Columbus City Council made an offer to one of the finalists for police chief during an executive session meeting Thursday morning, but no further details have been released. The council held a roughly 50-minute executive session before the regularly scheduled work session to discuss the three finalists for the position. Mayor Keith Gaskin announced afterward the council did agree on a candidate, but that his name would not be released until negotiations are complete.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO