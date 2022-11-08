ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Tyson CFO issues apology following arrest for ‘serious mistake’

By C.C. McCandless, Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUZHk_0j3Go8Gj00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson has issued an apology following his weekend arrest after allegedly becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in somebody else’s home.

Tyson CFO arrested, allegedly fell asleep in wrong home

KNWA obtained an email that Tyson, 32, sent to Tyson employees, addressing them as “my colleagues, friends, and Tyson family.”

I am embarrassed for personal conduct that is inconsistent with my personal values, the company’s values, and the high expectations we hold for each other here at Tyson Foods. I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others. I sincerely apologize for my irresponsible behavior, and I am getting counseling on alcohol usage.

I am grateful for the warmth from many of you, my colleagues, family, and friends. At this time, I am focused on being my best self and doing my job to the best of my ability to deliver for our customers and investors and take care of our team members.

Thank you for everything each of you do, every day.

With humility,

John R. Tyson

According to a preliminary arrest report, at approximately 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, November 6, Tyson was found asleep in a woman’s bed at her home on the 400 block of N. Mock Ave. The woman called police when she arrived and found Tyson, whom she did not know.

She told dispatchers that she believes the front door was left unlocked and that is how he gained entry. Upon arrival, police found Tyson in the back bedroom with his clothes in front of the bed and identified him through his driver’s license.

Tyson was arrested for criminal trespass and public intoxication and was booked into the Washington County Detention Center.

He was appointed to the CFO position on October 2 and also serves as executive vice president. He is the son of Tyson board chairman John H. Tyson.

“We’re aware of the incident and as this is a personal matter, we have no additional comment,” said Derek Burleson, a spokesperson for Tyson Foods.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

Clown World
3d ago

if I or you would have done the same there would be felony charges and a bond to back that up! what charges and bond was given to this man again? oh that's right 400 bucks or so and a PUBLIC INTOXICATION charge!! what?????? When is your home public?? where's the BNE??? oh that's right your name dictates the charge's. Not the same for us scummy peasants.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Social media hoax of lost child in Fort Smith is a scam, police say

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is warning residents of a scam that has been circulating on social media involving an alleged missing child. According to FSPD, there have been Facebook posts claiming that a young girl had been discovered behind the post author's home with the following statement as it's caption:
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3. VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
VAN BUREN, AR
KHBS

Benton County crews preparing for snow possibility

ROGERS, Ark. — Officials in Benton County say they are preparing for the possibility of snow next week. "We have our crews on standby for Monday. We have them ready,” said Melody Kwok, spokesperson for Benton County. “If anything does stick to the road, we will be out there, ready to take care of it."
BENTON COUNTY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Ark. woman accused of stealing man & late wife’s money

JAY, Okla. – An arrest warrant was issued for an Arkansas woman accused of creating nearly 200 fraudulent financial transactions and pawning the victim’s dead wife’s jewelry. Michelle L. Medina, 63, of Tonitown, is charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. A $10,000 outstanding...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy