ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
News4Jax.com

Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Flooding arrives in St. Augustine as Nicole weakens, heads west

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The aftermath of Tropical Storm Nicole is starting to reveal itself as flooding increases in St. Johns County. News4JAX was on the scene in downtown St. Augustine as the skies started to clear and the rains from Nicole rolled out. The area was already experiencing...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed

In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

St. Johns School Board District 1 race: Voters choose incumbent Beverly Slough

St. Johns County voted in favor of incumbent Beverly Slough for School Board District 1. The results of the race are below. Slough has served the last 20 years on the board and ran against newcomer Racheal Hand. Slough, who had historically been considered nonpartisan, had expressed she was really a conservative who had Republican leanings. This after Hand had branded herself as a conservative candidate.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in St. Augustine, FL

With its numerous museums, historical sites, and rich history, St. Augustine is one of the must-visit cities in St. Johns County, North Florida. Hailed as the Ancient City, St. Augustine is the oldest continuously inhabited European-established settlement in the contiguous United States. The city offers well-preserved Spanish-era sites, charming hotels,...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
totallystaugustine.com

2022 Holiday Events St. Augustine & St. Johns County

November 19: Shop ’til you drop in uptown St. Augustine during the 12th annual Holly Jolly Shopping Spree, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, November 19 at Old Town Trolley Tours, 167 San Marco Avenue, St. Augustine, Florida. To kick off the spree, don’t miss Carrera’s Wine Cellar’s Sparkling Soirée and The Spice and Tea Exchange’s Bloody Mary Kick-off — from 9-10 a.m. at The Old Jail. After mingling and sipping, catch a sightseeing trolley for a journey designed specially for you—a whirlwind shop-a-thon that meanders along San Marco Avenue, with silent auction items and photo-booth along the way. Brunch seatings take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Raintree Restaurant. Ticket price is $50. The cost includes a donation to a local, charitable beneficiary — Fostering Connections. Tickets: www.hollyjollyshoppingspree.com.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

The latest storm news in St. Johns County

The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning and a storm surge warning for St. Johns County. A flood watch is also in effect. (Please note: The following information refers to Wednesday, Nov. 9, Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.) Flagler Health+. Flagler Health+ locations, including...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

TIMELINE: Tropical Storm Nicole updates from Nov. 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 LIVE UPDATES. Here are the latest updates on Nicole from Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:. No direct Nicole impacts through tonight into midday Wed. Direct...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy