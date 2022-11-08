NELSONVILLE — At Tri-County Career Center and High School there is a daycare dedicated to caring for local children and teaching juniors and seniors from eight different schools how to care for kids. Adorned with letter-block wallpaper and bright, colorful rugs decorated with jungle animals, the walls of the daycare provide a safe space for young children to learn and play. When the weather permits, children are taken outside to play on a fenced-in playground where they can run, use their imaginations, and ride tricycles...

NELSONVILLE, OH ・ 45 MINUTES AGO