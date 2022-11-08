Read full article on original website
‘Absolutely frightening’: Olivia Attwood gives tell-all interview about why she had to quit I’m a Celebrity
Olivia Attwood has given a tell-all interview about why she was forced to quit I’m a Celebrity after just one day.It was initially revealed that the former Love Island star left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.The team running Attwood’s Instagram page wrote on Monday night (7 November) that the public would soon learn the reason for her exit.Now, almost a week later, Attwood has given an interview about what happened.She told The Mail on Sunday that a routine blood test, which all the jungle campmates undergo randomly throughout the show, disclosed...
TVOvermind
A Community Movie Has Officially Been Confirmed
Community is back! The joke about six seasons and a movie has now come to fruition, as it’s been confirmed that the popular NBC series will make its mark one more time on Peacock. The film was announced on the show’s Twitter account, with Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacos, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong set to return to their original roles. Dan Harmon has been confirmed to write the feature as well. That means Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase remain unclear. In terms of Chase, it’s highly unlikely that the actor will return here. It’s been no secret that Chase wasn’t particularly liked behind the scenes, with Chase reportedly getting into arguments with cast and crew members. However, it was a racial slur that eventually sent Chase packing, with him being killed off in the series.
TVOvermind
The Expendabelles Spin-off Is No Longer Happening
We’re a little less than a year away from getting the final chapter of the Expendables franchise, though there are several spin-offs in the works following Expendables 4. However, it appears that the longest-developed project has officially been scrapped. Expendabelles was one of the spin-offs confirmed back in 2012, with Legally Blonde screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith tapped to pen the script. The film seemed to be on track when a logline was released in 2014, where “An elite group of highly trained female mercenaries are brought together for a covert hostage rescue mission.” Now this logline came after the misfire of the supposed original logline, which saw the female operatives pose as sex workers to infiltrate an island lair. The official synopsis does confirm that the mercenaries will penetrate the island lair, though it’s not confirmed if the script was changed following the backlash of the ladies having to pose as sex workers.
TVOvermind
Mirror Mirror on the Wall! Who’s the Fairest of them All?
Snow White is an age-old story, but this Snow White is not to be trifled with! “Snow White and the Huntsman” reinvents the classic narrative with breathtaking beauty and inventiveness. It’s the opposite of what you’d anticipate from a film with this title. Unfortunately, its tale falls short because Snow White must be thoroughly lovely, and the Queen must be entirely evil, with no space for complexity. As a result, the outcome is predetermined. But what a ride that was.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Hubie Halloween
Over the years, it’s been easy to see how people have viewed Adam Sandler and the movies he’s put out since the best of them have often been ignored to focus on the missteps that he’s made in other movies. After watching Hubie Halloween, it’s fair to say that it’s not a horrible movie, but the idea of Sandler taking on the look and sound of someone that has lived a moderately sheltered life and speaks in an odd sort of way is something that was done with The Waterboy, and as a result, this effort comes off as few decades too late. The fact that someone in the movie says that he overstayed his welcome is way too accurate since the fact is that Sandler has evolved quite a bit over the years, but this movie felt like a bit of a backward slide that didn’t need to happen. It could have been that he wanted to make a quick movie that people would enjoy or that he was just fooling around and having fun, but the fact is that Hubie Halloween feels like a cross between The Waterboy and You Don’t Mess with the Zohan.
