WDW News Today
BREAKING: Tarzan’s Treehouse Becoming Swiss Family-Inspired Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland Park
Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland Park is returning to its roots and being transformed into the Adventureland Treehouse, with an original story partially inspired by “Swiss Family Robinson.”. Before it was Tarzan’s Treehouse, the attraction was Swiss Family Treehouse, based on the 1960 film “Swiss Family Robinson.” It opened...
WDW News Today
Menus Released for Holiday Treats and Drinks at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The merriest time of the year is almost here, and Universal Orlando Resort has released most of the menus for festive foods. Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Hop on Pop. Grinch’s Heart on a Pillow – $6.49...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: NEW Visions of Sugarplums Marketplace Debuts With Bourbon-Chocolate Tart and Drinks at the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
Disney California Adventure describes this booth as, “make dreams come true with delicious sweets and savory treats.” Visions of Sugarplums is new to the Festival of Holidays at the park, so let’s try some treats and see if we think it should return next year. Menu for...
WDW News Today
Holiday Treats Arrive at Disneyland Resort Confectionery Locations
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Holiday treats are now available at confectionery locations throughout Disneyland Resort. Unlike the special exclusive holiday snacks, these are more standard cupcakes, popcorn, and rice crispy treats. We saw these treats at Candy Palace. Holiday Cupcakes –...
WDW News Today
Full List of 2022 Holiday Treats Coming to Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
Walt Disney World has released their full list of festive treats that will be available at resort hotels during the 2022 holiday season. Apple Tart: Classic apple tart with crunchy streusel and cinnamon glaze (Available Dec. 25 only; mobile order available); Available at the following:. World Premiere at Disney’s All-Star...
WDW News Today
Retro 1960s-Style Minnie Ear Headband and Spirit Jersey Debut at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Flashback to the trippy 1960s and the age of tie-dye with a new Minnie ear headband and Spirit Jersey now available at the Disneyland Resort!. Retro 1960s-Style Minnie Ear Headband – $29.99. This Minnie ear headband...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Colombian Empanadas and Reimagined Mistletoe Mule at Sonoma Terrace for the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Celebrate the Festival of Holidays at Sonoma Terrace in Disney California Adventure with the new Colombian Empanadas and a reimagined Mistletoe Mule. Menu for Sonoma Terrace at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Food:. 🆕 Colombian...
WDW News Today
New Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack Arrives at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Celebrate the cartoon that brought Mickey Mouse to the world for the first time with a new Steamboat Willie Loungefly backpack at the Disneyland Resort!. Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack – $85.00. The backpack features Mickey Mouse...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Turkey Poutine, Spicy Apple Cider Margarita, and More from Merry Mashups Marketplace at the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
“Savor flavorful cuisine with hearty flair” is how Disney describes the Merry Mashups marketplace, available during the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure. We had great luck with this booth last year, which offered unique, but tasty mashups, so we’re excited to see what combinations they’ve created this year!
WDW News Today
REVIEW: ‘Black Panther’ Flavors of Wakanda Marketplace Debuts as First IP-Themed Booth at the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
New to Festival of the Holidays at Disney California Adventure is a Black Panther-themed booth, Flavors of Wakanda! Bringing traditional Wakanda flavors to the festival, we’ve been excited to try this booth since it was announced. Menu for Flavors of Wakanda Marketplace at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 11/1/22 (Halloween Becomes Christmas, A Gingerbread Stormtrooper, New Park Maps and More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hey there, hi there, ho there! It’s the day after Halloween, and we headed down to the Disneyland Resort to see how the cleanup is going. So join us for this most recent photo report from both parks.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Seasonal Atomic Apple-Bacon Pretzel Available at Pym Test Kitchen in Disney California Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Atomic Pretzel, a new soft pretzel featuring flavors of fall is available at Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. Like all pretzels from Pym, this one is “sized to share.”. Atomic...
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mouse Holiday Treats Loungefly Mini Backpack Debuts at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The holidays are just around the corner, and we already have visions of sugarplums in our heads thanks to this new Mickey Mouse Holiday Treats Loungefly mini backpack at the Disneyland Resort!. Mickey Mouse Holiday Treats Loungefly...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Chicken Tikka Masala, Churro Toffee Cold Brew Latte, and More from Favorite Things Marketplace at the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Available during the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure, which runs from November 11, 2022, to January 8, 2023, is the Favorite Things marketplace! Similar to previous years, this booth takes classic holiday dishes and infuses some extra flavor and spice into them!
WDW News Today
New Holiday Kermit Straw Clip at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Who wouldn’t want one of Jim Henson’s greatest creations from The Muppets to accompany their holiday beverage while walking down Main Street, U.S.A., or Buena Vista Street? Now, you can pick up a holiday Kermit straw clip while you visit Disneyland, and then take him home to continue the Disney Christmas cheer even more!
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Mary Blair-Inspired Five Legged Goat Cookie at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. In celebration of Mary Blair’s influence on Disney’s Contemporary Resort, this year’s gingerbread castle is themed to “it’s a small world” with hidden five legged goats. They’re also selling a five legged goat cookie, which we had to get.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Santa’s Milk & Cookies Hot Cocoa and More at Making Spirits Bright Marketplace at the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
Making Spirits Bright returns to the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure with one goal in mind: brighten your spirits… with alcohol. If wine is on your mind while visiting the festival, this is absolutely the marketplace for you! They’ve even got a couple of sweet treats on the menu as well.
WDW News Today
Disney Advises Locals of Late Night Fireworks at Magic Kingdom, Likely Filming for Holiday Specials
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World announced today that they will be launching late night fireworks for the next three nights. The update reads:. Tonight through Nov. 14, we will be launching fireworks at Magic Kingdom Park between 11:30 p.m....
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor Holiday Overlay at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party
The crew at Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor is putting some “Ha Ha Ha” in their “Ho Ho Ho” at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. We love the overlay work done to the logos, as it gives us a look at how monsters celebrate in their world. You’ll get an even better look at a completed monster Chistmas tree, but more on that later.
