be interested in free agent All-Star shortstop
The New York Mets reportedly could be interested in adding an All-Star middle infielder in free agency this winter, despite
Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number
A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award
The Angels had two of the eight finalists in the American League.
Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to the Big Clayton Kershaw News
Dodgers fans aren't the only ones happy for a Clayton Kershaw return
What's next for Justin Verlander, Houston Astros as free agency looms
MLB free agency is set to begin on Thursday.
Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out
HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas
The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for World Series 'grillz' by designer Johnny Dang
If you didn't think No. 3 was a Houstonian yet, check out the one thing he did to cement his standing in the city.
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
iheart.com
World Series Champion Astros Announce Surprising Sudden Departure
Houston Astros general manager James Click will not return to the team in 2023, owner and chairman Jim Crane announced in a news release shared on Friday (November 11). Crane confirmed the team would "not enter into a renewal for the 2023 season" with Click, just days after the franchise won its second World Series title in six years.
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
WATCH: Houston's Mattress Mack Makes History in Astros World Series Bet
HOUSTON, TX — Astros’ superfan and Gallery Funiture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale became famous over the past few years with his over-the-top promotions for his business, huge bets, and support of Houston’s sports teams. The massive bets finally paid off last Saturday Night, Nov. 5, when the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series. McIngvale made several bets, totaling a whopping 10 million dollars, for the Astros to win it all. After the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1, Mattress Mack's winnings totaled 75 million dollars. McIngvale set a record for the largest legal…
