themiamihurricane.com

Gallery: Basketball Season Begins

The Miami Hurricanes Men’s and Women’s basketball teams kicked off their regular seasons with their respective wins over the Lafayette Leopards and Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks in the Watsco Center on Nov. 7, 2022. Here are some of the best photos from the games, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.
MIAMI, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Homestead Broncos will face North Miami in state playoffs

The Homestead Senior High School football team is getting ready for the first round of the state playoffs. The Broncos finished the regular season with an 8-2 record and will face North Miami, with a 5-5 record, in the regional quarterfinal. The Broncos finished second in their district and therefore...
HOMESTEAD, FL
247Sports

2023 RB Gemari Sands commits to FAU

Florida Atlantic isn't done on the recruiting trail, as Willie Taggart and co. picked up another recruit for their 2023 class. On Thursday, St. Thomas Aquinas (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) running back Gemari Sands announced his commitment to FAU. Sands becomes the second St. Thomas Aquinas running back to commit to...
BOCA RATON, FL
Miami New Times

Five Francis Suarez Crypto Tweets That Aged Like Milk

Miami and cryptocurrency truly are a match made in hell. While the city is sinking beneath sea level with the rest of South Florida, digital currencies are also taking a nosedive into the drink. Just this week, Sam Bankman-Fried, onetime-billionaire CEO of crypto exchange platform FTX, pleased cryptocurrency skeptics fond...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

These New Miami-Area Homes Come With the Region’s First New Golf Course in 25 Years

Consider Shell Bay a meeting of the minds between two top residential firms and an iconic resort company. From real estate development firms Witkoff and PPG, in partnership with Auberge Resorts Collection, Shell Bay in Miami Beach will set a new standard of luxury, resort-like living in South Florida.  Located in Hallandale Beach, just north of Miami Beach, The Residences at Shell Bay is a fully gated community with a private golf club, The Shell Bay Club; a tennis center; pickleball and padel courts; a 48-slip private yacht club; and a private members’ Clubhouse with a spa and fitness center. There...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Society BBQ The Best BBQ in Miami

In addition to focusing on the authentic, flavorful barbecue, Hales is also a renowned restaurateur. The chef, who hails from the Tampa Bay area, wants to add to the culinary scene in Miami. To this end, he is looking for locations to expand his Society BBQ. The area is experiencing a culinary boom, so Hales is excited to add more options to his hometown.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Black Restaurant Week makes its way to South Florida

MIAMI – You can now enjoy the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine during Black Restaurant Week Florida. More than 20 businesses are participating in South Florida and there is something for everyone with this campaign, from smoothie shops to fine dining. Local 10 News reporter Alexis Frazier...
MIAMI, FL
soultracks.com

Anita Baker announces 15 date mini-tour

(November 10, 2022) Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
themiamihurricane.com

UM moves classes online in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole

The University of Miami released a statement on Tuesday afternoon announcing that all classes and campus operations across the Coral Gables and Marine campuses will move online, beginning at 12 a.m. Wednesday through the end of day. On Monday at approximately 12 p.m., UM addressed the presence of a strong...
CORAL GABLES, FL
matadornetwork.com

The Best Miami Restaurants for Latin American Food

Dubbed the Capital of Latin America, Miami boasts a foodie scene that reflects the melting pot of cultures and culinary traditions that have taken root here. From Cuba to Colombia, to Venezuela, Brazil, and beyond, the food in Miami represents the diversity of its people. There are now more Latin American and Latin-fusion restaurants in Miami than you can shake a steak at, gaucho-style. Here’s a pick of the best restaurants in Miami for the cuisines of eight different countries in Latin America, from Peru to Nicaragua.
MIAMI, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Racist video goes viral, UM students demand action

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as further information is acquired. A TikTok video recording a Black man on campus, without his knowledge, which appears to compare him to a gorilla, has gone viral. The video, recorded by University of Miami students on the Coral Gables campus from the account “CanesCritters,” spread quickly through group chats Wednesday night. The video has since been deleted along with the account.
CORAL GABLES, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Department Officer Not Injured After Crash on Florida's Turnpike

Police are investigating an early morning crash involving a Miami Police Department vehicle Friday on Florida's Turnpike. The crash took place in the southbound lanes around Southwest 40th Street. Miami Police said the officer was driving home when the accident took place. The officer, who was not identified, was not...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating shooting in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in North Miami on Wednesday morning. According to authorities with the North Miami Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 11 a.m. near the 1100 block of Northwest 133rd Street. Police said a vehicle was spotted fleeing...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Flight 401 Memorial Marks 50th Anniversary of Crash

Beverly Raposa was a bubbly, 25-year-old flight attendant onboard Eastern Airlines Flight 401 from New York to Miami when the plane slammed into the Everglades at 225 miles per hour near midnight on December 29, 1972. Of the 176 people aboard, 101 people died in the crash, which at the...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Find Teenager Who Went Missing With Infant Child

Miami Police said they have found a missing teenage girl who was last seen with her infant child. Police said 17-year-old Yailin Vargas was last seen Friday morning in the area of Brickell with her five-month-old son. The two were reported missing by Vargas' mother, who said they live in the area.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Santa’s Enchanted Forest to open at new location Friday

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole slowly making its way out of South Florida, weekend plans are now on the table. Santa’s Enchanted Forest is kicking off the Holiday season in South Florida with a tree lighting ceremony for their opening night celebration on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
MEDLEY, FL

