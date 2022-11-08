GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Tudor Dixon has conceded the Michigan governor's race to Gretchen Whitmer. This morning, Dixon released the following statement:. I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of us. It is incumbent upon all of us to help our children read, support law enforcement, and grow our economy. Thank you to our volunteers and supporters for working so hard to forge a better Michigan. We came up short, but we will never stop fighting for our families.

