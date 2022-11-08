ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Election results 2022: Winners impact balance in Oregon House, Senate

By Dianne Lugo, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26pwK7_0j3GnUK100

In Oregon, Democrats for years have controlled the state House of Representatives and the Senate. This election, Republicans hoped to narrow, if not take over, some of that control.

Newcomers jumped into races for the House and Senate, expressing frustration with current leaders and a desire to shift longtime district politics. There are attorneys, stay-at-home parents, social workers and educators vying for a seat in the Legislature.

Early election results indicated Republican Kim Thatcher was poised to take over the seat Democrat Peter Courtney held for decades. But on the flip side, Democrat Tom Andersen was on track to take over House District 19, which Republicans have held for two decades.

House District 17

Republican Ed Diehl was the only candidate on the ballot to represent House District 17. The district contains parts of east and South Salem, Turner, Aumsville, Stayton, Sublimity, Mill City and Detroit. It also contains several parts of unincorporated Marion County and northeast Linn County.

Diehl describes himself as a husband, father and man of faith and is the founder of Concept Systems Inc. He was endorsed by several conservatives and by Oregon Right to Life PAC, the Oregon Farm Bureau Federation, Oregon Loggers and the Marion County Farm Bureau.

House District 18

Republican Rick Lewis was leading the race against Democrat Jesse S. Smith, according to early results.

The district represents Silverton, Mt. Angel, Scotts Mills, Molalla, Hubbard, Aurora, Donald and St. Paul. HD 18 also represents parts of Marion and Clackamas counties.

Lewis was first elected in 2017 and was reelected for a two-year term in 2018 and a third term in 2020. Lewis has been endorsed by the Marion County Farm Bureau, Oregon Chiefs of Police Association, Associated Oregon Loggers and several other organizations.

In an interview with the Statesman, he spoke about a desire to reduce regulations and taxes on small businesses and family farms, hopes for criminal justice reform and better regulation of the state budget.

Smith, is a political newcomer and full-time parent. He has worked as an author, computer programmer, teacher overseas and fast-food and fish cannery worker.

More on the candidates: Smith challenging incumbent Lewis for Oregon House District 18

House District 19

Democrat Tom Andersen was winning the House District 19 race against Republican TJ Sullivan for House District 19, according to early results. If Andersen maintains his lead,the 19th District will flip blue for the first time in two decades.

A longtime attorney in Salem, Andersen has served on the Salem City Council since 2015 and wants to continue working on homelessness, protecting reproductive rights, improving air quality and clean water and investing in public schools to attract and retain teachers.

Andersen said he was happy about the early favorable results.

"If the trend holds, I will be happy to represent the people of 19," he said. "But it's still too early to call."

He said he was proud of the campaign they ran and appreciated the contributions, lawn signs and support from the community.

"I think that our message got across of protecting a woman's right to choose, protecting our environment for our children and enlarging education for all of our students, not just the ones who are academically oriented," he said.

Sullivan was a Salem city councilor from 2003-2010 and has remained involved in Salem for several years including serving as president of the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce from 2018-2020 and board president of Salem's Main Street Association from 2020-2021.

Related: Will November election flip South Salem's House District 19?

House District 20

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Paul Evans was leading the race againstRepublican Dan Farrington, according to early results.

Evans is hoping to serve the rural district for a fifth term. First elected in 2015, he has previously been mayor of Monmouth and a board member in the Central School District.

Evans said he wants to focus on improving funding for education, address homelessness and addiction, protect abortion access and lower costs of prescription drugs. As a veteran, Evans said he also wants to prioritize resources for veterans in the community.

Farrington is a small business owner and long-time coach. He previously ran for House District 21 but has not run for office after the loss 10 years ago.

Read more: Paul Evans, Dan Farrington vie for House District 20

House District 21

Longtime politician and attorney Kevin L Mannix was narrowly leading the race against Ramiro "RJ" Navarro Jr. in early returns.

Mannix has served in the Oregon Legislature before in the 1980s, 90s and early 2000s. Previously elected into the House as a Democrat, he was elected to the State Senate as a Republican in 1997.

In the Legislature, Mannix successfully authored Measure 11, which created mandatory sentences for certain crimes. He said he wants to once again focus on the criminal justice system and to focus on homelessness and making the state more affordable for families.

Democrat Ramiro Navarro Jr. first ran for the House of Representatives in 2020. Currently on the board of the Salem Area Mass Transit District, he also has worked as a mechanic, and served in the Oregon Army National Guard from 2008-2011.

