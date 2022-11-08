Read full article on original website
Runoff elections for select races will be November 29
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Yesterday, almost 39% of registered voters came to the polls to vote. While some candidates found out their results that night, others have to wait until the runoff elections. However, the turnout might not be as promising as the first. Lowndes County Circuit Clerk,...
Columbus City Council has chosen next police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council knows who they want to lead the city’s police department. At a special meeting, this morning, council members and Mayor Keith Gaskin discussed the qualifications of the three finalists for the open Police Chief’s position and came to an agreement on who they want for the job.
Mayor expresses hope Natchez police chief stays
NATCHEZ, Miss. –The mayor said he hopes Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry won’t resign to become head of the Columbus Police Department. Daughtry is one of three finalists for the job in the north Mississippi city. “I want him to stay in Natchez,” said Mayor Dan Gibson. “I...
City makes offer to hire new police chief
Columbus City Council made an offer to one of the finalists for police chief during an executive session meeting Thursday morning, but no further details have been released. The council held a roughly 50-minute executive session before the regularly scheduled work session to discuss the three finalists for the position. Mayor Keith Gaskin announced afterward the council did agree on a candidate, but that his name would not be released until negotiations are complete.
New developments arise in discussion about Sandfield Cemetery
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new development in the City of Columbus’s discussion about the historic Sandfield Cemetery. The cemetery has been a regular topic since September when Columbus resident, Attorney Nicole Clinkscales, spoke to the council about upkeep, particularly in the eastern portion of the cemetery.
Soldiers go on a ruck march through Eupora for Veterans Day
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – They stepped off at 7:30 this morning. Eight soldiers on a ruck march in Webster County. Seven veterans marched. Another rolled his wheelchair from the Mathiston memorial to Eupora. Other local veterans drove with the group. A ruck march describes a hike or a march...
Turner, Brown secure spots in county court judge runoff
The runoff for Oktibbeha County Court judge race is set. Lee Ann Turner and Charles Bruce Brown will face off on Nov. 29. Both are vying to become the first county court judge in Oktibbeha County, after the court was established due to the county reaching a population of 50,000 in the 2020 census.
MUW hosts veterans ceremony featuring music, Columbus High JROTC
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi University for Women hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony. The W Wind Ensemble opened the ceremony with the playing of ” Grand Old Flag”. Columbus High School’s Junior ROTC was invited to do the Presentation of Colors and Pledge of Allegiance.
Parents react to possible year-round school in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Big changes are possible for students and teachers in Tupelo. The school district is discussing switching to a year-round schedule. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with several parents about the possible change. Watch their interviews in the video above. Schools in Starkville and Corinth have already...
MUW hosts ceremony to honor all veterans, even one of their own
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Faculty, Staff, and Students at Mississippi University for Women take time out this Veterans’ Day to honor past and current service members from around the area. While MUW’s Veterans Day service was open to everyone, the University also wanted to be sure to recognize...
MUW President reflects on 20th anniversary of tornado in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -Today marks the 20th Anniversary of a disastrous Tornado that hit Lowndes County. One of the hardest hit areas was Downtown Columbus. The twister destroyed or damaged several buildings on the Mississippi University for Women campus. A warm and eerie day is how W President Nora...
Early Learning Programs in Tupelo, Union Co. receive thousands in grants
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The youngest students in Tupelo and in Union County will benefit from big money from the State Board of Education. These are grants for Other Early Learning Programs. A pre-K classroom in the Tupelo Municipal School District will receive $100,000 a year through 2025. And,...
Columbus Rotary Club honors veterans with special program
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of the Columbus Rotary Club honored veterans today with their “One Nation Under God” program. This program looks at the history of the pledge of allegiance and talks about the American flag. U.S. Representative Trent Kelly joined the members today as their...
New CPD chief could be announced soon
Columbus City Council has completed interviews with the three finalists for police chief, and a hiring decision could be announced this week. The council met in executive session at 9 a.m. today to discuss the three finalists. Since Nov. 2, the council has conducted in-person interviews with Natchez Police Chief...
Goings On with Grant: Doug and Hazel’s closing on Saturdays in Columbus
Just in time for hunting season, the Outlaw Sporting Goods store located at 2322 Hwy. 45 N. is having a grand opening ceremony today to celebrate its entry into Columbus. Store Manager Dillon Ussery told me business has been great since opening Nov. 3. More than 100 people showed up on opening day to see the hunting and outdoor equipment and peruse some of the store’s unique camouflage apparel.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4272 host honorary ceremony
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 4272 hosted a veterans ceremony in Columbus. The ceremony opened with a prayer and then members of the VFW spoke. They also played “Taps” as a final honor to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. This...
Tupelo Homeless Task Force collecting hoodies
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - We are expecting colder temperatures this weekend so one local organization is offering free hoodies for those in need. The City of Tupelo Homeless Task Force has kicked off its hoodies drive for the homeless. The group is taking donations of used and new hoodies in...
Sheriff’s Department Employee of the Month
Deputy Jody Elmore is the Sheriff’s Department’s Employee of the Month for November. He has been with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department almost three years. He attended the Jefferson County Reserve Class 26 Academy. Deputy Elmore is originally from Forkland, Alabama, but he has resided in Ethelsville for the last ten years and calls Pickens County home.
Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
Murder trial dismissed in Louisville after eyewitness admits to lying
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The district attorney dismissed charges against two murder suspects in Louisville. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker were on trial for the murders of Sam Jones and Roman Mosely. The two men were shot to death in Louisville in May 2021. District Attorney Doug Evans said the...
