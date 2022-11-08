Over the years, it’s been easy to see how people have viewed Adam Sandler and the movies he’s put out since the best of them have often been ignored to focus on the missteps that he’s made in other movies. After watching Hubie Halloween, it’s fair to say that it’s not a horrible movie, but the idea of Sandler taking on the look and sound of someone that has lived a moderately sheltered life and speaks in an odd sort of way is something that was done with The Waterboy, and as a result, this effort comes off as few decades too late. The fact that someone in the movie says that he overstayed his welcome is way too accurate since the fact is that Sandler has evolved quite a bit over the years, but this movie felt like a bit of a backward slide that didn’t need to happen. It could have been that he wanted to make a quick movie that people would enjoy or that he was just fooling around and having fun, but the fact is that Hubie Halloween feels like a cross between The Waterboy and You Don’t Mess with the Zohan.

2 DAYS AGO