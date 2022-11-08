Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Negotiations begin between USD 252, teachers
The USD 252 school district is discussing a new two-year contract with a teachers' association, with an option for a third year. Minutes presented at Wednesday's school board meeting indicate the first round of negotiations with the Southern Lyon County National Education Association occurred Wednesday, November 2.
Emporia gazette.com
Willmott talks democracy and inclusion at ESU
It was an educational Wednesday evening at Emporia State University’s Visser Hall, where a Black man spoke to a room full of white people about democracy. The Emporia State University Creative Writing Program and Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion brought filmmaker and community activist Kevin Willmott to campus.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Public Library to host preschool reading event for Family Literacy Night
Celebrate Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month with the Emporia Public Library on Family Literacy Night from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the library. Preschoolers and their families are invited to celebrate early literacy with games, activities, crafts, and a healthy snack based on this year’s Kansas Reads to Preschoolers title, “Not a Box” by Antoinette Portis.
Emporia gazette.com
Hot tar leads to fire on middle school roof
Emporia Schools were closed Friday for Veterans Day, yet Emporia Fire Department crews were called to potential trouble at the middle school. "There was a small fire on the new construction portion of the roof at Emporia Middle School," USD 253 Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren said Friday. "McCownGordon, our construction company, immediately notified the fire department and upon their arrival quickly extinguished the fire. There are no students in the building today and our staff that is working was never in any danger."
Emporia gazette.com
Interim ESU provost wants job full-time
The interim provost at Emporia State University wants the job on a permanent basis. ESU announced Friday that Brent Thomas will interview for the position Monday. He’s the third of four finalists for the provost position to be revealed.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia celebrates Veterans Day
The Emporia Veterans Day parade marched down Commercial Street, braving frigid temperatures Friday morning. Here are a few photos from before the parade got started. We'll have more photos to share soon.
Emporia gazette.com
North Lyon County board approves windows upgrade
The North Lyon County school board talked about windows Wednesday night. But not the computer kind. The board approved a bid of $274,613.33 to install new windows at both the elementary and junior-senior high schools. The district will get them through a grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Emporia gazette.com
Annual Veterans Day ceremony honors service, sacrifice
The Founding City of Veterans Day marked the service and sacrifice of those who served during Emporia’s annual Veterans Day Memorial Service. The service was moved to the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds due to frigid temperatures. Command Master Sergeant Clarence Frye, a veteran of the U.S....
tkmagazine.com
A SWEET DEAL | MARS
For Walmart, the largest company by revenue on Earth, to confirm a multimillion-dollar venture in Kansas, it only needed to look one "planet" over. Mars built a plant in Topeka in 2014, its first U.S. facility in 35 years, and has exceeded expectations ever since. Originally expected to create 200...
Emporia gazette.com
Final unofficial midterm results tallied for Lyon County
Unofficial final results are in for the Nov. 8 Midterm Election in Lyon County. A total 9,994 votes had been counted for Lyon County by 9 p.m. Tuesday. Lyon County has a total of 21,046 registered voters. “It was very smooth sailing,” Lyon County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat...
Junction City implements new limit on number of pets
Junction City implemented a new limit on the number of pets a household is allowed to have.
General Election results for 2022
Here are the unofficial vote totals from voting Tuesday in the general election. 68th District Kansas House - Geary, Morris, Riley Counties. A total of 32.66% of the registered voters cast ballots in Geary County. The votes will be canvassed on Nov. 17. There are a total of 222 provisional ballots that will have to be reviewed.
Emporia gazette.com
Smith's question on sheriffs passes at polls; second one seems to fail
One ballot question stole the spotlight during the Kansas Primary in August. Voters in Tuesday’s general election had two less attention-getting questions to answer, and they appeared to give a split decision. A constitutional amendment giving the state legislature more power to amend regulations failed by a narrow margin,...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia’s Avary, Olivia Eckert sign college letters of intent
Two of the top girls golfers in Emporia High School history officially signed their National Letters of Intent to play in college on Wednesday afternoon. Avary Eckert will play at Missouri Southern State University while Olivia Eckert will continue her career at Iowa Central Community College next year.
Emporia gazette.com
Veterans Day Memorial Service moves to Anderson Building
The Veterans Day Memorial Service is moving to the Anderson Building this year. Event organizers confirmed that Friday’s event will be held at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, after originally being scheduled at the All Veterans Memorial. The service is still slated for 11 a.m., after the Veterans Day parade...
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
Emporia gazette.com
Home sales off slightly in October
Home sales in the Emporia area during October were down from September, but slightly higher than a year ago. The Sunflower Board of Realtors counted 46 sales last month, compared with 50 the month before. In October 2021, 44 homes were sold.
Emporia gazette.com
Storm risk map - 11.9.22
The political whirlwind may be subsiding. But the winds of nature will stir in the Emporia a…
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
Emporia gazette.com
Area state-sectional football preview
Three area schools remain in the football postseason, and this week’s matchups should prove to be exciting ones. It’s the time of year when all contests are a challenge. Olpe High School meets Centralia High School away, Chase County High School hosts Little River High School, and Lebo High School heads to Canton to play Galva High School.
Comments / 0