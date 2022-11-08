ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

mutigers.com

Gymnastics Signs Four to 2023 Recruiting Class

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Gymnastics inks four incoming Tigers as announced by head coach Shannon Welker on Wednesday. Hannah Horton (Brooklyn Park, Minn.), Kennedy Griffin (Strongsville, Ohio), Rayna Light (Brandon, Fla.) and Kaia Tanskanen (Howell, Mich.) will all join Mizzou a part of the 2023 recruiting class for the 2024 season.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Women's Basketball Topples Missouri State in Season Opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – University of Missouri Women's Basketball defeated Missouri State, 68-51, on Monday night at Great Southern Bank Arena in the first game of the 2022-23 season. Led by a 17-point performance by senior forward Hayley Frank, Mizzou was able to gain control of the contest late in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
mutigers.com

Wrestling Signs Carter McCallister and David Cross

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri wrestling head coach Brian Smith announced the signing of two incoming freshmen for the 2023-24 roster Wednesday, Nov. 9. Carter McCallister | Columbia, Mo. Carter McCallister is a Super 32 All-American with 100+ wins under his belt. The 2019 USWA Folkstyle National Champion...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Soccer Adds 10 on National Signing Day

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri soccer Head Coach Stefanie Golan announced the signing of 10 newcomers to the team Wednesday, Nov. 9. The incoming freshmen hail from six different states, including Arkansas, Indiana, Missouri, Georgia, Kansas and Illinois. "We are thrilled to welcome this group of 10 young...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Coach Drinkwitz Weekly Press Conference - Nov. 8, 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Football Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, to preview the Tigers upcoming game at No. 5 Tennessee. Watch in the window above or on YouTube. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker and student-athletes Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., Joseph...
COLUMBIA, MO
wevv.com

Ragland a winner in Evansville coaching debut

Leading for 39 out of the 40 minutes, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team opened the David Ragland era with a 78-74 victory over Miami Ohio on Monday evening inside Millett Hall. “Winning is hard, especially when you are playing against a team that is well-coached and puts...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69

Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Logging Accident in Washington

A fatal logging accident occurred on Friday, November 4th, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington for a male subject who had been struck in the head by a large tree limb. When first responders arrived, they found 26-year-old Galen Ray Wagler unresponsive approximately 200 feet inside a wooded area. Air evac was immediately requested to land on the scene. With the help of Washington Township’s ATV Rescue unit, Mr. Wagler was extricated from the wooded area and was then flown to Louisville Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. Mr. Wagler passed away due to the injuries he sustained. Funeral services for Galen Wagler are being held today.
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Michael Evans, 48, of Canaan, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Endangerment. No bond was set. Olmand Joseph, 24, of Washington, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022

Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Name released in deadly Gibson County crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have released very little information on a crash that claimed one life over the weekend in Gibson County, but new details have been released by the coroner. The Gibson County Coroner tells us 25-year-old Zachary Noah Allyn passed away in the accident. According to the coroner, the Mt. Vernon […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...

