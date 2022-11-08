Read full article on original website
Related
Beavers Could Help Protect United States Rivers: Here’s How
Beavers, and their ability to build dams, may come to the rescue to save waterways in the United States. According to new research, the animals’ dam-building skills actually protect rivers threatened by climate change. The aquatic rodent creates ponds and excavates waterways when its habitat dries up. These movements could work to decrease climate change’s damage by controlling rivers’ flow and improving water quality.
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
3 of the Most Dangerous Lakes in the US Are Here in New York
We love and are proud of our lakes in New York State. No matter the season, there's always something to do around our lakes. Just the fact that we have something no other state has, the Finger Lakes, and the fact that two of the great lakes border New York State, must give us some clout that we are one of the best places in the country for beautiful lakes.
What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?
For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
Upland Bird Hunter Attacked by 677-Pound Grizzly Bear
An upland bird hunter was attacked by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon in Teton County, Montana. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), the man encountered the bear around 1 p.m. while hunting in a creek bottom east of the town of Choteau. The hunter was able to shoot at the bear with his shotgun and then a sidearm—wounding the bruin and effectively stopping the attack.
Why did one billion Alaskan snow crabs mysteriously disappear?
Officials in Alaska have cancelled this year’s snow crab fishing season in the Bering Sea, citing extremely low population levels.The move is a blow to the state’s crab industry, a major part of Alaska’s economy and a global source of seafood, and comes after a massive and unexplained crash in the crab population.State officials told CBS News that about one billion crabs have disappeared from the frigid northern waters of the Bering Sea in the past two years. It’s a sudden, drastic and somewhat mysterious drop in population — but one that might also be related to the climate...
modernfarmer.com
Are Invasive Species Always Bad?
Often, research surrounding non-native—also referred to as invasive—species focuses on the negative impact of the organisms on the environments they invade. Non-native species are known to wreak havoc; some are even famous for it. The spotted lanternfly is a good example. But according to a new study from...
earth.com
Global warming will exceed 1.5 degrees, but by how much?
The results of a new study modeling the effects of the world’s current emission reduction pledges has concluded that it’s no longer about whether we will overshoot the 1.5 degree Celsius warming target or not; it’s now about how much we will overshoot. This is a stark and sobering finding, against the backdrop of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) currently taking place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
Phys.org
Global changes in wetlands help clarify the decline of shorebirds
Over a half of all shorebird populations—sandpipers, plovers, avocets, oystercatchers, among others—are currently declining, according to scientific publications and reports of several Environmental NGOs, such as BirdLife International. The decline of shorebirds is a global phenomenon for which the causes are not yet fully understood. A team of...
Alaska Cancels Snow Crab Season After Billions of Crabs Go Missing
On October 10, the Alaska Department of Game and Fish canceled the winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea for the first time ever. It also canceled Bristol Bay red king crab season for the second year in a row. The announcement came after a population survey revealed an alarming decline in snow crab numbers.
goodmorningamerica.com
More interactions between humans and polar bears are likely as sea ice melts due to climate change, scientists say
As scientists anticipate another unintended consequence of climate change that could pose a threat to both humans and wildlife, they are finding ways to use technology to combat those threats. Global warming continues to trigger the mass melting of Arctic sea ice, causing polar bears to begin gravitating toward land,...
earth.com
Greenland ice sheet is thinning six times faster than expected
Greenland, the world’s largest island, is largely covered by a massive ice sheet that has existed for at least the last 18 million years. It has an average thickness of 1.5 km (0.9 mi) but reaches over 3 km (1.9 mi) at its thickest. This ice cap has been thinning slowly for decades, but the process has accelerated in recent years under the influence of global warming. The Northeast Greenland Ice Stream (NEGIS) is a prominent ice-flow feature that drains the large central basin via several fast-flowing glaciers that terminate in the sea, and is the only ice stream that extends into the interior of the ice sheet.
newyorkalmanack.com
Ash Tree Bolete: A Tangled Story of Ash, Aphid & Fungus
If the enemy of my enemy is my friend, then surely the friend of my enemy is my enemy. This inverted cliche is one way to characterize the tangled relationship between ash trees and the ash-tree bolete. The ash-tree bolete (Boletinellus merulioides) is a fan-shaped brown mushroom with an off-center...
Stone fish trap found near Alaskan coast believed to be over 11,000 years old, researchers say
The tidal fish trap, or stone weir, was found in Shakan Bay off the coast of Alaska and suggests native people lived in the area over 11,000 years ago, scientists said.
earth.com
Tree roots may have driven mass extinctions
The Devonian Period that occurred between 419 and 358 million years ago, prior to the evolution of terrestrial life, is well-known for mass extinction events during which an estimated 70 percent of life on Earth was decimated. Now, a team of scientists from Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis has argued that the evolution of tree roots may have triggered this series of catastrophic extinctions which rocked the Earth’s oceans during this period.
Climate change is causing endangered African wild dogs to give birth later – threatening the survival of the pack
Wildlife are responding and adapting to climate change in various ways. Some adaptations are more obvious. Flowering plants, for example, are blooming sooner each year in parts of the northern hemisphere as climate change draws the onset of spring progressively earlier in the calendar. Other adaptations are more covert, as...
Comments / 0