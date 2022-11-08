November 19: Shop ’til you drop in uptown St. Augustine during the 12th annual Holly Jolly Shopping Spree, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, November 19 at Old Town Trolley Tours, 167 San Marco Avenue, St. Augustine, Florida. To kick off the spree, don’t miss Carrera’s Wine Cellar’s Sparkling Soirée and The Spice and Tea Exchange’s Bloody Mary Kick-off — from 9-10 a.m. at The Old Jail. After mingling and sipping, catch a sightseeing trolley for a journey designed specially for you—a whirlwind shop-a-thon that meanders along San Marco Avenue, with silent auction items and photo-booth along the way. Brunch seatings take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Raintree Restaurant. Ticket price is $50. The cost includes a donation to a local, charitable beneficiary — Fostering Connections. Tickets: www.hollyjollyshoppingspree.com.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO