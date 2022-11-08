ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

Comments / 5

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York

We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
96.1 The Breeze

A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns

New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
wwnytv.com

Heavy rain for the afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in for another warm day, but don’t expect much sunshine. It will be cloudy for the morning and afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s. What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole will make its way into Jefferson and Lewis counties by early afternoon and St. Lawrence County by late afternoon.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Are Loud Mufflers Illegal In New York?

There is nothing worse than being woken up in the middle of the night as a vehicle zooms down your street with a very loud muffler. Tons of people across New York have done modifications to their rides but are they all legal?. Is having a loud muffler actually legal...
96.1 The Breeze

The Best Places To Find Someone For Cuffing Season In Western New York

Cuffing season is in full swing here in Western New York, but time is running out!. Yes, believe it or not, “cuffing season” is still a thing here in the Buffalo area. For those unfamiliar with the term, “cuffing season” refers to the time of year when it starts to get colder, and single Western New Yorkers begin to pair up so that they have someone to spend time indoors with when it's freezing out.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Make Massive Money For Reporting Idling Cars in New York State

You can make some serious cash just by reporting cars and trucks that have been idling too long. There is this new program called the Citizens Air Complaint Program and New York is trying to become more 'green'. Anybody can see a car or truck idling, take a video and upload it and you get 25% of the fine that they have to pay.
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy