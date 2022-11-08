Read full article on original website
Related
wbyz94.com
GBI Makes Arrests in Appling County Death Investigation
Hazlehurst, GA (November 10, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Daimon Smith, 18, of Hazlehurst, with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of participation in criminal gang activity. Jermon Roundtree, 17, Ahmad Clements, and Cameron James, both age 16, all from Hazlehurst, GA, are arrested and each charged with party to a crime murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of participation in criminal gang activity.
Search for Quinton Simon’s remains to resume Monday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Stormy weather put a halt to the search to find the remains of a Chatham County toddler who vanished more than a month ago. Authorities say agents will pick back up combing through the landfill and looking for any signs of Quinton Simon’s body on Monday. The 20-month-old went missing […]
WTGS
Multiple arrests made following deadly double shooting in Hazelhurst, GBI reports
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Four Jeff Davis County teenagers have been charged in a mid-October killing that police believe was gang-driven, according to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI arrested and charged Daimon Smith, 18, of Hazlehurst, with felony murder, two counts of...
News4Jax.com
GBI called in after body found wrapped in plastic in Brantley County
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. – Several agencies are now investigating after a body was found wrapped in plastic near a bridge on White Ford Road in Brantley County, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a post on social media. The post said the Sheriff’s Office received a call on...
Suspects arraigned in Glennville mistaken identity homicide case
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Under heavy security Tuesday morning, an alleged suspect and his accomplice in the shooting death of Glennville resident Bobby Kicklighter in Jan. 2021, were arraigned for his death. Nathan Weekes and Christopher Sumlin were arraigned before Superior Court Judge Jay Stewart in Tattnall County. Both are facing the death penalty in […]
52-year-old woman killed in a domestic dispute in Swainsboro, suspect in custody
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) -The Swainsboro Police Department is investigating a murder. Authorities responded to 226 Washington Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying face down next to a car. Witnesses told investigators that a domestic dispute led to the shooting that claimed the life of 52-year-old […]
WRDW-TV
Arrest made in 52-year-old woman’s Swainsboro slaying
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Swainsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday. Just after midnight, officers responded to the scene of shots fired at the 200 block of Washington St. A witness on the scene indicated it was a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers found...
douglasnow.com
CCSO makes arrest in September shooting
Gabriel Parr, 43, of Ambrose, was booked in the Coffee County Jail last week on an aggravated assault charge following a non-fatal shooting that took place in September. According to a copy of a Coffee County Sheriff's Office incident report, a deputy was dispatched to a location in Ambrose on September 23 around 5:10 p.m. regarding a reported assault. When the deputy arrived, he spoke to a 32-year-old woman, listed as the complainant on the report, who stated that she had sold a Ruger short-barreled .38 revolver to Parr a few weeks prior "on credit" and that he had not finished paying her for it.
Swainsboro man charged with murder after shooting, killing woman in domestic dispute
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars following a deadly domestic dispute in Swainsboro. According to the Swainsboro Police Department(SPD), just after midnight on Thursday, Nov. 10, police were dispatched to shots fired in the 220 block of Washington Street in Swainsboro. Upon arrival, officers located a female lying facedown next to an […]
Police arrest teen suspect in deadly mid-October shooting, crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a teen suspect connected to a deadly shooting and crash in mid-October. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Jahiem Mitchell on Nov. 8 in Martinez, Georgia. Police charged him with murder and he’s currently at the Columbia County Jail. On Oct. 16, the shooting and […]
Investigators searching for Jenkins County man missing for more than a week
Investigators are searching for a missing Jenkins County man who disappeared more than a week ago and has not been seen or heard from since.
claxtonenterprise.com
Major indictment targets Southeastern drug trafficking conspiracy
Operation Carpet Ride charges 32 defendants from Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico; 9 defendants from Evans County, 8 from Tattnall County. A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Nine defendants are from Evans County and eight are from Tattnall County.
WJCL
Police in Savannah say suspect wanted for shooting at officers now behind bars
A man that police in Savannah spent a week searching for is now behind bars. The Savannah Police Department reports that Massie Ellis, 25, turned himself in Tuesday. It was back on November 1 that police responded to Vineyard Drive in connection to a domestic incident. That's when, they say,...
WJCL
Police searching for suspect who stole dog from Humane Society for Greater Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update: 5:45 p.m.Savannah police say they are investigating a case where a man is accused of stealing a dog. It happened earlier this week. In fact, just in the last few hours, someone found the dog but not the man. Update 3 p.m.: Frida has been...
douglasnow.com
Jeff Davis County officers round up suspects on variety of charges
The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence to search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned herself in, officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On October 13, 2022, drug investigators were conducting an...
wtoc.com
A veteran goes from homeless to general manager
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - D’Angelo Shaw is the general manager at the Planet Fitness in Statesboro. A job he has a unique passion for. “My favorite part is just watching everybody on their journey. Watching everybody push through their journey. Seeing them on a daily basis.”. Maybe D’Angelo is...
WTGS
Former owner of Savannah Mellow Mushroom charged with tax crime
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The former owner of Mellow Mushroom in Savannah faces a federal charge for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes. According to the Department of Justice, Melissa Metts Johnson, 48, of Statesboro, is charged with failure to account for and pay over employment taxes. She faces a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties.
WJCL
Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
WRDW-TV
Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean
STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
wtoc.com
5 people recognized for saving the lives of 5 others following car crash
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and fire chief are recognizing five people for saving the lives of 5 others when their car crashed, hit a culvert, flipped and then burst into flames. This happened on Thursday off Highway 152, had it not been for...
Comments / 0