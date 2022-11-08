ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Majority of South Dakota will fall under winter storm watch Wednesday, NWS says

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

Snow is on the horizon, and for some parts of South Dakota, it seems like there could be a lot of it, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

The latest models for precipitation across the state are predicting of impending snowfall for much of South Dakota. Parts of southeastern South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, are right at the edge and have yet to be put under a winter storm watch, unlike the rest of the state.

What's the forecast?

A winter storm watch has been issued where confidence for accumulating snow is highest, according to the NWS. As of Tuesday morning, the area covers a majority of the state, excluding mostly the southeastern portion, including Sioux Falls.

The watch starts Wednesday afternoon and is expected to last through Friday morning, according to the NWS.

In the northwestern part of South Dakota, there is a high probability of 4 inches of snow or more accumulating through Friday morning, according to the NWS.

The forecast will get more accurate as time passes.

As of Tuesday morning, the NWS reported confidence continues to grow that a large storm will impact the Northern Plains late this week. Significant snow, strong winds and even severe thunderstorms all remain possible.

Those who plan on traveling in the area Thursday and Friday should check local media for updated forecasts throughout the week.

Will it be cold?

A notable cool down is also in store later this week, which will result in wind chill values falling into the single- to sub-zero digits into the weekend, according to the NWS.

Sioux Falls will have a wind chill low of minus-7 Saturday morning. Huron and Chamberlain are both forecast for minus-14 Sunday morning, according to the NWS.

A look at the days ahead in Sioux Falls, according to the NWS:

Tuesday night : A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m.. Cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 60 by 3 a.m.. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday : A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m.. Cloudy, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 48. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday : Rain showers likely before 4 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 32 by 5 p.m.. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday night: A chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Veterans Day : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Blustery.

Friday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Blustery.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Saturday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Sunday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Monday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

