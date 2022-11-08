Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTAR.com
Suspect in fatal Chandler shooting caught at nearby home by resident with gun
PHOENIX – Police are piecing together the events of a fatal shooting that rocked a Chandler neighborhood earlier this week. A suspect was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home near the homicide scene and ended up being held at gunpoint by a resident, the Chandler Police Department said.
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing in El Mirage, police say
PHOENIX — Police arrested a 38-year-old suspect in a fatal stabbing in El Mirage on Monday, authorities said. Abel Aguirre was booked on counts of murder and aggravated assault after a 52-year-old man died, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release. Officers responded to the area...
AZFamily
Man shot by Circle K clerk during argument in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened after an argument at a convenience store. Authorities say it happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. When officers showed up, they found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. At this time, investigators believe the man had gotten into a fight over the store being closed. Police tell Arizona’s Family that the man got into an argument that then escalated when a clerk pulled out a gun and shot him. Details on the man’s condition haven’t been released, but authorities on the scene confirmed that the man was undergoing surgery.
fox10phoenix.com
2 shot inside Chandler apartment, homeowner assaulted: police
Police say the incident happened near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Following the shooting, investigators say the suspects ran from the scene, forced their way into a nearby apartment, and assaulted the homeowner.
KTAR.com
1 shot during altercation with clerk at Phoenix convenience store
PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix said an argument between a clerk and another man led to a shooting at a convenience store early Thursday. The Phoenix Police Department said the clerk told them he shot the man in self-defense at the store near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road around 2 a.m.
ABC 15 News
Police say "no substance" found in suspicious envelope at Kari Lake's office
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say there was no substance found inside a suspicious envelope sent to Kari Lake's campaign headquarters last week. Kari Lake's campaign said an envelope containing "suspicious white powder" was opened at her campaign headquarters in Phoenix Saturday. The Phoenix Fire Department said they were called...
fox10phoenix.com
Car stolen out of Chandler ends up crashing into fence in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man and teen were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a fence in south Phoenix, police said Thursday. Officers were driving near Interstate 17 and Van Buren just after 2 a.m. when they came across a car that had been reported stolen out of Chandler. When...
AZFamily
2 suspects arrested after 2 shot at Chandler apartment complex
Fuzzy green substances were found on food and seafood was kept past its discard date at these Phoenix area restaurants. Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A woman says her daughter showed up to her rehearsal dinner, but the wedding...
ABC 15 News
Baby hospitalized after bathtub incident, Goodyear police say
GOODYEAR, AZ — Police are investigating after a baby nearly drowned in a bathtub Wednesday night. The incident occurred at an apartment complex near Interstate 10 and Dysart Road. Goodyear Police Department officials say CPR was administered to the baby, who was then taken to the hospital. The baby...
AZFamily
Police arrest two suspects after double shooting in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that hospitalized two people near downtown Chandler. Police say the shooting occurred near Palm Lane and Pecos Road. Two people injured during the shooting were taken to a nearby hospital. Police say they do not believe there is any danger or ongoing threat to the community.
AZFamily
Man accused of stealing $140k in cash, jewelry during Phoenix home break-in
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Scottsdale and then taking an estimated $140,000 in cash and jewelry during a Phoenix home break-in. Phoenix police arrested 38-year-old Gilbert J. Sanchez at his house near Roosevelt and 32nd streets on Monday. He was allegedly caught with the stolen jewelry, Louis Vuitton wallet and distinct black-framed eyeglasses that, police say, he wore during the robbery. Court documents show that police found the missing 2019 Honda Pilot, which was stolen on Sept. 16 from Desert Mountain High School, abandoned near Roosevelt and 29th streets.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for Phoenix man with cognitive problems
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued late Thursday for a Phoenix man who went missing earlier in the day, authorities said. Juan Navarro Osario, 73, was last seen walking near Third and South Mountain avenues at about 1:20 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Family told offices Osario...
AZFamily
Baby hospitalized after reported overdose in west Phoenix home
MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance Monday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded around 8 p.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a child called to report that a baby wasn’t breathing. Police say the parents began CPR before Phoenix firefighters arrived, who then took the child to a nearby hospital.
AZFamily
Man killed after being hit by a car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a deadly accident after a man was hit by a car in a busy north Phoenix intersection Tuesday evening. Officers say that around 6 p.m., they were called out to a crash near 11th Avenue and Bell Road where they found a man seriously hurt, lying on the ground. Police say the man, later identified as 44-year-old Henry Eugene Johnson, had been hit by a westbound car while he was trying to cross Bell Road. Johnson was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
fox26houston.com
Club Onyx murder suspect arrested in Arizona, will be extradited back to Harris County
Houston - A suspect in the Club Onyx shooting where a security guard was killed was arrested. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. He is being charged with murder. Houston police say on September 14 around 3:14 am, a Club Onyx security guard got into a confrontation...
AZFamily
Deadly crash closes parts of Ray Road in Gilbert
GIBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash early Friday morning has closed both directions of Ray Road in parts of Gilbert. According to Gilbert police, the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Higley Road. Video from the scene shows that the car hit a tree. Details on the victim have not yet been released, but detectives note that they are in the early stages of the investigation.
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting teen boy in the head during hunting trip in Tonopah
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly shooting a teenage boy in the head by accident on Sunday afternoon in Tonopah. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from the Harquahala Valley Fire Department that a gun had gone off and someone was shot. When deputies arrived, they found a teenage boy dead with a gunshot wound to his head. Deputies learned that the teenager and three others had been hunting in the area and were driving two pickup trucks on Lower Buckeye Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Man arrested, accused of murder at Mesa apartment
MESA, Ariz. - Officials with the Mesa Police Department say they have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old in Mesa. According to a statement released on Nov. 8, 30-year-old Michael Binion-Jones was arrested in connection with the death Deangelo Tye. Tye's body was found by officers on the morning of Nov. 6, after they were sent to a residential neighborhood in the area of University Drive and Sossaman Road. Officers responded to the area, following a 9-1-1 call in which the caller says they found their friend dead.
Police identify non-verbal woman located in Tempe
According to Tempe police, the woman was found Monday night near Mill Avenue and Curry Road north of Tempe Town Lake. Police say the female appears to be non-verbal.
Phoenix New Times
‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend
Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
Comments / 3