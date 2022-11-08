Read full article on original website
Related
Midjourney v4 greatly improves the award-winning image creation AI
Forward-looking: Midjourney v4 is the new version of an AI algorithm designed to create award-winning, weird, and uncanny graphic compositions. The developers are alpha testing their latest tech while working on a proper full launch of the final product. Machine learning algorithms designed to generate uncanny or bizarrely surrealistic images...
Microsoft is testing new ads in Windows 11
Facepalm: If there's one thing Windows 11 could use, it's ads appearing in the operating system—said no one other than Microsoft. The Redmond firm appears to be testing a feature in preview builds that shows ads for its services in the flyout menu, where users can sign out or lock the system.
TechSpot
Microsoft's November 2022 Patch Tuesday fixes 6 zero-day security flaws
TL;DR: Microsoft has released the latest series of patches designed to fix bugs in Windows and other popular software products. The most crucial updates concern six zero-day flaws, including two Exchange bugs discovered in September which are still a danger for mail servers worldwide. Every second Tuesday of the month...
Windows 11 Insider preview gives Task Manager a search function
Something to look forward to: Scrolling through Task Manager to find the troublesome process you want to end can be slow and cumbersome. That's why Microsoft has started testing a new search function for one of Windows' oldest tools. The feature seems extensive but might not solve every problem users have with errant processes.
TechSpot
Google starts processing Stadia refunds, says contacting customer support won't speed things up
In brief: If you're one of the people who signed up for Google's now-defunct Stadia game streaming service, expect to receive refunds within the next couple of months. But the company has stressed that contacting customer support will not help you get your money back any faster. After poking fun...
Tim Berners-Lee: please ignore the Web3 nonsense. The future is Solid
Forward-looking: The creator of the World Wide Web has disavowed Web3 as the future of internet's most successful and popular application. He is proposing Solid, a new decentralized effort not based on blockchain, as a possible solution to the issues the web is facing at the moment. Tim Berners-Lee is...
AI-powered Amazon warehouse robot performs the "repetitive tasks" carried out by human workers
What just happened? Amazon has long been a fan of using robots in its many warehouses, the latest of which is designed to aid workers with some of the more repetitive parts of the job: a robotic arm called Sparrow that can pick and handle items before they're packaged. As...
Plugable claims its USB adapter allows up to four monitors for Apple M1 and M2 devices
Why it matters: Apple promoted its ARM-based processors for their performance-per-watt advantages over x86-based systems, with tests showing positive results. However, multi-monitor users are at a disadvantage on all but the most expensive Apple Silicon models. Plugable says it has a relatively cheap solution, though it admits there are caveats and no reviews are currently available.
TechSpot
Mark Zuckerberg admits he got it wrong as Meta lays off 11,000 people
What just happened? It's been announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg that the company is laying off 13% of its staff, or around 11,000 workers worldwide, confirming rumors from earlier this week that huge cuts were coming. In a letter sent to Meta employees earlier today, Zuckerberg wrote: "Today I'm...
Meta to start laying off thousands this week
In brief: It seems Meta is the latest company affected by this fall's tech sector employment crunch. The recent macroeconomic slowdown hasn't been good for Meta, but the company's heavy investment in the Metaverse hasn't helped its profits and stock price either. Sources have told The Wall Street Journal that...
Password-based hacks have increased 74% over the last year
In brief: Today's cybercriminals use a slew of methods to compromise systems, but the most tried-and-tested way is still a favorite: stealing someone's password. According to a new report, there are almost 1,000 password-based attacks every second, marking a 74% increase compared to last year. The data comes from Microsoft's...
Meet Worok, the cyber espionage group hiding malware within PNG image files
In a nutshell: Security researchers have discovered a new malware threat designed to abuse steganography techniques. Worok appears to be a complex cyber-espionage operation whose individual stages are still in part a mystery. The operation's final target, however, has been confirmed by two security firms. Worok is using multi-stage malware...
Twitter roundup: bankruptcy threat, top staff leave, Musk's payment system plans
TL;DR: To say Twitter is going through an upheaval following Elon Musk's takeover would be an understatement. With so much news coming from the platform every day, here's a summary of what's happened recently, from talk of the company going bankrupt and FTC warnings to the chaotic verification system and Musk's plan to turn Twitter into WeChat.
Das Keyboard 6 Professional
The costly Das Keyboard 6 Professional is light on features but delivers a superb productivity-focused typing experience. The Das Keyboard 6 Professional it’s aimed at those who prioritize the fundamentals of a good typing experience over gimmicks. I wish Das Keyboard offered a TKL layout, and I’d prefer a detachable cable, but I’m happy to recommend the 6 Pro to serious typists looking for an upgrade.
LG unveils high-resolution display that can stretch up to 20%
In a nutshell: LG Display has unveiled what it is calling the world's first 12-inch high-resolution stretchable display. The tech, fitting called the Stretchable display, is based on a highly resilient film-type substrate comprised of the same silicon that is used in contact lenses. The 12-inch display boasts full-color RGB, a resolution of 100 PPI, and exhibits rubber band-like flexibility that allows it to be stretched up to 14 inches.
CsTyr
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. I'm part of the closed Beta. While I can't discuss anything about it as Blizzard takes their NDA very seriously. I will say I've been...
The Razer Naga V2 Pro comes with an adjustable scroll wheel, magnetic side panels
What just happened? Razer just launched a couple of new models to its popular Naga lineup of MMO-focused gaming mice. The Naga V2 Hyperspeed and V2 Pro both feature wireless connectivity and keep using the series' signature shape, but they come with updated internals and a few new tricks. The...
New AMD bundle offers Dead Island 2 and The Callisto Protocol with RX 6000 graphics cards
Something to look forward to: After announcing the first Radeon 7000 graphics cards, AMD has revealed its latest ploy to clear out RX 6000 GPU stock. The new promotion resembles one AMD is running to move Ryzen 5000 CPUs in light of weak Ryzen 7000 sales. From now until February,...
Samsung's 8th-gen V-NAND is expected to support over 12 GB/s
Something to look forward to: As companies attempt to squeeze every last bit of speed possible out of PCIe 4.0 SSDs, they've begun to focus on the newest standard, PCIe 5.0. While some manufacturers have reported 10+ GB/s capable drives, Samsung has attempted to overthrow all of its competition with its 8th-generation V-NAND.
IBM announces Osprey quantum processor with 433 qubits
In a nutshell: IBM has introduced a new quantum processor that is much larger than its predecessor. With 433 qubits, the new IBM Quantum Osprey is three times the size of the Eagle processor IBM announced last year and has the largest qubit count of any IBM quantum processor. For comparison, the 2021 Eagle processor packed just 127 qubits.
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0