“Look Who is Recycling” award winner announced
TROY — Troy Mayor Robin Oda recently announced the “Look Who Is Recycling” award winner for the third quarter of 2022. Rumpke of Ohio Inc., the city’s curbside recycling contractor, runs the program as a tool to encourage residential recycling. Awards are given quarterly to Troy residents who actively recycle, and share their reasons for doing so.
CBC/CTS president and CEO to retire
DAYTON — The Board of Trustees of Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services announced today that President and CEO Dr. David Smith will retire at the end of the first quarter in 2023, after more than 20 years of service to the region’s sole provider of blood products and world leader in allograft production. Smith will be succeeded by Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Christopher Graham who spearheaded business growth in his 19 years with CBC/CTS.
City of Piqua hires Bowsher as development manager
PIQUA — The city of Piqua is excited to announce the hiring of Taylor Bowsher to fill the position of development manager. Bowsher is an experienced development professional with knowledge in planning and urban design. Previously, Bowsher was the village planner for the village of Plain City facilitating permitting...
Piqua Veterans’ Association invites public Veterans Day event
PIQUA — The Piqua Veterans’ Association invites the public to join us in saluting America’s soldiers, sailors, and airmen this Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Piqua Veterans Memorial. The memorial site is located at the corner of Broadway and Washington Avenues just...
Troy BOE discusses community survey
TROY — The Troy City School District is planning to seek public input through a community survey that will be conducted sometime in the spring of 2023. “We’re getting a pretty early jump on this,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said. “Our intention is to send out a district survey hopefully this spring,”
MVVM quarter auction set for Nov. 12
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is hosting a Quarter Auction fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission to the auction is $3 for one auction paddle. Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A in Troy.
Piqua YWCA craft classes
PIQUA – The YWCA in Piqua has several upcoming glass and craft classes that will make great gifts for the holiday season. First, learn the techniques to make beads using dried flowers while creating beaded jewelry with instructor Cindy Kirchner. Classes are great for beginners and all supplies are included.
Piqua American Legion offers chicken dinner Saturday
PIQUA — The American Legion in Piqua is having a chicken dinner on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 5 -7 p.m. The meal includes 4-piece-chicken, baked potato, coleslaw and roll. Cost is $9. Opened to the public, take in or carry out. Orders will begin to be taken at 4:45 p.m.
ME adds new classroom space
CASSTOWN — Miami East Local School District is adding classroom space to its K-8 and junior high school buildings, preparing for growth in several specific grade levels. “This is the first time in 20 years that we’ve added classrooms on the K-8 building,” district Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold said. “We’re being proactive. In the event that we have some larger classes come through the school district, that we have that available classroom space in the K-8 building.”
Seminar for financial planning following Alzheimer’s diagnosis
DAYTON—The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting an in-person education program on making early financial plans with your family following an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. The program, Financial Planning, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at...
Voters in Piqua, Concord Township approve Sunday liquor sales
TROY — Voters in Troy’s Concord East precinct and Piqua’s 1C/E precinct approved local ballot options for the sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor on Sundays. Results for both precincts are unofficial; official results will be certified by the Miami County Board of Elections on...
Tipp City tax amendment given green light
TIPP CITY — In Tipp City, unofficial results show an amendment to an ordinance for moving 0.2% per annum levy on income from the capital improvement plan (CIP) fund to the Tipp City general fund was voted up on Election Day, Tuesday night. Out of 7,745 registered voters in...
YMCA Thanksgiving break day camps
PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is offering Thanksgiving break day camps on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at both the Piqua and Robinson YMCA branches. Arrival will start at 8:45 a.m. at the rec room for the Robinson branch and the activity...
KKK flyers distributed in Troy
TROY — An unknown person or persons recently distributed flyers promoting the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in parts of the city of Troy. “I believe it was at least two nights,” Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney said. “It was first brought to our attention on Nov. 7.”
Miami County real estate transactions
MIAMI COUNTY — Covington. • Doug Liette and Ed Liette to Kelly Ray Hill and Tonya C. Hill, two lots, $61,000. • Gerald G. Reynolds and Shirley R. Reynolds to Gerald G. Reynolds and Shirley R. Reynolds, one lot, $0. • Lyndsey M. Moland and Steven R. Moland to...
Hate has no home in Troy
On November 9th, a neighbor informed me that flyers were distributed encouraging people to join a group that advocates blame, hate and violence towards some of our most marginalized citizens. When I heard this news, my heart sank. Our community should be a welcoming home for people who are willing...
Bethel, Washington Townships, Fletcher levies get a thumbs-up
TROY — Residents of Bethel and Washington Townships and the village of Fletcher all gave the green light for the tax levy that appeared on their Nov. 8 ballot. All results are unofficial until they are certified by the Miami County Board of Elections on Nov. 22, 2022. The...
Campfire spreads to woods on Thursday
TIPP CITY — Multiple area fire agencies responded to a campfire, intentionally started on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 1:08 p.m. near the Great Miami River, that spread to the adjacent wooded area on Tipp Elizabeth Road in Tipp City. The fire took hours to extinguish, according to a press release from Tipp City Fire Chief Cameron Haller.
Troy’s Hutchinson twins make college choices; Connor to play baseball at Ball State, Gavin to run for Wright State
TROY — It was not just another signing day at Troy High School Friday morning. Not only are Troy High School seniors Connor and Gavin Hutchinson twin brothers, the sons of Troy and Wende Hutchinson will both play at the Division I level in college. They made it official...
Milton-Union football cruises to 38-6 win over Brookville in D-V, Region 20 semifinal
XENIA — It has been a memorable football season for the Milton-Union football team. The Bulldogs put together a perfect regular season, coach Bret Pearce became the winningest football coach in Bulldogs history with last week’s playoff win over Preble Shawnee. And Milton-Union has advanced to the regional...
