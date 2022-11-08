ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois 6th District: Casten wins third term

By Jordan Muck
Sean Casten is projected to be the winner in Illinois 6th District.

Casten defeated Keith Pekau to win his third term in the seat.

In 2018, Casten flipped the seat Blue for the first time in nearly 50 years. In June, he won a tough primary against fellow Democrat Marie Newman. Has made climate change a central issue. This summer, Casten’s teenage daughter passed away suddenly from cardiac arrhythmia.

Pekau is is currently the mayor of Orland Park.

The 6th Congressional District in Illinois includes areas near Chicago’s Midway airport and part of the southwest and western suburbs including Orland Park, Tinley Park, Elmhurst, Lombard and Willowbrook.


