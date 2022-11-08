ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Becomes First Act to Spend a Full Year at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100

By Xander Zellner
 3 days ago

Taylor Swift marks yet another milestone on the latest Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Nov. 12) as she becomes the first artist to spend a full year at No. 1.

She tallies a record-extending 52nd week atop the chart (non-consecutively), thanks to the second-week success of her latest album Midnights . The LP adds a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 342,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. That’s the largest second-week total for an album since Adele’s 25 drew 1.162 million in its second frame on the chart dated Dec. 19, 2015.

The album’s 342,000 units is also the third-biggest of the year, after the set’s first week (1.578 million) and the opening week of Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (521,000).

Meanwhile, all 20 songs from Midnights (13 from its standard version and seven from its “3am Edition”) rank on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a second straight week, led by “Anti-Hero,” which tallies a second week at No. 1 , followed in the top 10 by “Lavender Haze” (No. 6), “Midnight Rain” (No. 7) and “Bejeweled” (No. 9).

Swift has now led the Artist 100, Hot 100 and Billboard 200 simultaneously for 12 total weeks (dating to the Artist 100’s launch in 2014). Only Drake has spent more time ruling all three charts at the same time: 16 weeks.

Most Weeks at No. 1 on the Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 Simultaneously

  • 16, Drake
  • 12, Taylor Swift
  • 9, Adele
  • 5, The Weeknd
  • 2, Ariana Grande
  • 2, Ed Sheeran
  • 2, Harry Styles
  • 1, Beyoncé
  • 1, Justin Bieber
  • 1, BTS
  • 1, Camila Cabello
  • 1, Future
  • 1, Kendrick Lamar

Also in the Artist 100’s top 10, The Beatles re-enter at No. 3, sparked by their re-released 1966 album Revolver , which re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 4. Rihanna returns at No. 6 as her new single “Lift Me Up” launches at No. 2 on the Hot 100, and BTS’ JIN re-enters at No. 10, thanks to his solo single “The Astronaut,” new at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales, among its other chart entrances.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

