ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Leave the gun, take the chicken: Passenger tries to hide a GUN inside a raw chicken, but is caught by TSA - who call the stunt 'a baste of time'

By Joseph Michalitsianos For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

TSA agents made a surprising discovery in Florida when they caught a passenger attempting to smuggle a handgun onto a plane by stuffing it into a raw chicken.

The agency posted a tweet on Monday that described their officers making the 'raw find' at Fort Lauderdale airport, and proceeded to make puns about the incident.

'There's a personal fowl here,' the tweet read. 'We hate to break it to you but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time.'

They linked to the proper packaging info for transporting firearms, which notes that passengers may travel with a firearm in checked luggage, but should be wary of where they're traveling as 'laws concerning possession of firearms as they vary by local, state and international governments.'

Pictures showed the gun wrapped up in a plastic bag and shoved inside the chicken before being unwrapped by agents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGW5n_0j3Gkn2J00
Pictures from the TSA Twitter account show the chicken the gun was hidden inside, which was still wrapped in packaging
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gki73_0j3Gkn2J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gx58g_0j3Gkn2J00
Upon unwrapping the chicken, however, agents discovered a handgun wrapped in a plastic bag and stuffed inside the chicken
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fldbp_0j3Gkn2J00
Aside from the possibility of being arrested, passengers who are caught with a firearm in their carry-on may have to pay up to $13,910 in fines to the TSA

Transportation Security Administration rules for transporting firearms

According to the TSA website, passengers are permitted to travel with both fresh and cooked meat, which may explain why the passenger chose this method of smuggling.

For Thanksgiving specifically, the TSA permits all associated foods including stuffing, sides, desserts and the turkey itself.

While the meats can be packed with ice packs, the ice must be solid, and if it is melted the meat will not be allowed through.

As for guns, they must be declared at the ticketing desk and must be unloaded and locked inside hard-side containers.

Last week, the TSA reported they had already intercepted 700 guns at Florida airports this year, a higher number than any previous year.

The agency noted that 'nearly every one of these guns was loaded and most had ammunition chambered.'

'An accidental discharge could result in tragedy,' said TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz.

'Every passenger bares the responsibility of knowing exactly where their gun is before entering the security checkpoint,' she added.

Aside from the possibility of being arrested, passengers who are caught with a firearm may have to pay up to $13,910 in fines to the TSA. They will also lose TSA PreCheck Program privileges.

It's unclear what punishment this passenger was given. DailyMail.com has reached out to the TSA for comment on the incident.

Many passengers who were caught at the checkpoints were arrested or given notices to appear in court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6l05_0j3Gkn2J00
The TSA noted that almost every gun they intercepted this year in Florida 'was loaded and most had ammunition chambered'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6dsC_0j3Gkn2J00
Last week, the TSA reported they had already intercepted 700 guns at TSA checkpoints this year, a higher number than any previous year

'Don’t let bringing a gun to a federal checkpoint be the reason you cannot answer ‘no’ to the question often asked on job applications: have you ever been arrested,' said Koshetz.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Koshetz gave a salient piece of advice: 'Be sure you know what the gun laws are on each side of your trip or you may be heading to jail instead of to your family gathering.'

Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport came in at second on the list for most guns intercepted in Florida so far this year with 120. They were edged out by Orlando International Airport, which had 129 guns.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

TSA: Florida traveler stuffed gun into raw chicken, tried to bring on plane

A prospective air traveler was roasted by the Transportation Security Administration on social media on Monday after officers with the federal agency said it caught the person trying to conceal a gun inside a raw chicken stashed in their carry-on luggage. The weapon was flagged by TSA at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, where officers found it wrapped in what looked like thin paper packaging and hidden inside a raw chicken.A post shared to the official TSA Instagram account on Monday included photos of the uncooked bird being examined in an airport security screening area and the gun once it...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
InsideHook

Despite $52 Million in Fines, Travelers Won’t Stop Bringing Guns to Airports

There are a handful of prohibited items that even the most seasoned travelers forget to remove before passing through TSA checkpoints: a bottle of water, sunscreen in excess of 3.4 fl. oz., maybe even a pocket knife. These are things that you could forgive someone for forgetting they stashed them in the front pocket of a backpack a long time ago.
iheart.com

TSA finds handgun in raw chicken

Word to the wise.... don't try to sneak your personal fire arm through a TSA checkpoint in your chicken! No, that's not code for anything, a person traveling through the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was recently caught by TSA attempting to smuggle a gun through a checkpoint wrapped in a package inside a raw chicken.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Just weeks before, however, she injured herself falling down stairs. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling […]
PARMA, OH
Vice

Ring Cameras Are Going to Get More People Killed

Early Saturday morning, a Florida man and his teenage son were arrested after allegedly shooting at and nearly killing a woman sitting in her car after receiving a Ring doorbell camera alert. After a neighbor stopped by Gino (73) and Rocky (15) Colonacosta's front door to drop off prescription medication...
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it

WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
ALPENA, MI
Black Enterprise

Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail

A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
GEORGIA STATE
Tyla

Woman who fat shamed overweight passengers on plane awarded compensation

A woman who fat shamed two passengers on her flight has been awarded compensation by the airline after complaining. Australian political commentator Dr Sydney Watson was hit with a wave of backlash after posting photos of herself claiming she was 'wedged' between two overweight people on a flight. Taking to...
Shine My Crown

New York Woman Shot in Head After Inviting Suspect to Her Home

By Xara Aziz. Eleven years after losing her son to gun violence, a New York mother is also dead in a graphic turn of events that led to her being shot and killed. Early Wednesday morning late last month, Nadine Davis-Russell, 62, answered a ring at her doorbell in her Staten Island apartment shortly before being shot in the head. A 43-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting, according to the NY Daily News.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shams

A Woman was Caught Painting her Nails during a Flight - but her behavior has left people Divided

A woman who decided to give herself a beauty treatment during an hours-long flight ignited a heated debate after a photo of the passenger painting her nails went viral online. Shared to the Reddit forum @mildlyinfuriating last week, the passenger who appears to have taken the photo, who goes by the username @tazdoestheinternet, claimed the woman whipped out the nail polish during a three-hour EasyJet flight.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

683K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy