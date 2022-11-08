My son, Philip, was about five years old. Directly across the street from where we lived was a magnificent playground. It was heaven-on-earth for a five-year-old boy. There were swings, and slides, and a huge sand pit. I could sit on the outside and watch him play with his friends. They drove trucks in the sand, they made mountains out of the sand and destroyed them with their trucks. They spent time swinging on the swings. It was a good season in the life of my son.. and me. He spent every spare moment outside, in the fresh air, playing...

