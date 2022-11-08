Read full article on original website
Related
New York Mets rumored to be interested in free agent All-Star shortstop
The New York Mets reportedly could be interested in adding an All-Star middle infielder in free agency this winter, despite
Jacob deGrom Has Reportedly Told 1 Team He's Interested
Free-agent pitcher Jacob deGrom has reportedly told the Texas Rangers he's interested in signing with the organization, per MLB insider Jon Heyman. The New York Mets ace exercised the opt-out clause on his five-year, $137.5 million contract extension — forgoing $30.5 million in 2023 for a chance to pursue a more lucrative deal.
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Giants executive drops possible hint about Aaron Judge pursuit
The San Francisco Giants have been named as the biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge away from the New York Yankees this offseason. On Wednesday, team president Farhan Zaidi offered some hope to those who want to see that happen. Zaidi did not speak directly about Judge on Wednesday, but...
Farhan Zaidi: Giants in contact with free agent shortstops; plan to qualify Carlos Rodon
The Giants are widely expected to be one of the league’s most active teams this offseason, with the front office reloading after an underwhelming 2022 season. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters (including John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle) Wednesday evening and confirmed the team could play near the top of the market.
Red Sox Trade Young Reliever In Effort To Clear Space On Roster
The Boston Red Sox decided to cut ties with a player who never made a single appearance as a member of the organization in order to clear some roster space.
Comments / 0