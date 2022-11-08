Read full article on original website
Beauty Pill – “Fugue State Companion”
Long-running Washington, DC project Beauty Pill, fronted by Chad Clark, are planning to release a double vinyl anthology called Blue Period early next year. Released with Ernest Jenning Record Co., Blue Period comprises the band’s complete Dischord recordings 2003-2005 (You Are Right To Be Afraid and The Unsustainable Lifestyle), plus unreleased outtakes, demos, and b-sides. Along with today’s news, the band is sharing an unreleased track called “Fugue State Companion.”
Manchester Orchestra – “No Rule”
Last year, Manchester Orchestra released a new album, The Million Masks Of God. Next week, they’re throwing the twelfth annual edition of their Atlanta hometown festival The Stuffing, which always takes place around Thanksgiving — this year’s lineup includes Julien Baker, Lunar Vacation, Joy Oladokun, and more.
Alas, The 1975 Did Not Eat Raw Meat During Their Fallon Performance
The 1975 are spending November and December on tour in North America in support of their recent Being Funny In A Foreign Language. They’re playing most of the new album in addition to lots of classics, and Matty Healy is doing Matty Healy things onstage when not singing songs. Last night they brought their show to The Tonight Show for a spirited run through the earnest and straightforward “I’m In Love With You.” They seemed to be really enjoying themselves, and Healy can hit the notes. No raw meat was consumed during the making of this performance. Watch below.
The No Ones – “A Christmas Voice (I Don’t Want To Bring You Into This World)”
A few years ago, the former R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck joined a jangle-pop supergroup. The No Ones also features Young Fresh Fellows leader Scott McCaughey, Buck’s Minus 5 bandmate and longtime collaborator, as well as two members of the Norwegian power-pop band I Was A King. The No Ones released their debut EP The Sun Station in 2017, and they followed it with the 2020 LP The Great Lost No Ones Album. In September, the No Ones returned with their new single “All The Stupid Days.” Today, they’ve got another new joint.
Margo Price – “Lydia”
Early next year, Margo Price is releasing a new album, Strays. The country musician has shared “Been To The Mountain” and “Change Of Heart‘ from it over the last few months, and today she’s sharing “Lydia,” a moving story-song that dives into the thoughts of a woman who finds herself pregnant.
Patrick Wolf – “Enter The Day”
Patrick Wolf is back with his first new music in a decade, a new single called “Enter The Day,” which will appear on an EP called The Night Safari that’s scheduled to come out next year. It’s the first new material we’ve heard from Wolf since the release of his 2012 double album Sundark And Riverlight, and as a press release notes its arrival coincides 20 years to the day with the release of Wolf’s debut EP from 2002.
Massa Nera – “Adrift”
Five years ago, the intense and ambitious New Jersey screamo band Massa Nera released their full-length debut Los Pensamientos De Una Cara Palida. Now, after a bunch of interstitial releases, Massa Nera are getting ready to return with their second LP, a feverish concept album called Derramar | Querer | Borrar that the band recorded with Saetia’s Steve Roche. We’ve already posted the early track “April 7th,” and now Massa Nera have shared another song.
Keith Levene, The Clash And P.I.L. Co-Founding Guitarist, Dead At 65
Keith Levene, who co-founded the Clash and was an original member of Public Image Ltd., has died in Norfolk, U.K. His death was confirmed by former bandmates Martin Atkins and Jah Wobble on social media. The Guardian reports that Levene died of liver cancer. He was 65. An influential guitarist,...
O. – “OGO”
The London duo O. comprises saxophonist Joseph Henwood and drummer Tash Keary. They’ve opened for black midi, they’re signed to producer Dan Carey’s Speedy Wunderground label, and with that lineup, you won’t be surprised to learn that their stomping, skronking sound reminds me a bit of Party Dozen. Today they’ve released their debut single “OGO,” about which they share:
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Alex Lahey – “Shit Talkin'”
A couple months back, the energetic Australian pop-rocker Alex Lahey released a new song, “Congratulations,” which was billed as the start of a new chapter. She’s continuing on that path with another single today, “Shit Talkin’.” Presumably this is all leading up to a follow-up to 2019’s full-length The Best Of Luck Club. “Shit Talkin’,” which Lahey cowrote with John Mark Nelson, is a fired-up track about the exhaustion of social interactions. “You know, the thing about seeing people/ Is deciding what you want them to see,” Lahey sings in its opening lines. “Will they wish that I could stay forever Or will they want me to leave.” Listen below.
AKAI SOLO – “Upper Room” (Feat. Armand Hammer)
In recent years, the Brooklyn rapper AKAI SOLO has been a prolific force on the avant-garde underground, releasing full collaborative albums with people like Pink Siifu and Navy Blue. Today, AKAI SOLO has a new album of his own. (There’s no non-cute way to call it a solo album.) The new Spirit Roaming is AKAI SOLO’s first for Backwoodz Studioz, the label run by Armand Hammer member billy woods. The only track on the LP with any guests is the closer “Upper Room,” which features both members of Armand Hammer.
Hannibal Buress Shares New Song “Knee Brace” As Eshu Tune
For years, the great stand-up comic Hannibal Buress has been making music, mostly as a hobby. Buress was a regular in rap videos, especially from Chicago artists, for a long time, and on songs like Open Mike Eagle’s 2014 track “Doug Stamper (Advice Song),” he showed that he could actually rap. Back when Buress Handsome Rambler podcast was still active, he’d freestyle all the time. Today, Buress has introduced a new rap alter-ego, and he’s released his first official single.
Sharon Van Etten – “When I Die”
The deluxe edition of Sharon Van Etten’s latest album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong is out today via Jagjaguwar. It features the previously released one-offs “Porta,” “Used To It,” and “Never Gonna Change.” In conjunction with the deluxe’s release, Etten is sharing “When I Die,” a swirling, echoing blast of sound that finds Etten in reverie and making resolutions: “Yeah, I want to remember/ And I want to do so much more.” Listen to “When I Die” below.
Under Construction
Missy Elliott’s biggest hit opens with Timbaland scratching up the intro from “Request Line,” a breezy electro-rap single that Rock Master Scott & The Dynamic Three released in 1984. When that sample drops out, another sample comes in: The bubbling intro from Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass,” paired with an eerie synth-whistle. Within a few seconds, Missy Elliott makes a demand: If you got a big dick, let her search ya and find out how hard she gotta work ya. But we never hear the word “dick”; instead, we get a sudden elephant trumpet-blast. From there, things get even sillier.
Musings: This present playground
Hear New Order’s “The Perfect Kiss” Demo From New Low-Life Definitive Edition
New Order have announced the definitive edition of their 1985 album Low-Life, coming in January. The collection features two CDs, two DVDs, one LP with rare and unreleased material, plus new sleeve designs by the album’s original graphic artist Peter Saville, and a 48-page hardbound book. The CDs feature unheard writing session recordings of “The Perfect Kiss” and “Sooner Than You Think,” plus instrumentals of “Love Vigilantes” and “Sub-Culture.” Today, you can hear that demo of “The Perfect Kiss.”
Heaven By Marc Jacobs Launches Cocteau Twins Heaven Or Las Vegas Capsule
Cocteau Twins’ Heaven Or Las Vegas is currently the subject of a temporary exhibition in Los Angeles. Running from November 11 through December 12 at the Heaven store on Fairfax, the exhibition features original album artwork by Paul West, plus other memorabilia, and has launched in tandem with a capsule collection from Heaven By Marc Jacobs.
Lorde Shares Concert Industry Explainer: “Touring Has Become A Demented Struggle To Break Even Or Face Debt”
Lorde talked about the current state of concerts in her most recent newsletter. “I don’t know how much you’ve been following the live music industry conversation, but lemme hit you with a five minute explainer, cause I think it’s interesting, and good to know about if you’re going to concerts at the moment,” she wrote, continuing:
Watch Nardwuar Interview Lizzo
Lizzo is the latest artist to enjoy an interview with Nardwuar. Right off the bat, Nardwuar gifts Lizzo with a “Nardwuar Vs. Lizzo” fuzz pedal for her flute(!), which is designed to be played through a mic and was made from a 1967 Porsche transistor. Nardwuar keeps the gifts rolling, handing Lizzo a framed picture of the time she appeared in the 2004 film Friday Night Lights with her high school marching band. “We were also in the Super Bowl, too,” Lizzo says.