He has described himself as a "second chance candidate" after he was convicted of unlawful delivery of marijuana and coercion in 2011 and in 2013, and pled guilty to criminal mischief for breaking a window in his ex-girlfriend's truck. Navarro has said he wants to focus on mental health support, health care access, education and child care.

Read more on the candidates: Kevin Mannix, RJ Navarro vie for HD 21

House District 22

Political newcomer Tracy M. Cramer, a Republican, was leading the election for House District 22 against Democrat Anthony Medina.

"We're feeling optimistic," Cramer said Tuesday night. "Early results look like voters in our community are ready for a change."

Democrat Teresa Alonso Leon represented the district for three terms but decided not to run for re-election. Democrat Betty Komp represented District 22 from 2005 to 2017 before Leon.

Cramer, a stay-at-home mom, business owner and former dental assistant, said she ran for office because of her desire to improve the district for her children. She believes her lack of political experience is a positive, saying the community has grown increasingly frustrated with longtime Democratic leadership.

Her family's small business struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic and she said she hopes to prioritize other small businesses, changes in the education system and criminal reform.

Medina has worked as a senior education policy analyst and chair of the Woodburn School Board.

Related: Political newcomer, Woodburn school board member vie for House District 22 seat

House District 23

Republican Rep. Anna Scharf's hope to maintain Republican control of HD23 was likely with her wide margin against Democrat Kriss Wright.

Scharf was appointed to the state Legislature in 2021 after the expulsion of Rep. Mike Nearman. She previously worked as a policy analyst for the district and as a lobbyist during the 1991 legislative session.

Her return to politics was prompted by decisions made in Salem, she said.

Scharf said she would continue to watch results but expressed her gratitude Wednesday morning .

"The voters of House District 23 are just amazing people and the support that was shown to me throughout this entire election just solidified that I am grateful to be representing them for the next two years," she said.

Scharf said she wants to continue work addressing constituents' concerns with public safety, homelessness and education. She also said she wants to “bring back a balance in Salem.”

Kriss Wright, a former technician at the Veterans Affairs medical center and commissioner on the Newberg Planning Commission campaigned against Scharf and spoke about a desire to address homelessness, the environment, mental health, equity and affordable housing.

Read more: Farmer, retiree vie for Oregon House District 23

Senate District 6

Republican State Rep. Cedric R. Hayden held a wide lead against Democrat Ashley Pelton.

Hayden, a dentist, wildland firefighter and state representative since 2015, said he opposes tax increases and will support affordable healthcare and veterans' rights.

He helped build a rural dental network of providers who serve Medicaid patients across the state and is working to expand access to the Oregon Health Plan for people likely to lose access after the pandemic.

Hayden also continues to lead firefighters in cutting fire lines and clearing forest paths during the wildfire season.

Read more: Election 2022: Social worker, dentist vie for District 6 Senate seat

Senate District 10

Incumbent Deb Patterson was leading her race for re-election by a narrow margin against Republican State Rep. Raquel Moore-Green.

Patterson joined the Senate in 2020 and has said she wants to focus on defending reproductive rights, affordable housing, addressing homelessness and supporting small businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37W9qo_0j3GnUK100

Moore-Green said she ran to bring "balance" to the Senate. She said she hopes to improve educational standards, support law enforcement with increased funding and reduce taxes and regulations on local businesses. Moore-Green said she will also prioritize access to health care and address homelessness by focusing on intervention services and addiction.

Moore-Green has been endorsed by Defend Small Business PAC, Oregon Hispanic Business Association, Oregon Farm Bureau Federation, former mayor Chuck Bennett, Marion County Sheriff Joe Kast and Salem City Councilor Jose Gonzalez.

Read more: Patterson, Moore-Green compete for Oregon Senate District 10

Senate District 11

Democrat Richard Walsh conceded the race to current Republican state senator Kim Thatcher Wednesday. The district was previously represented by Democrat Peter Courtney for nearly a quarter century.

"While I had hoped for a different outcome, I am very proud of all the supporters who have helped me throughout this entire campaign," Walsh said in a statement. He thanked his family, friends, volunteers and staff for their support and thanked all voters for taking their time to vote.

Thatcher currently represents District 13 but after redistricting is now running for District 11.

Thatcher expressed her respect for the "stability" and "statesmanship" Courtney brought to the Senate for years but said Courtney failed to stop "extreme policies" that came from the Democratic caucus.

