The Inflation Reduction Act and Lowering the Economic Burden of MS in the United States: Bari Talente, JD

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO