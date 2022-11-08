ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number

A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
KHOU

Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out

HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas

The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

World Series Champion Astros Announce Surprising Sudden Departure

Houston Astros general manager James Click will not return to the team in 2023, owner and chairman Jim Crane announced in a news release shared on Friday (November 11). Crane confirmed the team would "not enter into a renewal for the 2023 season" with Click, just days after the franchise won its second World Series title in six years.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Houston's Mattress Mack Makes History in Astros World Series Bet

HOUSTON, TX — Astros’ superfan and Gallery Funiture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale became famous over the past few years with his over-the-top promotions for his business, huge bets, and support of Houston’s sports teams. The massive bets finally paid off last Saturday Night, Nov. 5, when the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series. McIngvale made several bets, totaling a whopping 10 million dollars, for the Astros to win it all.  After the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1, Mattress Mack's winnings totaled 75 million dollars. McIngvale set a record for the largest legal…
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy