Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum believes it's time to 'say goodbye' to one teams Playoff chances in 2022
Paul Finebaum believed that Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes have been put to an end in 2022. After Clemson suffered it’s 1st loss of the season to Notre Dame, the Playoff was likely a distant memory. Clemson probably needed to win out to have the best chance to make the Playoff in December.
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
Nick Saban's Comment On Alabama's Kicker Is Going Viral
Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces. The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU. Per Charlie Potter...
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
Desmond Howard Has 1 Team On "Upset Alert" This Weekend
ESPN's Desmond Howard is officially putting one of the top four teams in the country on upset alert. On Friday's episode of "Get Up," Howard said No. 4 TCU will face a tough challenge this weekend against No. 18 Texas. Howard pointed out that TCU has played from behind in...
Lane Kiffin Reveals What Relationship With Nick Saban Is Like
Another massive game in the SEC West is on the horizon. No. 11 Ole Miss is set to host No. 9 Alabama on Saturday afternoon in a game that has major implications for the conference and the College Football Playoff. No, it's not the winner-take-all game that some wanted it...
Michigan Reportedly Makes Decision After Tunnel Incident With Michigan State
When Michigan takes on Nebraska this Saturday, there will be increased security between the field and tunnel. This is the school's response to the recent tunnel incident with Michigan State. Michigan players Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows suffered injuries in an altercation with Michigan State. Several players on the Spartans...
No. 2 Gonzaga battles Michigan State on USS Abraham Lincoln
Friday is the 11-year anniversary of when Michigan State lost to North Carolina on the flight deck of a Naval
Michigan football QB Cade McNamara’s surprising admission after surgery to repair knee injury
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has been sidelined since Week 3 of the college football season after suffering a knee injury in the team’s win over UConn. It had been several weeks since Michigan football provided an update on the health of the senior signal-caller. McNamara himself provided an update on Thursday, via his Instagram page.
Urban Meyer Reveals His College Football Playoff Picks After Week 10
Urban Meyer has named his top 4 teams after Week 10 of the college football season. The three-time National Champion agreed exactly with the College Football Playoff selection committee. Just like Tuesday night's second round of CFP rankings, Meyer had this top 4 list:. Georgia. Ohio State. Michigan. TCU. At...
Sports World Reacts To Controversial Olivia Dunne Story
Earlier this week, a columnist for the New York Times put together a controversial article on LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. The column from the New York Times was titled, "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells." Kurt Streeter's column states that there are some concerns about...
Juwan Howard Admits Michigan Considered Significant Addition
It's been easier than ever for college basketball teams to bring new recruits into the fold via the transfer portal and just about every major program has benefited from using it. But there was one very notable chance to add to Michigan that head coach Juwan Howard had that he ultimately let slide.
Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann officially landed the best recruiting class of his tenure after guard Taison Chatman, forwards Scotty Middleton and Devin Royal and center Austin Parks signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | SI's Preseason Men's NCAA...
Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory
Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska. McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Michigan vs. Nebraska
Two of the most storied programs in college football history go head to head this weekend as the Michigan Wolverines host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are 9-0 and the No. 3 team in the nation. For Michigan, the formula is simple: Win out...
Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions
College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team. His list is completely compromised of returning seniors. Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22. Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged...
College football upset alert for Week 11: Alabama, Clemson on notice
Week 11 is here and with it comes another crucial opportunity for the top teams to prove they belong in College Football Playoff contention, while those on the outside looking in hope for some chaos to take advantage of in the next rankings. Going into the final stretch of the regular season, the ...
Comments / 0