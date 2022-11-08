ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

UNCP students, faculty to introduce wellness program in local nursing homes

By UNC-Pembroke
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09I1cl_0j3GmlU700
Turner Goins, professor of gerontological social work at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. Photo by WCU

UNC Pembroke is partnering with Western Carolina University to introduce an evidence-based senior wellness program at local nursing homes to increase residents’ exercise and social interaction.

UNCP nursing and kinesiology students will be trained to lead the exercises with the popular game Bingocize, thanks to a $1.1 million Civil Money Penalty Grant awarded to Western Carolina.

“This is a huge opportunity for our students to see an evidence-based quality improvement project actually applied in a clinical setting,” said Dr. Deborah Hummer, associate professor of nursing and a board-certified gerontological clinical nurse specialist. “This is an amazing opportunity to serve the nursing home residents of our community to impact their functional well-being.”

Over the next three years, the program will be available in 45 North Carolina nursing homes and reach more than 2,000 residents. The project will be led by Turner Goins, professor of gerontological social work at WCU.

Bingocize combines exercise, health education and the game of bingo. Studies have shown significant improvements in lower and upper body strength, cognitive ability and fall prevention in older adults.

“I’m excited about the opportunity for our students to engage in community service,” said Dr. Teri Schlosser, assistant professor in the Department of Kinesiology and health promotion program coordinator.

“It’s one thing for us to stand up and discuss what a health promotion program would look like, but for them to be immersed in an evidence-based program, I think those experiential learning opportunities are valuable.”

Hummer and Schlosser will spend the next several months recruiting nursing homes to participate and integrate the program into the course curriculum.

Functional decline is a hot-button issue in nursing homes, further underscoring the university’s impact on the community’s health.

“This is another example of engaging students in the community and incorporating meaningful programs for their education,” Hummer added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Area high schoolers earn scholarships at piano competition

Zhanshuo Zhang from Greer, South Carolina, and Lindsay Byrd from Waxhaw walked away from Wingate University’s sixth annual Piano Competition with the opportunity to redeem $21,000-per-year music scholarships. Held Saturday in the Plyler-Griffin Recital Hall of the George A. Batte, Jr. Fine Arts Center, the event included 12 high...
WINGATE, NC
The Richmond Observer

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital named among best maternity hospitals

PINEHURST— FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital has been named to Money Magazine and The Leapfrog Group’s first-ever Best Maternity Hospitals list. Moore Regional Hospital is one of just 259 hospitals that made list, which is a combination of hospitals that provide care for uncomplicated pregnancies as well as hospitals that provide care for high-risk deliveries, such as offering neonatal intensive care units.
PINEHURST, NC
The Robesonian

Principal lives out childhood dream

RED SPRINGS — Peterson Elementary School Principal Melinda Sellers once dreamed she would be the leader of her own school one day; that dream is now a reality. Sellers has accumulated about 31 years of experience in the field of Education and now, she is living out a childhood dream.
RED SPRINGS, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Richmond County Veterans Day Service

ROCKINGHAM — Local Veterans Day activities continued Saturday morning with the annual service at Richmond County Veterans Memorial Park. The event, hosted by American Legion Post 147, featured the Rev. Darcy Knight of Pee Dee United Methodist Church singing the national anthem and Braxton Giddens reciting the pledge of allegiance.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Janice Lorene Cook Campbell

ROCKINGHAM — Janice Lorene Cook Campbell, 82, of Rockingham, completed her earthly journey on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Mrs. Campbell was born Sept. 19, 1940 in Darlington County, South Carolina, a daughter of Roy Lee and Corine Dean Cook. She attended the Rockingham Church of God of Prophecy, where...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy