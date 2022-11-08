ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay man killed in head-on crash early Tuesday morning near town of Rockland

By Rebecca Loroff, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
MANITOWOC - A 20-year-old Green Bay man died in a head-on collision on South Manitowoc County Highway W near the town of Rockland early Tuesday morning, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said.

The 20-year-old was heading south on the highway near Milwaukee Street when his car collided with a vehicle traveling north, driven by a 54-year-old man from Kiel. The Kiel man was trying to pass another northbound vehicle on a two-lane highway, the sheriff's office said.

First responders responded to the scene shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find one of the vehicles "engulfed in flames," the sheriff's office said.

The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 54-year-old man was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

The crash is still under investigation.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RebeccaLoroff.

