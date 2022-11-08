Election results 2022: Winners impact balance in Oregon House, Senate

In Oregon, Democrats for years have controlled the state House of Representatives and the Senate. This election, Republicans hoped to narrow, if not take over, some of that control.

Newcomers jumped into races for the House and Senate, expressing frustration with current leaders and a desire to shift longtime district politics. There are attorneys, stay-at-home parents, social workers and educators vying for a seat in the Legislature.

Early election results indicated Republican Kim Thatcher was poised to take over the seat Democrat Peter Courtney held for decades. But on the flip side, Democrat Tom Andersen was on track to take over House District 19, which Republicans have held for two decades.

House District 17

Republican Ed Diehl was the only candidate on the ballot to represent House District 17. The district contains parts of east and South Salem, Turner, Aumsville, Stayton, Sublimity, Mill City and Detroit. It also contains several parts of unincorporated Marion County and northeast Linn County.

Diehl describes himself as a husband, father and man of faith and is the founder of Concept Systems Inc. He was endorsed by several conservatives and by Oregon Right to Life PAC, the Oregon Farm Bureau Federation, Oregon Loggers and the Marion County Farm Bureau.

House District 18

Republican Rick Lewis was leading the race against Democrat Jesse S. Smith, according to early results.

The district represents Silverton, Mt. Angel, Scotts Mills, Molalla, Hubbard, Aurora, Donald and St. Paul. HD 18 also represents parts of Marion and Clackamas counties.

Lewis was first elected in 2017 and was reelected for a two-year term in 2018 and a third term in 2020. Lewis has been endorsed by the Marion County Farm Bureau, Oregon Chiefs of Police Association, Associated Oregon Loggers and several other organizations.

In an interview with the Statesman, he spoke about a desire to reduce regulations and taxes on small businesses and family farms, hopes for criminal justice reform and better regulation of the state budget.

Smith, is a political newcomer and full-time parent. He has worked as an author, computer programmer, teacher overseas and fast-food and fish cannery worker.

More on the candidates: Smith challenging incumbent Lewis for Oregon House District 18

House District 19

Democrat Tom Andersen was winning the House District 19 race against Republican TJ Sullivan for House District 19, according to early results. If Andersen maintains his lead,the 19th District will flip blue for the first time in two decades.

A longtime attorney in Salem, Andersen has served on the Salem City Council since 2015 and wants to continue working on homelessness, protecting reproductive rights, improving air quality and clean water and investing in public schools to attract and retain teachers.

Andersen said he was happy about the early favorable results.

"If the trend holds, I will be happy to represent the people of 19," he said. "But it's still too early to call."

He said he was proud of the campaign they ran and appreciated the contributions, lawn signs and support from the community.

"I think that our message got across of protecting a woman's right to choose, protecting our environment for our children and enlarging education for all of our students, not just the ones who are academically oriented," he said.

Sullivan was a Salem city councilor from 2003-2010 and has remained involved in Salem for several years including serving as president of the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce from 2018-2020 and board president of Salem's Main Street Association from 2020-2021.

Related: Will November election flip South Salem's House District 19?

House District 20

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Paul Evans was leading the race againstRepublican Dan Farrington, according to early results.

Evans is hoping to serve the rural district for a fifth term. First elected in 2015, he has previously been mayor of Monmouth and a board member in the Central School District.

Evans said he wants to focus on improving funding for education, address homelessness and addiction, protect abortion access and lower costs of prescription drugs. As a veteran, Evans said he also wants to prioritize resources for veterans in the community.

Farrington is a small business owner and long-time coach. He previously ran for House District 21 but has not run for office after the loss 10 years ago.

Read more: Paul Evans, Dan Farrington vie for House District 20

House District 21

Longtime politician and attorney Kevin L Mannix was narrowly leading the race against Ramiro "RJ" Navarro Jr. in early returns.

Mannix has served in the Oregon Legislature before in the 1980s, 90s and early 2000s. Previously elected into the House as a Democrat, he was elected to the State Senate as a Republican in 1997.

In the Legislature, Mannix successfully authored Measure 11, which created mandatory sentences for certain crimes. He said he wants to once again focus on the criminal justice system and to focus on homelessness and making the state more affordable for families.

Democrat Ramiro Navarro Jr. first ran for the House of Representatives in 2020. Currently on the board of the Salem Area Mass Transit District, he also has worked as a mechanic, and served in the Oregon Army National Guard from 2008-2011.

He has described himself as a "second chance candidate" after he was convicted of unlawful delivery of marijuana and coercion in 2011 and in 2013, and pled guilty to criminal mischief for breaking a window in his ex-girlfriend's truck. Navarro has said he wants to focus on mental health support, health care access, education and child care.

Read more on the candidates: Kevin Mannix, RJ Navarro vie for HD 21

House District 22

Political newcomer Tracy M. Cramer, a Republican, was leading the election for House District 22 against Democrat Anthony Medina.

