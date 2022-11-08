CASSTOWN — Miami East Local School District is adding classroom space to its K-8 and junior high school buildings, preparing for growth in several specific grade levels. “This is the first time in 20 years that we’ve added classrooms on the K-8 building,” district Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold said. “We’re being proactive. In the event that we have some larger classes come through the school district, that we have that available classroom space in the K-8 building.”

