Want a T. rex skull? Here’s how much it’ll cost you at this NY auction
Bidders will need a dino-sized bank account to land this fossil.
A Tyrannosaurus rex skull is going up for sale in New York next month – and it could fetch $15 million or more on the auction block, officials said Tuesday.
Auction house Sotheby’s estimated the jaw-dropping price tag for the roughly 76 million year-old skull, which is 6.5-feet long and weighs 200 pounds, officials said.
“When you think about it, more people can fit a skull in their home than people who could fit a full dinosaur,” said Sotheby rep Cassandra Hatton, calling it “the ultimate trophy” to place in one’s home.
The fossil, nicknamed Maximus, is being offered by an anonymous private owner.
It was dug up in Harding County, South Dakota – “the world capital for T. rexes,” according to Hatton, the auction house’s head of science and popular culture.
The Cretaceous, or Mesozoic Era, fossil — recovered in the same area where other T. rex skeletons were found – saw most of its skeleton eroded over eons but it still has numerous teeth and two large puncture holes that is likely evidence of a “Jurassic World” level fight with another prehistoric predator.
“We don’t know that this is what caused the death of this animal, but we can tell that it did have a major battle during its lifetime,” Hatton said.
With Post wires
