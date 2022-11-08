ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election results: Poochigian, Wynn, Nelsen dominate in Visalia City Council races

By Sheyanne N Romero, Visalia Times-Delta
 5 days ago

With 100% of precincts reporting, all three Visalia City Council incumbents won their races by large margins.

However, there will be a new face on the dais as District 4 candidate Emmanuel Soto, described by other city council members as a "hard worker," won the seat with 48% of the vote.

"I walked every single day," Soto said. "Even when it rained, I was out there. I definitely out walked my opponents."

Soto is the youngest candidate to win a seat in Visalia.

District 1 Candidates

Liz Wynn took first place with 58% of the vote. David Farris was in second place with 32% of the vote, and 2020 election denier Justin Bolton was at the back of the pack with 9% of the vote.

"I am excited to serve the city and appreciate the support of my district," Wynn said. "I also want to thank everyone who ran for office. It's not an easy task. I hope those who were not elected will get involved in community service at all levels. We need you."

  • Liz Wynn (incumbent): Wynn was appointed to the council in 2021. She is a former city of Visalia Planning Commissioner. She has experience in planning issues, contract negotiations, community conflict, and employee management. Wynn serves as the Foundation director for the Kaweah Health Foundation.
  • Justin Bolton: Bolton has lived in Visalia for four years. If elected, he said he would like to plan and implement strategies to help the homeless issue that has been plaguing the city. His passion is “politics and being an entrepreneur.”
  • David Farris: Farris said, “it’s time for us to step away from mediocrity and build a thriving community in our beautiful city, full of art, culture, and the old-fashioned small-town compassion and love for our neighbors.”

District 3 Candidates

In the first wave of election results, incumbent Brian Poochigian led by a large margin — of 74%. Heather Carter had 1,189 votes, or 25% of the vote.

Poochigian remained in the lead throughout the night and ultimately claimed victory.

"I would just really like to thank everyone for their support," Poochigian said. "It’s a privilege and honor to serve the residents of Visalia."

  • Brian Poochigian (incumbent): Poochigian was elected to the council in 2018. His top priorities are improving the roads and traffic circulation, keeping our city safe, supporting local businesses, and working to find creative solutions to improve the homelessness issues in our city.
  • Heather Carter: Carter is a personal trainer and fitness instructor specializing in senior care. She graduated from Kent State University with a bachelor’s in International Relations. Carter said her goal is to serve the city of Visalia and its residents.

District 4 Candidates

Emmanuel Soto took an early lead and won the race with 48% of the vote. Bob Ainley took second place with 36%, and Marie Line-Labbee stood at 14% of the vote.

Soto said his first task on council, once the election is officiated, is to bring up the needs of his district.

"I'm here to serve voters, regardless of who they voted for," he said.

  • Bob Ainley: Ainley said he is running for local office to continue his service to the community in a greater way, as well as bring additional experience and expertise to the council. He is a local small business owner: The Darling Hotel and Ainley Alipaz Webb PC.
  • Emmanuel Soto: Soto was the first in his family to graduate from College of the Sequoias and, later, UC San Diego. Soto said he carries with him values of service to others, advocacy, and action in the community. He is committed to staying rooted in these core values as a representative on the council.
  • Marie Line-Labbee : Line-Labbee graduated from Chapman University with a degree in Organizational Leadership. She has served on the board for Networking for Women, Soroptimist International, Children’s Ark Learning Center, and the Miss Tulare County Scholarship Program. Line-Labbee also served as the chair of the Visalia Chamber Ambassadors and as a volunteer for Visalia Emergency Aid, FoodLink, and Visalia United Water Polo Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ydPN_0j3GpDLW00

District 5 Candidates

Incumbent Steven Nelsen also took a strong lead early in the night. Visalia’s mayor had 66%, while his opponent sat at 35%.

  • Steven Nelsen (incumbent): Nelsen currently serves as Visalia Mayor and is a longtime councilman. Nelsen said he would continue to strive for a balanced budget and sustain our police and fire departments if re-elected. Nelsen is also the CEO of Downtown Visalians. I advocated for the inclusive park to be built so everyone can build relationships that benefit the city.
  • Kris Korsgaden: Korsgaden graduated with a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University. The Visalia native said he would focus on housing, homelessness, and economic growth if elected.

For complete results go to https://www.visaliatimesdelta.com/elections/results/local/

Sheyanne Romero is a journalist for the USA TODAY Network and Visalia Times-Delta.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Election results: Poochigian, Wynn, Nelsen dominate in Visalia City Council races

