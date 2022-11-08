Lancaster County man charged with 31 sex-related offenses

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested and charged with 31 sex-related offenses related to the sexual abuse of children, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD).

Daniel Earl Edwards, who court documents say is from Manheim and is 53 years old, was arrested by NLCRPD patrol officers and detectives following a criminal investigation by the police department, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, and other child advocacy and child welfare agencies, police say.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Daily Digest

Edwards was charged with 31 sex-related offenses, 27 of which are felonies, the NLCRPD says. The offenses, according to police, include indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, aggravated indecent assault, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

Edwards was confined to the Lancaster County Prison until the established bail of $250,000 was posted. He was released after posting bail, police say.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.