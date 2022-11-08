ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County man charged with 31 sex-related offenses

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested and charged with 31 sex-related offenses related to the sexual abuse of children, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD).

Daniel Earl Edwards, who court documents say is from Manheim and is 53 years old, was arrested by NLCRPD patrol officers and detectives following a criminal investigation by the police department, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, and other child advocacy and child welfare agencies, police say.

Edwards was charged with 31 sex-related offenses, 27 of which are felonies, the NLCRPD says. The offenses, according to police, include indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, aggravated indecent assault, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

Edwards was confined to the Lancaster County Prison until the established bail of $250,000 was posted. He was released after posting bail, police say.

Comments / 26

Guest
3d ago

Things like this is where I feel torn in my beliefs. I say that because as Americans we are supposed to be innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. There are so many times where ppl are held in jail for months and years before they are given a trial and come to find out they are innocent. But because they spent so long in jail their lives are ruined despite their innocence. I experienced such an encounter. I spent a month in jail for something I didn't do and it truly wrecked my life and the lives of my kids. NO ONE should have their life screwed up for something they didn't do.

Reply(2)
5
Court J
3d ago

explain to me how this man was released on only $250,000 bail??? SMH

Reply(4)
19
