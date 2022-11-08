ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Chattanooga Fashion Expo

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shanna Forrestall talks about the Founder, Designer, Art Director, and model join to share the excitement around the Chattanooga Fashion Expo and what attendees can expect. Stay connected with Chattanooga Fashion Expo.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Soccer Shots

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mike Stiner talks about how Soccer Shots is an program for children to be introduced to soccer. Not only are they focused on teaching the love of soccer but also character development. Stay connected with Soccer Shots. (423) 200-3314. ______________. Follow This N That on our...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Retiree Council donates big TV for new Cleveland Veterans Home

FORT CAMPBELL, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Retiree Council at Fort Cambell has a big gift for residents at the future veterans home in Cleveland. They are donating a new 65 inch TV for one of the common areas of the facility. The new Tennessee State Veteran’s Home in Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

RAM Clinic in Cleveland this Weekend

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Those who need medical care will have the opportunity to do so in Cleveland starting tomorrow.Remote Area Medical, or RAM for short, will be offering free dental, vision, and medical care tomorrow and Saturday at the Saint Therese Catholic Church at 900 Clingan Ridge Drive in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Food City will build a new store on South Broad

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Food City will break ground next week on a new downtown location that won’t be like most of their other stores. The new store will go on Broad Street next to the Chattanoogan hotel and across the street from the Southern Star restaurant. But it...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Train hits car with 2 inside Friday; One rushed to Chattanooga hospital

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more information about a train that hit a car with two people inside in Chattanooga Friday afternoon. The accident happened at about 2 p.m. near Wauhatchie Pike and Birmingham Highway. Chattanooga Police confirm to us the accident happened. A spokeswoman says one...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Eli Denton

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 10th, 2022 goes to Eli Denton. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Road Trippin' in Monroe County, Tennessee: Sequoyah Birthplace Museum

​MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Miranda Hanley talks about how visitors of the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum will experience the incredible life of Sequoyah - a father, soldier, silversmith, statesman, and creator of the Cherokee writing system. Stay connected with Sequoyah Birthplace Museum. (423) 884-6246. ______________. Follow This N That on...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Road Trippin' in Monroe County, Tennessee: The Lost Sea

​MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Lisa McClung talks about the Lost Sea Adventure is a magical guided tour of the caverns and is a three quarters of a mile round-trip walk on wide sloping pathways. After experiencing the historical and rare formations of the cavern, you will arrive at the bottom of the cave and take a boat ride on The Lost Sea, America’s Largest Underground Lake.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WTVC

'Thank you:' Veterans honored in Chattanooga Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Veterans Day is intended to thank all who have served honorably in the military. And on Friday on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month local veterans and their families came together to say thank you. Community members, local leaders, veterans and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Making your flooring beautiful and affordable Chattanooga Floor Care

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Matt Jeffery talks about how people often hear of epoxy or polished concrete, but flake floors are a bit different. It is simple, durability and more cost-effective. Chattanooga Floor Care is a local family-owned business that will make your flooring beautiful and affordable. Stay connected with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

TVFCU Community Spotlight: Be Caffeinated

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Christopher Wood talks about how Be Caffeinated became the Grand Prize Winner at TVFCU's 5th Annual Idea Leap Grant Competition, winning $50,000 of the total $100,000 available in grant funding!. Stay connected with Be Caffeinated.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

