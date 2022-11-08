Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
mutigers.com
Gymnastics Signs Four to 2023 Recruiting Class
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Gymnastics inks four incoming Tigers as announced by head coach Shannon Welker on Wednesday. Hannah Horton (Brooklyn Park, Minn.), Kennedy Griffin (Strongsville, Ohio), Rayna Light (Brandon, Fla.) and Kaia Tanskanen (Howell, Mich.) will all join Mizzou a part of the 2023 recruiting class for the 2024 season.
mutigers.com
Football Heads To Knoxville Saturday For Matchup With No. 5 Tennessee
COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri football plays its final road game of the 2022 regular season Saturday, heading to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the No. 5 ranked Volunteers in Neyland Stadium. The game is slated to kick off at 11 a.m. CT / Noon ET and air on...
mutigers.com
Women's Basketball Topples Missouri State in Season Opener
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – University of Missouri Women's Basketball defeated Missouri State, 68-51, on Monday night at Great Southern Bank Arena in the first game of the 2022-23 season. Led by a 17-point performance by senior forward Hayley Frank, Mizzou was able to gain control of the contest late in...
mutigers.com
Wrestling Signs Carter McCallister and David Cross
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri wrestling head coach Brian Smith announced the signing of two incoming freshmen for the 2023-24 roster Wednesday, Nov. 9. Carter McCallister | Columbia, Mo. Carter McCallister is a Super 32 All-American with 100+ wins under his belt. The 2019 USWA Folkstyle National Champion...
mutigers.com
Soccer Adds 10 on National Signing Day
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri soccer Head Coach Stefanie Golan announced the signing of 10 newcomers to the team Wednesday, Nov. 9. The incoming freshmen hail from six different states, including Arkansas, Indiana, Missouri, Georgia, Kansas and Illinois. "We are thrilled to welcome this group of 10 young...
mutigers.com
Coach Drinkwitz Weekly Press Conference - Nov. 8, 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Football Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, to preview the Tigers upcoming game at No. 5 Tennessee. Watch in the window above or on YouTube. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker and student-athletes Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., Joseph...
wevv.com
Ragland a winner in Evansville coaching debut
Leading for 39 out of the 40 minutes, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team opened the David Ragland era with a 78-74 victory over Miami Ohio on Monday evening inside Millett Hall. “Winning is hard, especially when you are playing against a team that is well-coached and puts...
Did You Win the Historic $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot? Here are the Winning Numbers
Did you wake up this morning ready to be a Billionaire, or at least win your two dollars back, and discovered there were no Powerball numbers? Me too. But, the wait is over, and the winning numbers from the biggest lottery jackpot in history have been announced. Why the Delay?
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69
Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
Evansville Native Don Mattingly on The Ballot for Possible Baseball Hall of Fame Induction
Is this the year Evansville's own, "Donnie Baseball," makes it to Cooperstown, home of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame?. Don Mattingly Named on Contemporary Baseball Era Committee Hall of Fame Ballot. On Monday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum revealed the eight players named to the...
Family-Owned Evansville, Indiana Liquor Store Opens New Eastside Store
If you've lived in the Evansville area for a very long, you have probably seen a Frontier Liquors location. If you listen to the radio, you can probably hear the familiar 'Frontier Liquors that is' voice. In 1984 there were 5 locations. Frontier Liquors has been around for the past...
14news.com
Army veteran and retired Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A retired Evansville doctor celebrated a major milestone with his 100th birthday on Wednesday. Doctor John Bender is a U.S. Army veteran who served during World War II and the Korean Conflict where he was a medical officer. He moved to Evansville with his wife in...
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Logging Accident in Washington
A fatal logging accident occurred on Friday, November 4th, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington for a male subject who had been struck in the head by a large tree limb. When first responders arrived, they found 26-year-old Galen Ray Wagler unresponsive approximately 200 feet inside a wooded area. Air evac was immediately requested to land on the scene. With the help of Washington Township’s ATV Rescue unit, Mr. Wagler was extricated from the wooded area and was then flown to Louisville Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. Mr. Wagler passed away due to the injuries he sustained. Funeral services for Galen Wagler are being held today.
Following General Election results in Dubois County
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Dubois County on this page. You can find more results in Indiana on our results page.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
AES to convert Petersburg coal plant to natural gas, announcement causes mixed reactions
AES Indiana’s announcement to convert its Petersburg coal plant to natural gas is being met with mixed reactions. It's part of the utility's long-term plan to power AES customers with 13 percent natural gas and at least 78 percent wind, solar, and battery storage by 2042. "We found that...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Michael Evans, 48, of Canaan, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Endangerment. No bond was set. Olmand Joseph, 24, of Washington, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime. No bond was set.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
Name released in deadly Gibson County crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have released very little information on a crash that claimed one life over the weekend in Gibson County, but new details have been released by the coroner. The Gibson County Coroner tells us 25-year-old Zachary Noah Allyn passed away in the accident. According to the coroner, the Mt. Vernon […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
14news.com
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race
The race for Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff continues as voters head to polls. Kentucky’s U.S. Senate candidates make last efforts before Election Day.
