Lancaster County, NE

Lincoln Man Accused Of Pointing Loaded Gun At Brother During Fight

A 19 year old Lincoln man is facing gun and terroristic threat charges after getting into a fight with his brother just after 3:00 this morning at their home near 53rd and Old Cheney. “The caller advised 19-year-old Christian Furtwangler had grabbed a firearm, loaded it, and pointed it at...
Lincoln food truck target of multiple thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln restaurant and food truck duo that’s known for giving back is now asking the public for help following a string of thefts from the truck. Muchachos owner Nick Maestas said in the past few weeks they have been the target of multiple thefts.
67 Year Old Man Arrested After Drugs Found During Traffic Stop

Lincoln Police stopped a vehicle near NW 12th Street and West Commerce Way just after 9:00 Thursday night after the driver failed to use his turn signal and drove over a curb. Captain Todd Kocian says 67 year old Steven Watson consented to a search of his vehicle. “Officers discovered 54.3 gm of methamphetamine, 35.3 gm of marijuana and 4.3 gm of psilocybin mushrooms.
Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say officers on patrol happened upon a scene that appeared to be a property damage accident Wednesday night. Instead, it turned to be a shooting scene. They found a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man wounded in a vehicle near Highway 75 and Charles...
Separate pursuits near Lincoln, Nebraska City lead to arrests of two women

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. At approximately 5:00 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403, according to NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound, Thomas said.
Hy-Vee cashier accused of stealing thousands from register since October

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Hy-Vee cashier was arrested after she was caught stealing from her cash register, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday evening, officers responded to a theft report at the Hy-Vee near 50th and O Streets. Management told police a cashier, 19-year-old Sarah Alwaely, had been taking...
Missing $77,500 ring found in victim’s car, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The 4-carat diamond ring that was reported stolen on Wednesday from the Costco food court was found in the woman’s vehicle, Lincoln Police say. The woman initially reported that the ring, which was said to be inside her Louis Vuitton wallet, was stolen after she accidentally left her wallet in the food court, police say.
LPD Officer Named Nebraska Drug Recognition Expert Of The Year

Lincoln Police Officer Andre O’Connor has been selected as Nebraska’s Drug Recognition Expert of the year. “DREs are specially trained Officers who focus on identifying and arresting drug impaired drivers,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. He says officer O’Connor has personally been involved in the investigation...
Lincoln Police asking for help locating missing elderly man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man. Police said Forrest Shepard was last seen on Tuesday around 6 a.m. while eating breakfast at Shoemaker’s Truck Stop on West O Street. Forrest drives a Red 2015 Chevy Silverado with the license plate UUP724. If...
LPD Recovers Two Stolen Vehicles, Arrests Four Teenagers

Lincoln Police took four teens into custody early Tuesday morning after they were found in a stolen vehicle. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 19 year old woman called police Monday night to say her KIA Sorento was taken from a Wesleyan parking lot near 54th and Madison. The vehicle was...
