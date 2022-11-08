ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York's woke dream team: Governor Kathy Hochul campaigns with AOC while her panicked donors warn she's been 'ambivalent' on crime and Republican Lee Zeldin closes in

By Jennifer Smith, Chief Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by Democrat firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday morning in a last ditch attempt to appeal to voters as her advisers and top donors panicked over opponent Lee Zeldin's sudden surge in the polls.

Both AOC and Hochul are running in today's midterm elections but Hochul, who inherited the governorship from Andrew Cuomo last year, is facing mounting resistance from Republican Lee Zeldin.

In a tighter-than-expected race, she now has 52 percent of the vote to Zeldin's 45 percent, according to a recent poll by RealClearPolitics. It is a considerably small margin for New York and less than the 12 point lead she held just a month ago. By contrast, Cuomo won the 2018 midterm election with 59 percent over his Republican opponent's 36 percent.

Zeldin's comeback has spooked Hochul's donors and advisers, some of whom fear she will pay for ignoring key issues like crime and the economy.

Some told CNBC on Tuesday they are 'concerned' about her narrowing lead and fear she has not reassured New Yorkers, many of whom are terrified by the ongoing crime wave across the state and largely in New York City.

Last week, Hochul tried to attract last-minute donations with a $50,000-a-table fundraiser at Manhatta, one of New York City's glitziest restaurants which sits on the 60th floor of a towering downtown skyscraper.

On Tuesday however, she greeted voters at a polling station in Woodside, Queens, and met with members of the New York Working Families Party. Earlier in the day, Hochul appealed to voters at diners in Manhattan while Zeldin, her Republican opponent, cast his vote in Mastic Beach.

Kathy Hochul and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez make a campaign stop at the 61st subway stop in Woodside Queens to drum up final votes. AOC is expected to win in New York's 14th Congressional District but Hochul is facing tougher resistance in the governor's race 
Hochul and AOC were in Queens appealing to voters as millions headed to the polls. It is the first time Hochul has run for the governorship - she inherited it in 2021 from Andrew Cuomo 
AOC, one of the Democrats' most left-wing candidates, is expected to comfortably reclaim her seat in the House 

A large part of the problem for Hochul is a surge in crime across New York City that has been blamed largely on Democrats like Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

CNBC reports on Tuesday that Hochul's advisers and top donors have been warning her to stop ignoring key voter issues like crime and the economy, but that it largely fell on deaf ears.

She has been choosing instead to remind voters of her opponent's track record of supporting anti-abortion legislation.

In in a recent debate, she even told Zeldin 'I don't know why that's so important to you' when he challenged her on crime and bail reform.

While her focus on the economy seems to have increased, her stance on crime has not become any tougher.

Last week, she held a last-minute fundraiser at Manhatta, a downtown hotspot and one of New York's most expensive restaurants, where tickets cost up to $50,000-a-table. It was a final effort to attract more donation.

But her investors fear a surprise upset in today's election that they say could be reminiscent of Trump's shock victory in the 2016 Presidential Election.

One told CNBC anonymously that he still has 'PTSD' from the Trump win.

Among donors who fear Hochul is not delivering the right message is New York businessman Bernard Schwartz, who gave Hochul's campaign $69,000.

Hochul's opponent is Lee Zeldin, a Republican who is focused on cracking down on crime and helping the economy recover. He is shown casting his vote today in Mastic Beach 
In a tighter-than-expected race, she now has 52 percent of the vote to Zeldin's 45 percent, according to a recent poll by RealClearPolitics. It is a considerably small margin for New York and less than the 12 point lead she held just a month ago. By contrast, Cuomo won the 2018 midterm election with 59 percent over his Republican opponent's 36 percent
Hochul's lead on Zeldin has narrowed in the last few months and is now in the single digits - a surprising result in a historically Democratic state 

'I am concerned. She changed her strategy, but she was being advised that the voter was most concerned about the economy and less concerned about crime.

'I’m not so sure that that message is being projected out by the Democrats because the economy should be a stronger point for the Democrats,' he told CNBC.

Zeldin has been endorsed by The New York Post 

Kathryn Wylde of the New York business lobbying group Partnership for New York City said she'd been 'too ambivalent on crime, aside from gun control' throughout the campaign.

Some have begged her to promise to fire Bragg if she is elected to demonstrate to voters that she does care about crime.

She is said to have refused to do so, citing the fact that he was elected as reason for why he should stay in office.

One donor who is throwing his weight behind Zeldin is Estee Lauder billionaire Ronald Lauder.

Lauder, who has a net worth of $4.5 billion, and his brother Leonard Lauder, are the sole heirs to the Estée Lauder cosmetics company, founded by their parents, Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder, in 1946.

They are among New Yorkers who have become sick of the escalating crime.

''I'm no ogre. It's a question of one thing I believe in, always have. I want two parties. I want a Republican and a Democratic Party. When you have just one party, I believe things go wrong,' Lauder said, speaking to the dangers of the country being run entirely by Democrats.

He added: 'You couldn't pay me to get on the subway', and said he wouldn't want his children or grandchildren having to use public transport with bodyguards.

'It has nothing to do with money for myself, a millionaire tax. Frankly, if I was a different person, I would have moved already,' he said.

'He sees the city heading in the direction that it headed in the mid-1970s. He doesn’t want to see that. And I understand that,' Richard D. Parsons, the former chairman of Citigroup, told The New York Times of Lauder's position.

But instead of focusing on crime, Hochul has repeatedly referred to Zeldin's track record on Roe v Wade while campaigning.

He has been supportive of anti-abortion legislation in the past but insists he will not do anything to change the law in New York, where abortion is codified.

'The abortion law in New York, which was passed a few years ago, codified far more than Roe.

'When we woke up the day after the [Supreme Court] decision, the law in New York was exactly the same as it was the day before. Nothing changed, and I’m not going to change it,' he said last month. Democrats, including Hochul, are suspicious of him.

Comments / 98

John
4d ago

The Democrat's think that they are slick lying to us Democrats voters. Their goal is to build projects in the suburbs of New York for illegal immigrant's. We Democrats will vote Red ♥️♥️ to stop them we want no low income projects in the suburbs period. The Democrat's call that equality making our home values go down when they build the projects.

Reply(3)
107
Brandon-The-Diaper-Dumper
4d ago

I love how these democrats run cities are being riddled with crime and the dems say no they aren’t nothing to see here, all of those videos of subway attackers beating citizens are fake. Lol who actually believes these degenerate democrats.

Reply
77
leroy-jamel-jenkins
3d ago

Lived in NYC when it was good went back recently abandoned building’s businesses everywhere that city is completely destroyed and getting worse

Reply(3)
23
