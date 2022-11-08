ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glennville, GA

wbyz94.com

GBI Makes Arrests in Appling County Death Investigation

Hazlehurst, GA (November 10, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Daimon Smith, 18, of Hazlehurst, with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of participation in criminal gang activity. Jermon Roundtree, 17, Ahmad Clements, and Cameron James, both age 16, all from Hazlehurst, GA, are arrested and each charged with party to a crime murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of participation in criminal gang activity.
HAZLEHURST, GA
WSAV News 3

Search for Quinton Simon’s remains to resume Monday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Stormy weather put a halt to the search to find the remains of a Chatham County toddler who vanished more than a month ago.  Authorities say agents will pick back up combing through the landfill and looking for any signs of Quinton Simon’s body on Monday.  The 20-month-old went missing […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

GBI called in after body found wrapped in plastic in Brantley County

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. – Several agencies are now investigating after a body was found wrapped in plastic near a bridge on White Ford Road in Brantley County, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a post on social media. The post said the Sheriff’s Office received a call on...
WSAV News 3

Suspects arraigned in Glennville mistaken identity homicide case

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Under heavy security Tuesday morning, an alleged suspect and his accomplice in the shooting death of Glennville resident Bobby Kicklighter in Jan. 2021, were arraigned for his death. Nathan Weekes and Christopher Sumlin were arraigned before Superior Court Judge Jay Stewart in Tattnall County. Both are facing the death penalty in […]
GLENNVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

Arrest made in 52-year-old woman’s Swainsboro slaying

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Swainsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday. Just after midnight, officers responded to the scene of shots fired at the 200 block of Washington St. A witness on the scene indicated it was a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers found...
SWAINSBORO, GA
douglasnow.com

CCSO makes arrest in September shooting

Gabriel Parr, 43, of Ambrose, was booked in the Coffee County Jail last week on an aggravated assault charge following a non-fatal shooting that took place in September. According to a copy of a Coffee County Sheriff's Office incident report, a deputy was dispatched to a location in Ambrose on September 23 around 5:10 p.m. regarding a reported assault. When the deputy arrived, he spoke to a 32-year-old woman, listed as the complainant on the report, who stated that she had sold a Ruger short-barreled .38 revolver to Parr a few weeks prior "on credit" and that he had not finished paying her for it.
AMBROSE, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest teen suspect in deadly mid-October shooting, crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a teen suspect connected to a deadly shooting and crash in mid-October. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Jahiem Mitchell on Nov. 8 in Martinez, Georgia. Police charged him with murder and he’s currently at the Columbia County Jail. On Oct. 16, the shooting and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
claxtonenterprise.com

Major indictment targets Southeastern drug trafficking conspiracy

Operation Carpet Ride charges 32 defendants from Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico; 9 defendants from Evans County, 8 from Tattnall County. A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Nine defendants are from Evans County and eight are from Tattnall County.
EVANS COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Jeff Davis County officers round up suspects on variety of charges

The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence to search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned herself in, officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On October 13, 2022, drug investigators were conducting an...
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

A veteran goes from homeless to general manager

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - D’Angelo Shaw is the general manager at the Planet Fitness in Statesboro. A job he has a unique passion for. “My favorite part is just watching everybody on their journey. Watching everybody push through their journey. Seeing them on a daily basis.”. Maybe D’Angelo is...
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

Former owner of Savannah Mellow Mushroom charged with tax crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The former owner of Mellow Mushroom in Savannah faces a federal charge for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes. According to the Department of Justice, Melissa Metts Johnson, 48, of Statesboro, is charged with failure to account for and pay over employment taxes. She faces a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

