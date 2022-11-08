ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton Local school board member heading to trial in case of stolen signs

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
CANTON – A jury trial has been scheduled for Canton Local Board of Education member Scott Hamilton, who is accused of stealing signs put up by a fellow school board member demanding Hamilton's resignation.

Hamilton's lawyer, Daniel Funk, appeared in Canton Municipal Court on Monday requesting a jury trial, which is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 20.

The 61-year-old Canton Township resident was charged by the Stark County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 21 with misdemeanor theft.

Scott Hamilton:Canton Local residents want Scott Hamilton to resign from school board amid pending case

According to court documents, Hamilton is accused of stealing multiple yard signs that demanded his resignation that were in Canton Township and the city of Canton. The signs read "Demand Scott Hamilton's resignation. Return integrity to our schools."

The signs were put up by fellow Canton Local board member Chris Cole. Hamilton and Cole developed a rift after Hamilton pushed for the non-renewal of a supplemental contract for Cole's wife, a volleyball coach at Canton South High School.

Hamilton was convicted of misdemeanor theft earlier this year in Massillon Municipal Court. He was charged with felony theft after taking bales of pine shavings from a Tractor Supply outlet in Massillon. He entered a no-contest plea, and the court found him guilty of misdemeanor theft.

He was ordered to pay $1,031 in restitution to Tractor Supply and court fees, complete 40 hours of community service and stay away from the chain's stores.

