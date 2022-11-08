ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
Gov. Evers to include marijuana legalization in budget

MILWAUKEE — He's tried before, and Gov. Tony Evers says he will try again to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. "We will have a budget that includes legalizing marijuana," Evers told reporters Wednesday. Previous efforts by Evers and fellow Democrats to push for legalization have been blocked in the Republican-controlled...
Wisconsin budget surplus: Republicans, Evers face renewed talks

MADISON, Wis. - How should Wisconsin use a $5 billion budget surplus?. Republican lawmakers hoped they could go it alone with a Republican governor or reach a veto-proof Republican supermajority after the midterm elections. Neither happened, so they will have to get Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' approval, who won reelection Tuesday.
Wisconsin's new wolf management plan nixes a statewide population goal

Wisconsin wildlife regulators are shifting away from a statewide wolf population goal in favor of managing animals locally within the state’s six wolf hunting zones under a draft plan released Thursday. The plan is being met with support by conservation and environmental groups while some lawmakers and hunting groups...
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
Why did Wisconsin voters keep the status quo?

(WFRV)- After their long, hard-fought campaigns, Wisconsin’s government is staying under the same leadership with Democrat Tony Evers as Governor and Republican Ron Johnson as Senator. Both politicians have practically polar opposite views, so why did voters cross party lines?. One reason some people may have split their votes...
WATCH: Breaking down Wisconsin voter turnout, early voting and more

MADISON, Wis. — Brandon Scholz from The Capitol Group and Matt Rothschild, the executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, join Live at Four to discuss voter turnout, early turnout and more. Scholz and Rothschild will continue to provide analysis throughout the night; stay with News 3 Now, Channel3000.com and Channel3000+ for live coverage all night long. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Wisconsin governor’s race neck and neck on Election Day

Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe says voters can still register at the polls. Gov. Evers' final message to people was that every single vote counts, saying he knows the election will come down to the wire. U.S. Senate campaigns share what it takes to win. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Election results!
Democrat Kaul wins 2nd term as Wisconsin attorney general

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Josh Kaul defeated Republican Eric Toney in Tuesday’s election to win a second term as Wisconsin’s attorney general in a race defined by sharp differences over abortion and attacks over crime and election administration. Before The Associated Press called the race, Kaul...
Tim Michels concedes Wisconsin governor's race

Republican candidate Tim Michels conceded the Wisconsin governor's race to incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, according to multiple sources early Wednesday morning. Michels, co-owner of Michels Construction, announced his concession in a speech lasting less than five minutes, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Katelyn Ferral. "In hindsight, looking back,...
