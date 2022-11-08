Read full article on original website
The Start of Christmas Festivities
Today is the start of the 3rd Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Show at Whimsical Florist & Gifts. Starting today, Friday, November 11, and ending Sunday, November 13, the Holly Jolly Christmas Show audience can prepare to be met with a vast selection of distinctive products by all 20 vendors. This holiday event is full of festive gifts and crafts like clothing, jewelry, holiday decorations, handmade crafts, and food items produced by Bladen County and surrounding county residents.
Woman holding first ever downtown Florence golf cart parade to help kids for Christmas
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Joy Walker has always been a cheerful giver, holding many events over the years to help people in her community. Walker is planning to hold Florence's first-ever golf cart parade through downtown on Dec. 11 to help make Christmas a little brighter for children and families.
Brooks’ desire to impact county led to principal role
SHANNON — One principal’s journey to her role began as a spark to impact her county ignited within her. Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks has about 22 years of experience in the field of Education. She began her journey in the field as a classroom educator. Brooks’...
Food Lion Deals Nov. 9-15: Turkey, pork chops, Progresso soup, laundry detergent, Buy 3 Save $3 Sale
Food Lion has new sales starting Nov. 9 including turkey, pork chops, Progresso soup, Cool Whip, Green Giant frozen vegetables, laundry detergent, a Buy 3 Save $3 Sale and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are valid at many Triangle area...
Women charged with harboring North Carolina double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
Orange County investigators determined the murder suspect, 17-year-old Issiah Ross, of Mebane, had fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.
Deese fired as Lumberton football coach
LUMBERTON — Adam Deese was relieved of his duties as Lumberton head football coach Thursday after the Pirates’ winless season this
Writer condems Lumbee who voted Republican
To the Editor: On behalf of the Lumbee People who got up off their behinds and voted for our fellow tribal member, I thank Charles
Raleigh woman wins second Cash 5 jackpot
A Raleigh woman hits it big again after winning her second Cash 5 jackpot.
Single mom of 5 determined to achieve goals
LUMBERTON — A growing number of parents, like Robeson Community College student Denise Troy, are deciding it’s not too late to ret
Letter of Gratitude to Bladen County
The General Election of 2022 is over and the voters of Bladen County have made their choice of the new Clerk of Superior Court. A huge “THANK YOU” is extended to my family, my campaign team, and my supporters who believed in me and found trust and integrity in my campaign platform. My steadfast “THANKS” to all the citizens of Bladen County who found it vital to put aside all the “DOOM AND GLOOM DIVISIVENESS” hovering over our political parties. You made the conscious choice to vote for the PERSON and not the POLITICAL PARTY. Surely, there will come a day when all titles will be no more and we will be asked the question, “what did I do to help someone else.” Proclaiming our Christian beliefs must be visible in our daily walk and not just as a campaign platform. Thank you for recognizing my experience with the Clerk of Superior Court, the personal encounters we have had, and my desire to maintain and restore professionalism, kindness, respect, patience, employee morale, and working knowledge to the daily operations of the Clerk’s Office. This was my foundation as an employee of this office. While this election may have brought closure to my political career in the judiciary, it will not diminish my desire to be involved in civic and community affairs. This is a challenge that I extend to all citizens of Bladen County in order to preserve and nurture the growth of our great county. For me, volunteerism brings a sense of completeness and accomplishment to my daily walk of life. While social media may have a long reach, it cannot match the “boots on the ground” method of our willingness to help others. I have no regrets in my bid for the office of Clerk of Superior Court for Bladen County. As I frequently spoke on this journey, “what God has for me, will be for me.” It was not the Will of God for me to hold this position and I will always be obedient to His will. My 30 years of service with the Clerk’s Office ended on a high note. My service to Bladen County beginning in 1992 as a Deputy Clerk of Superior Court and ended with retiring as an Assistant Clerk of Court in 2021 was a great career. I supervised the Civil Division for 15 years with dedication, professionalism, and hard work……following the judicial laws of North Carolina helping everyone with a smile. That part of me will never change because it’s who I am and not who I became during this campaign. I pray God’s speed to the new Clerk of Superior Court V. Cristin Hursey and her staff as well as the retiring Clerk of Superior Court the Honorable Niki S. Dennis. For those who may ask the question, why I chose this time to run? I will share that my loyalty to Clerk of Court Niki Dennis came as a promise to her that as long as I worked for her, I would not challenge her position as Clerk. My judicial career was an awesome journey and I value all Clerks of Superior Court and fellow co-workers that I called my judicial family. God bless all the citizens.
Dr. Thelma P. Dawson A Life Well Lived
Every generation has a leading voice that speaks to the needs of the underserved, poor, and working class in their community. For the people of Darlington County in South Carolina, Dr. Thelma P. Dawson was that voice. On October 30, 2022, that voice went silent when Dr. Dawson transitioned to the next level in her journey. Her homegoing services were held at noon on November 4, 2022 at the John Calvin Presbyterian Church.
Robeson County escapee captured in South Carolina
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An escapee in Robeson County was captured Thursday in South Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Joshua P. Ostwalt escaped Wednesday afternoon from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton. He was captured in York County, according to NCDPS. […]
NC inmate nabbed in SC 1 day after escaping from prison rec yard
A North Carolina inmate has been caught in South Carolina one day after escaping from a prison recreation yard, corrections officials say.
Conway woman accused of murder denied bond modification to travel to North Carolina for work
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge denied a request to modify the bond conditions of a Conway woman accused of murder at a hearing Thursday afternoon. Meagan Jackson and former Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, who was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2020, and was last believed […]
Voting extended for one Robeson County precinct
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Voting has been extended for one Robeson County precinct, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters will be able to cast ballots at the Gaddys precinct in Robeson County until 8:30 p.m., according to NCSBE. WNCN in Raleigh reported that the precinct opened an hour late because […]
Marlboro County School District moves to eLearning day Friday due to weather threat
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District will move to an eLearning day Friday due to the threat of weather from what is currently Tropical Storm Nicole. “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” the district said in a statement. Tropical Storm Nicole is still forecasted to make […]
2 wanted after shootout at Circle K, Food Lion, North Carolina police say
Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor are now wanted on warrants for attempted murder and other charges, police said.
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
Rare Alfa Romeo car worth $23M stolen in Dillon County could still be in North Carolina; $50,000 reward offered
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A rare antique car valued at $23 million was stolen from a motel in Latta in July, according to authorities and AIG Insurance, which is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to its recovery. The black two-door 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spyder with tan interior […]
North Carolina woman shot 17 times by officers in July incident, autopsy shows
The autopsy and toxicology reports returned in the officer-involved shooting death of a young Fayetteville woman are now shedding light on new evidence in the case.
