South Dakota State

Want a T. rex skull? Here’s how much it’ll cost you at this NY auction

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
 3 days ago

Bidders will need a dino-sized bank account to land this fossil.

A Tyrannosaurus rex skull is going up for sale in New York next month – and it could fetch $15 million or more on the auction block, officials said Tuesday.

Auction house Sotheby’s estimated the jaw-dropping price tag for the roughly 76 million year-old skull, which is 6.5-feet long and weighs 200 pounds, officials said.

“When you think about it, more people can fit a skull in their home than people who could fit a full dinosaur,” said Sotheby rep Cassandra Hatton, calling it “the ultimate trophy” to place in one’s home.

The fossil, nicknamed Maximus, is being offered by an anonymous private owner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pZKF_0j3GlnDM00
A fossilized T. rex skull could fetch a jaw-dropping $15 million on the auction block, a Sotheby’s rep told the AP.
AP

It was dug up in Harding County, South Dakota – “the world capital for T. rexes,” according to Hatton, the auction house’s head of science and popular culture.

The Cretaceous, or Mesozoic Era, fossil — recovered in the same area where other T. rex skeletons were found – saw most of its skeleton eroded over eons but it still has numerous teeth and two large puncture holes that is likely evidence of a “Jurassic World” level fight with another prehistoric predator.

“We don’t know that this is what caused the death of this animal, but we can tell that it did have a major battle during its lifetime,” Hatton said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YSE6_0j3GlnDM00
“Maximus” has two puncture holes, likely evidence of a fight with another T. rex, according to Sotheby’s.
AP

With Post wires