Thatcher, a business owner, said she wants to prioritize accountability in state government, parents' rights in education, criminal reform and making the state more affordable.

Walsh, a longtime attorney for injured or disabled Oregonians, hopes to continue advocating for vulnerable Oregonians. He previously served on the Keizer City Council, including two terms as council president. On the council, he was the leader in the creation of Keizer Rapids Park and as an attorney worked on the case that extended workers' compensation insurance to workers who live in migrant camps.

"I threw my hat in the ring because I cared deeply about the community and because of my family value of doing the best I can, with what I have, while I have it. This election loss is not going to change any of that," he said.

Walsh said he wants to work on homelessness, expanding protection for seniors, healthcare access, and cost of living.

"I still believe that if we could just find a way to work together, that we can still make a difference," he wrote.

Read more: Keizer attorney Richard Walsh, state Sen. Kim Thatcher vie in Oregon Senate District 11 race

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Election results 2022: Winners impact balance in Oregon House, Senate

Comments / 2

Related
WWEEK

Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer wins Oregon’s 5th District seat in Congress, flipping longtime Democratic seat red

Republicans have flipped Oregon’s pivotal 5th District seat in Congress, with Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer defeating Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner in a race flooded with out-of-state GOP spending. That means Republicans will at least double their number of Oregon’s seats in the U.S. House, with Chavez-DeRemer, the former mayor of Happy...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Democrats lose supermajority in Oregon State Senate

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Democrats lost their supermajority in the state Senate Thursday and may lose it in the house. A party can have a supermajority if it holds 36 of the 60 seats in the House and 18 of the 30 seats in the Senate. Democrats currently hold 37 of the 60 seats in the state House and 18 of the 30 seats in the state Senate.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Several high-profile Oregon races remain too close to call Wednesday

Several high-profile Oregon races remained too close to call on Wednesday, but it appeared clear Democrats will maintain their legislative majorities. As of midday Wednesday, the Associated Press had not called the race for governor or the state’s three competitive congressional districts. The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday morning called the governor’s race for Democrat Tina Kotek, who led Republican Christine Drazan by almost 20,000 votes with at least 300,000 ballots left to count.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Lori Chavez-Deremer Wins Election To Oregon’s 5th District

After multiple days of uncertainty, Chavez-Deremer beats out JamieMcLeod-Skinner to represent Oregon’s newly shaped 5th District. Chavez-Deremer released this statement after projections declared her victorious:. “As mayor of Happy Valley, I was proud of my bipartisan track record, and it was critical to approach every issue through a non-partisan...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor’s race, fending off strongest Republican bid in a decade

Democrat Tina Kotek has won the race for Oregon governor, defeating Republican Christine Drazan. It was a hard-fought and expensive win by Democrats, who have a huge party registration advantage in Oregon but faced strong headwinds this year amid voter frustration at problems including homelessness, violent crime and lackluster delivery of government programs and services.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Infringing a right: What happens next?

Now that a majority of Oregon voters has approved Measure 114 to infringe a civil right that the federal Constitution says shall not be infringed, I’m curious to see what happens next. In Linn County, 70 percent of voters in the general election realized the problems with this measure...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Election Results: The latest in the biggest races

OREGON. (KPTV) – Results for the 2022 Midterm Elections began coming in at 8 p.m. Tuesday. FOX 12 reporters were standing by as local campaigns held election parties. Most of the key races that we have been following are basically still up for grabs and way too close to call as we wrap things up before midnight tonight. Our political analyst John Horvick estimates that there could be as many as 800,000 votes still left to be counted and released. So the final numbers could still be days away.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

How Oregon’s Election Night Looked For Health Care

Election night in Oregon left several races not quite decided as late votes get counted — including the ballot measure that would make health care a fundamental right, Measure 111. Early Wednesday morning, the measure crafted by Democratic lawmakers trailed by about 12,500 votes. But with many of the...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Drazan campaign issues statement

Thursday afternoon, Christine Drazan's campaign released a statement, saying, "With several hundred-thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work."
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Your Voice, Your Vote: gun control measure vote's reactions show same aim, different targets

JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, PORTLAND, Ore. -- Some Southern Oregon sheriffs have concerns about a statewide ballot measure that appears to have narrow voter approval today. Oregon Measure 114's vote outcome from yesterday's general election shows 50.73% supporting the measure and 49.27% opposing. A new Oregon law this year requires ballots postmarked and mailed by election day to be accepted as valid votes for one week following election day, leaving an undetermined amount of mailed ballots pending for inclusion.
OREGON STATE
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy