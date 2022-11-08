Georgia's win over Tennessee was most-watched college football game of 2022 so far

Over 13 million people watched Georgia beat Tennessee on Saturday.

According to CBS, the Bulldogs’ 27-13 win over the Volunteers was the most-watched college football game of the season and the most-watched Georgia-Tennesse game ever. The game pitted the teams ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings and Georgia will likely be at No. 1 on Tuesday night in the second set of rankings.

The audience likely would have been even larger had the game been closer. Georgia took a 21-3 lead in the first half on the way to an easy win. Tennessee was overwhelmed after Georgia scored three touchdowns in just over nine minutes in the first half.

The game surpassed Tennessee’s win over Alabama for the most-watched game of the season. The Volunteers’ dramatic 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide on the last play of the game drew over 11.5 million viewers. That game was also on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Overall, the two top-10 matchups between SEC teams on Saturday drew over 20 million viewers. Over 7.5 million people watched LSU’s overtime win over Alabama Saturday evening. The third-most watched game of the weekend was Ohio State’s surprisingly close win over Northwestern. That game had over 4.7 million viewers on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia’s win on Saturday also drew more viewers than the Houston Astros’ World Series-clinching win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series that night. Over 12.5 million people watched the Astros beat the Phillies and the week’s most-watched World Series game (Game 5 on Thursday) had over 12.7 million viewers.

Only the NFL scored more viewers than Georgia’s win over Tennessee. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams had over 20 million viewers on CBS on Sunday afternoon and the Kansas City Chiefs’ overtime win over the Tennessee Titans had 17.7 million viewers on NBC Sunday night.