Chattanooga, TN

Tennessee football target Boo Carter leaves CCS entering state quarterfinals

By Cecil Joyce, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Tennessee football target Boo Carter, the No. 5 college football prospect in Tennessee for the class of 2024, is no longer enrolled Chattanooga Christian, The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported on Tuesday.

That will leave a big vacancy in Chattanooga Christian's lineup when the Chargers host Franklin Road Academy in the Division II-AA quarterfinals on Friday. Carter was named a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalist last week.

CCS principal Chad Dirkse confirmed to the Times Free Press that Carter is no longer enrolled at the school, but would not elaborate more.

Carter is the No. 34 prospect in the state and has offers from Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt along with the Vols.

Carter rushed for 678 yards and 18 TDs and had 36 receptions for 780 yards and 10 more TDs this season with CCS (9-2).

FRA (10-1) is coming off a 49-27 first-round win over Knoxville's Grace Christian. Chattanooga Christian defeated Goodpasture 27-7 in a game that Carter did not participate in.