"We're feeling optimistic," Cramer said Tuesday night. "Early results look like voters in our community are ready for a change."

Democrat Teresa Alonso Leon represented the district for three terms but decided not to run for re-election. Democrat Betty Komp represented District 22 from 2005 to 2017 before Leon.

Cramer, a stay-at-home mom, business owner and former dental assistant, said she ran for office because of her desire to improve the district for her children. She believes her lack of political experience is a positive, saying the community has grown increasingly frustrated with longtime Democratic leadership.

Her family's small business struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic and she said she hopes to prioritize other small businesses, changes in the education system and criminal reform.

Medina has worked as a senior education policy analyst and chair of the Woodburn School Board.

Related: Political newcomer, Woodburn school board member vie for House District 22 seat

House District 23

Republican Rep. Anna Scharf's hope to maintain Republican control of HD23 was likely with her wide margin against Democrat Kriss Wright.

Scharf was appointed to the state Legislature in 2021 after the expulsion of Rep. Mike Nearman. She previously worked as a policy analyst for the district and as a lobbyist during the 1991 legislative session.

Her return to politics was prompted by decisions made in Salem, she said.

Scharf said she would continue to watch results but expressed her gratitude Wednesday morning .

"The voters of House District 23 are just amazing people and the support that was shown to me throughout this entire election just solidified that I am grateful to be representing them for the next two years," she said.

Scharf said she wants to continue work addressing constituents' concerns with public safety, homelessness and education. She also said she wants to “bring back a balance in Salem.”

Kriss Wright, a former technician at the Veterans Affairs medical center and commissioner on the Newberg Planning Commission campaigned against Scharf and spoke about a desire to address homelessness, the environment, mental health, equity and affordable housing.

Read more: Farmer, retiree vie for Oregon House District 23

Senate District 6

Republican State Rep. Cedric R. Hayden held a wide lead against Democrat Ashley Pelton.

Hayden, a dentist, wildland firefighter and state representative since 2015, said he opposes tax increases and will support affordable healthcare and veterans' rights.

He helped build a rural dental network of providers who serve Medicaid patients across the state and is working to expand access to the Oregon Health Plan for people likely to lose access after the pandemic.

Hayden also continues to lead firefighters in cutting fire lines and clearing forest paths during the wildfire season.

Read more: Election 2022: Social worker, dentist vie for District 6 Senate seat

Senate District 10

Incumbent Deb Patterson was leading her race for re-election by a narrow margin against Republican State Rep. Raquel Moore-Green.

Patterson joined the Senate in 2020 and has said she wants to focus on defending reproductive rights, affordable housing, addressing homelessness and supporting small businesses.

Moore-Green said she ran to bring "balance" to the Senate. She said she hopes to improve educational standards, support law enforcement with increased funding and reduce taxes and regulations on local businesses. Moore-Green said she will also prioritize access to health care and address homelessness by focusing on intervention services and addiction.

Moore-Green has been endorsed by Defend Small Business PAC, Oregon Hispanic Business Association, Oregon Farm Bureau Federation, former mayor Chuck Bennett, Marion County Sheriff Joe Kast and Salem City Councilor Jose Gonzalez.

Read more: Patterson, Moore-Green compete for Oregon Senate District 10

Senate District 11

Democrat Richard Walsh conceded the race to current Republican state senator Kim Thatcher Wednesday. The district was previously represented by Democrat Peter Courtney for nearly a quarter century.

"While I had hoped for a different outcome, I am very proud of all the supporters who have helped me throughout this entire campaign," Walsh said in a statement. He thanked his family, friends, volunteers and staff for their support and thanked all voters for taking their time to vote.

Thatcher currently represents District 13 but after redistricting is now running for District 11.

Thatcher expressed her respect for the "stability" and "statesmanship" Courtney brought to the Senate for years but said Courtney failed to stop "extreme policies" that came from the Democratic caucus.

Thatcher, a business owner, said she wants to prioritize accountability in state government, parents' rights in education, criminal reform and making the state more affordable.

Walsh, a longtime attorney for injured or disabled Oregonians, hopes to continue advocating for vulnerable Oregonians. He previously served on the Keizer City Council, including two terms as council president. On the council, he was the leader in the creation of Keizer Rapids Park and as an attorney worked on the case that extended workers' compensation insurance to workers who live in migrant camps.

"I threw my hat in the ring because I cared deeply about the community and because of my family value of doing the best I can, with what I have, while I have it. This election loss is not going to change any of that," he said.

Walsh said he wants to work on homelessness, expanding protection for seniors, healthcare access, and cost of living.

"I still believe that if we could just find a way to work together, that we can still make a difference," he wrote.

Read more: Keizer attorney Richard Walsh, state Sen. Kim Thatcher vie in Oregon Senate District 11 race

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Election results 2022: Winners impact balance in Oregon House, Senate