FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
5 Popular Flint Chain Restaurants That Evaporated, Some Still Exist
Sometimes chain restaurants get a bad rap. People like to say "local joints are better" or something like that. Really, those places are located "just around the corner" and friends, family and neighbors probably work there. Sounds kind of "local." Chain restaurants used to be a really big deal when...
nbc25news.com
UM-Flint students clean-up Flint River Park
FLINT, Mich. - Students and staff gathered together on Friday to help make the community a little bit brighter. In honor of Sustainability Week, the UM-Flint community helped clean-up Flint River Park. Pizza was provided to those who helped as a thank you for their good deeds. The University of...
Gretchen Whitmer announces nearly 300 new jobs in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI - More jobs are coming to Grand Blanc Township. Mara Technologies Inc., a global electronics manufacturer, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in Grand Blanc Township with nearly 300 jobs, located at 10456 N. Holly Rd. In a news release, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a partnership with...
nbc25news.com
Michigan Republicans point fingers after historic election loss
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Republicans are facing the fallout after the stunning loss of Michigan's two legislative chambers — for the first time in 38 years — while Democrats retained power in the three top leadership positions, all in the middle of a midterm with a president facing low approval ratings.
WILX-TV
Michigan Senate pass Bill to permanently allow cocktails to-go
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate passed SB1163 on Thursday. This Bill would permanently allow the sale of cocktails to-go from restaurants, bars, and distilleries with tasting rooms. Passing by a vote of 37 – 1, the Bill will now go to the House for consideration. “Cocktails to-go...
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer signs proclamation honoring Veterans Day
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a proclamation meant to honor Michigan's more than 500,000 veterans and all those who served before them in recognition of Veterans Day. "Today, we recognize the Michiganders who served our state and nation in uniform, their families who support them, and...
nbc25news.com
Rep. Joe Tate to serve as first Black Michigan House Speaker
LANSING, Mich. — Rep. Joe Tate was chosen as the Michigan House’s next Speaker, becoming the first Black representative to take on the role and the first Democratic Speaker in a decade. Tate, who represents the Detroit area, also serves as the first Black leader in either of...
Expanding fish footprint: $5M grant to remove stream barriers across Michigan
A $5 million grant will be used to open up rivers and streams to more fish and other aquatic species across 14 Michigan counties.
nbc25news.com
Matt DePerno concedes Michigan AG race
FLINT, Mich. - Matt DePerno has conceded to Dana Nessel in the race for Michigan Attorney General. Thank you to all the Michiganders who showed up to voice their frustrations with our current government. Although we didn’t emerge victorious tonight, I believe we sent a strong message to Lansing. The people of Michigan are tired of the rising crime, threats to parental rights, and an ongoing lack of trust in government.
nbc25news.com
Tudor Dixon concedes Michigan governor's race
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Tudor Dixon has conceded the Michigan governor's race to Gretchen Whitmer. This morning, Dixon released the following statement:. I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of us. It is incumbent upon all of us to help our children read, support law enforcement, and grow our economy. Thank you to our volunteers and supporters for working so hard to forge a better Michigan. We came up short, but we will never stop fighting for our families.
nbc25news.com
With 100% of the votes in, Sheldon Neeley claims victory in Flint's mayoral race
FLINT, Mich. - During a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced that he has been reelected as the Mayor of Flint. Neeley said after a swearing-in ceremony, he will become the City's 95th mayor. Genesee County tallied 100% of the votes for the race. Here are the uncertified...
WNEM
Multiple fires discovered inside vacant Flint school
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters arrived at the Flint Central High School to find three small fires burning, Chief Raymond Barton said. According to the chief, there were two fires on the first floor and one on the second and all fires were put out quickly. Firefighters were walking the...
WNEM
No shortage of reaction after voters approve Proposal 3
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - “Michigan has paved the way for future efforts to restore the rights and protections of Roe versus Wade nationwide.” Those were the words of Loren Khogali, executive director of the ACLU of Michigan. She was part of the leadership of the Reproductive Freedom for...
nbc25news.com
Festival of Trees returns to Midland for 2022
MIDLAND, Mich. – The Festival of Trees is back in Midland this weekend. The 2022 Festival of Trees takes place Friday through Sunday, November 11-13, 2022, at Great Hall Banquet & Convention Center, 5121 Bay City Road in Midland. The community is invited to come and see the beautiful...
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
nbc25news.com
Benson: Michigan on track to make history with record voter turnout
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- At a post-election briefing, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Michigan is on track to beat the turnout from the 2018 midterm election. Voter turnout across Michigan is expected to make history. "Yesterday and throughout this election cycle more than 4.3 million Michiganders cast ballots in...
nbc25news.com
100% of vote totals in for Genesee County Commissioners’ races
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Some familiar faces will be returning the Genesee County Board of Commissioners, and some new people will be serving the people of Genesee County. Here are the vote totals according to Genesee County:. Genesee County Commissioner 1st District. 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING. >Bryant Nolden (D)11,09488%
Results split on 32 local Michigan marijuana ballot proposals
Michigan had 32 local ballot proposals asking voters whether they wanted marijuana sales in their communities, and the results were split. Of 32 proposals, 15 passed and 17 failed. However, two of the ballots proposals that failed in Macomb County’s Memphis city were initiatives that would have prohibited marijuana businesses.
WNEM
Bay City bridge toll
Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has what you can expect this evening. TV5 news update: Thursday, November 10, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
