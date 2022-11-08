Read full article on original website
WTVC
No Shave November! Beard Contest at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it's No Shave November! This weekend at the Chattanooga Market, join at 1:30pm for the Beard Contest. Each winner of every category will win a swag bag!. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
WTVC
Chattanooga Fashion Expo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shanna Forrestall talks about the Founder, Designer, Art Director, and model join to share the excitement around the Chattanooga Fashion Expo and what attendees can expect. Stay connected with Chattanooga Fashion Expo.
WTVC
Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Soccer Shots
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mike Stiner talks about how Soccer Shots is an program for children to be introduced to soccer. Not only are they focused on teaching the love of soccer but also character development. Stay connected with Soccer Shots. (423) 200-3314. ______________. Follow This N That on our...
WDEF
Retiree Council donates big TV for new Cleveland Veterans Home
FORT CAMPBELL, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Retiree Council at Fort Cambell has a big gift for residents at the future veterans home in Cleveland. They are donating a new 65 inch TV for one of the common areas of the facility. The new Tennessee State Veteran’s Home in Cleveland...
WDEF
RAM Clinic in Cleveland this Weekend
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Those who need medical care will have the opportunity to do so in Cleveland starting tomorrow.Remote Area Medical, or RAM for short, will be offering free dental, vision, and medical care tomorrow and Saturday at the Saint Therese Catholic Church at 900 Clingan Ridge Drive in Cleveland.
WTVC
Stampede caused by fight leads to cancellation of Howard High School Jamboree
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Halfway through a Basketball Jamboree at Howard High School a fight led to a stampede, causing the remaining games to be called off, according to the owner of Sweat Magazine Online. Brainerd and Boyd-Buchanan were playing when the magazine owner says a stampede started behind...
WDEF
Food City will build a new store on South Broad
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Food City will break ground next week on a new downtown location that won’t be like most of their other stores. The new store will go on Broad Street next to the Chattanoogan hotel and across the street from the Southern Star restaurant. But it...
WTVC
Train hits car with 2 inside Friday; One rushed to Chattanooga hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more information about a train that hit a car with two people inside in Chattanooga Friday afternoon. The accident happened at about 2 p.m. near Wauhatchie Pike and Birmingham Highway. Chattanooga Police confirm to us the accident happened. A spokeswoman says one...
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Eli Denton
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 10th, 2022 goes to Eli Denton. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
eastridgenewsonline.com
The Signal Announces Move to Former Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center
Chattanooga’s live music and event space, The Signal, announced it will move from its current location on Chestnut St. to the former Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center at 21 Choo Choo Ave. The Signal will begin hosting events in the new location as early as April 2023. The Signal...
WTVC
Road Trippin' in Monroe County, Tennessee: Sequoyah Birthplace Museum
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Miranda Hanley talks about how visitors of the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum will experience the incredible life of Sequoyah - a father, soldier, silversmith, statesman, and creator of the Cherokee writing system. Stay connected with Sequoyah Birthplace Museum. (423) 884-6246. ______________. Follow This N That on...
WTVC
Road Trippin' in Monroe County, Tennessee: The Lost Sea
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Lisa McClung talks about the Lost Sea Adventure is a magical guided tour of the caverns and is a three quarters of a mile round-trip walk on wide sloping pathways. After experiencing the historical and rare formations of the cavern, you will arrive at the bottom of the cave and take a boat ride on The Lost Sea, America’s Largest Underground Lake.
WTVC
'Thank you:' Veterans honored in Chattanooga Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Veterans Day is intended to thank all who have served honorably in the military. And on Friday on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month local veterans and their families came together to say thank you. Community members, local leaders, veterans and...
WTVC
Making your flooring beautiful and affordable Chattanooga Floor Care
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Matt Jeffery talks about how people often hear of epoxy or polished concrete, but flake floors are a bit different. It is simple, durability and more cost-effective. Chattanooga Floor Care is a local family-owned business that will make your flooring beautiful and affordable. Stay connected with...
WTVC
Man steals diamond in Chattanooga, tries selling it to Acworth jewelry shop, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — A Whitwell man is facing charges after trying to sell a diamond he stole in Chattanooga to an Acworth, Georgia jewelry shop, according to Acworth police. On November 4th police were called to Celestial Jewelers at 3150 Cobb Parkway in response to a call about an man trying to sell a stolen item.
WTVC
Chattanooga leaders, family plan celebration of life for Leslie Jordan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga city leaders say the public is welcome to join family and friends of late comedian and actor Leslie Jordan in a celebration of life. It's planned for November 20th, at Chattanooga's Memorial Auditorium at 5 p.m. A release from the city says "Love. Light. Leslie....
WTVC
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga: The power of being a Big
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Lydia Wilson was matched to Trekiyah in October of 2019 and she shares with us how special this program is to her and Trekiyah. Stay connected with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. (423) 698-8016. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
WTVC
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
WTVC
TVFCU Community Spotlight: Be Caffeinated
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Christopher Wood talks about how Be Caffeinated became the Grand Prize Winner at TVFCU's 5th Annual Idea Leap Grant Competition, winning $50,000 of the total $100,000 available in grant funding!. Stay connected with Be Caffeinated.
