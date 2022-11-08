Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is now about halfway through his first season on the air for ESPN. The former FOX NFL in-game analyst joined ESPN earlier this year, pairing up with his longtime partner, Joe Buck, to call "Monday Night Football." So far, it's been a successful move. ESPN's "Monday Night Football"...
NFL World Thinking Of Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams announced - in surprising fashion - that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in concussion protocol. It's unclear what led to Stafford being placed in concussion protocol, but something might've happened at Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. "Whether or not that means he has...
Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York
Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Chicago Cubs: 3 most likely landing spots for Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs extended a qualifying offer to Willson Contreras who has been one of their best players for years. He decided to decline it which will make him an unrestricted free agent. He is free to sign with any team. That is a huge development as another great player hits the market.
Astros Decline Options On Two Players
The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Steelers Sign Veteran Kicker After Unfortunate Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers' latest move is a strong indication that kicker Chris Boswell is still battling a groin injury. On Wednesday, the Steelers signed Matthew Wright to their 53-man roster. He was previously on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. Since the Steelers signed Wright from the Chiefs' practice squad,...
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger received Instagram message from Jaguars player that caused serious eye injury
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was back in the Giants’ locker room Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone near his left eye and a deviated septum. He does not know exactly when he will return to the football field, but he believes...
Week 10: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
In a plus matchup against the Steelers, Chris Olave is poised for a monster game.
Steelers On Verge of Change at RB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are finally starting to admit there's change coming in the backfield.
NFL World Reacts To Significant Matthew Stafford Injury
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay delivered some unfortunate news regarding Matthew Stafford. During Wednesday's press conference, McVay told reporters that his starting quarterback has entered the concussion protocols. "He's in the protocol, so we'll take it a day at a time with him," McVay said. "That was what...
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott hops on Odell Beckham Jr. train
Another day, another Cowboy trying to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas. The Dallas Cowboys have not been quiet about their interest in the wide receiver, and now quarterback Dak Prescott has joined the conversation. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Todd Archer tweeted Thursday:. Dak...
Vikings vs. Bills: Final injury report analysis, Josh Allen officially questionable
The final injury reports are in for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills and we have gotten some clarity on both sides. The Vikings saw their injury report cut in half while the Bills cleared up by quite a bit more. The biggest question mark in Josh Allen...
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Cowboys in on Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Allen's elbow injury concern, Leonard Fournette frustrated
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: ESPN's Todd Archer reported that owner and general manager Jerry...
Giants' Kenny Golladay returning with a positive, motivated attitude
So far into Kenny Golladay’s New York Giants career, he has left plenty to be desired on the field. In fact, his production to this point puts him in a category as one of the worst Giants free agent signings of all-time. After a questionable snap count in Week...
Ex-Giants linebacker announces retirement
Blake Martinez joined a new team just over a month ago. And now, he’s retiring from football. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The linebacker signed for the practice squad of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 4 and then signed to the active roster three days later. Thursday, he posted this to his Instagram:
